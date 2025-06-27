Meet the Glass cast and what made each character unforgettable

The Glass cast features a formidable group of actors whose performances propel this psychological superhero thriller to unforgettable heights. With remarkable performances from great actors like Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, and Samuel L. Jackson, the film explores the blurred boundaries between delusion, reality, and destiny.

Key takeaways

Glass is an American superhero thriller film that is a crossover and sequel to two cult favourites, Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016).

is an American that is a crossover and sequel to two cult favourites, (2000) and (2016). M. Night Shyamalan directs the trilogy.

The film follows three extraordinary people who struggle in a high-security psychiatric facility, each confronting the truth about their identities and powers.

who struggle in a high-security psychiatric facility, each confronting the truth about their identities and powers. Some of the Glass movie cast members are from the previous sequels, while others are newcomers.

movie cast members are from the previous sequels, while others are newcomers. Anya Taylor‑Joy, Spencer Treat Clark, and Sarah Paulson are some of the talented cast members in Glass.

Glass cast: Meet the stars who brought film to life

Glass (2019) was a fusion of two cult favourites, Unbreakable and Split, blending psychological suspense with superhero mythology. Featuring a powerhouse cast, the film brought back familiar names while introducing new ones. Here are the primary Glass cast members and what made their characters unforgettable.

Glass cast member Role James McAvoy Kevin Wendell Crumb / The Horde Bruce Willis David Dunn / The Overseer Samuel L. Jackson Elijah Price / Mr. Glass Anya Taylor‑Joy Casey Cooke Sarah Paulson Dr. Ellie Staple Spencer Treat Clark Joseph Dunn Charlayne Woodard Mrs Price Luke Kirby Pierce Adam David Thompson Daryl M. Night Shyamalan Jai Rob Yang Detective Dario Diana Silvers A cheerleader

James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb/The Horde

Full name: James McAvoy

James McAvoy Date of birth: 21 April 1979

21 April 1979 Profession: Actor, director

Actor, director Years active: 1995–present

James McAvoy is a Scottish actor and director, best known for his role as young Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men prequel series. He dazzled audiences in Split before reprising his role in Glass as Kevin, a man with 24 personalities. McAvoy portrays each personality with emotional nuance and physical precision.

Bruce Willis as David Dunn/The Overseer

Full name: Walter Bruce Willis

Walter Bruce Willis Date of birth: 19 March 1955

19 March 1955 Profession: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Years active: 1980–2022

Bruce Willis, a retired American actor, became a household name through his iconic portrayals of John McClane in the Die Hard franchise and Malcolm Crowe in The Sixth Sense. In Glass, the actor portrays David Dunn, the quiet, melancholy vigilante with superhuman power who serves as the story's moral compass.

Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass

Full name: Samuel Leroy Jackson

Samuel Leroy Jackson Date of birth: 21 December 1948

21 December 1948 Profession: Actor, producer

Actor, producer Years active: 1972–present

Samuel L. Jackson is an acclaimed American actor and producer, widely recognised for his roles as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction. His orchestration of chaos and revelation establishes him as the mastermind behind the trilogy's collision of destinies.

Anya Taylor‑Joy as Casey Cooke

Full name: Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy

Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy Date of birth: 16 April 1996

16 April 1996 Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Years active: 2013–present

Anya Taylor-Joy is a British-American actress famous for acclaimed roles in The Witch and The Queen's Gambit. She returns to the Glass universe following her standout performance as a kidnapping survivor in Split. Playing Casey again, she forges an emotional connection with Kevin, adding humanity to his fractured psyche.

Sarah Paulson as Dr. Ellie Staple

Full name: Sarah Catharine Paulson

Sarah Catharine Paulson Date of birth: 17 December 1974

17 December 1974 Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 1994–present

Sarah Paulson is an American actress best known for her Emmy-winning performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson. She plays Dr. Staple, the psychiatrist determined to persuade the trio that their powers are delusions. Her calm demeanour conceals a startling allegiance that reframes the entire film.

Spencer Treat Clark as Joseph Dunn

Full name: Spencer Treat Clark

Spencer Treat Clark Date of birth: 24 September 1987

24 September 1987 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 1995–present

Spencer Treat Clark, a talented American actor, first gained recognition in Gladiator. He first starred as young Joseph, David Dunn's son, in Unbreakable and returned to Glass as a grown man and a staunch supporter of his father's vigilante mission and legacy.

Charlayne Woodard as Mrs Price

Full name: Charlaine Woodard

Charlaine Woodard Date of birth: 29 December 1953

29 December 1953 Profession: Actress, playwright

Actress, playwright Years active: 1977–present

Charlayne Woodard is an American playwright and actor. She is renowned for her roles in The Crucible and Pose. She portrayed Elijah Price's devoted mother in Unbreakable and returns in Glass with her role as Mrs. Price, fiercely protective of her son's legacy.

Luke Kirby as Pierce

Full name: Luke Farrell Kirby

Luke Farrell Kirby Date of birth: 29 June 1978

29 June 1978 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 2000–present

Luke Kirby is a Canadian actor well known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. As a Glass cast member, he plays Pierce, one of Elijah's uninspired, suspicious hospital guards whose stern demeanour echoes the facility's harsh, clinical nature.

Adam David Thompson as Daryl

Full name: Adam David Thompson

Adam David Thompson Date of birth: 21 July 1986

21 July 1986 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 2011–present

Adam David Thompson is an American actor best known for his roles in Outsiders and Mozart in the Jungle. In Glass, he portrays Daryl, one of the Raven Hill employees tasked with supervising the superhuman inmates, serving as a gatekeeper of normalcy.

M. Night Shyamalan as Jai

Full name: Manoj Nelliyattu Shyamalan

Manoj Nelliyattu Shyamalan Date of birth: 6 August 1970

6 August 1970 Profession: Director, writer, producer, actor

Director, writer, producer, actor Years active: 1992–present

M. Night Shyamalan, the American filmmaker and director of Glass, is best known for Signs and The Sixth Sense, both box-office hits with iconic twists. As a cast member in Glass, he plays Jai, the reformed stadium monitor from Split and Unbreakable, representing the trilogy's thematic progression.

Rob Yang as Detective Dario

Full name: Rob Yang

Rob Yang Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 2007–present

Rob Yang is an American actor best known for his roles as Lawrence Yee on Succession and Logan Kim on The Resident. He appears briefly as Detective Dario in Glass, representing the law's scepticism about the emerging truth of superhuman powers.

Diana Silvers as a Cheerleader

Full name: Diana Margaret Silvers

Diana Margaret Silvers Date of birth: 3 November 1997

3 November 1997 Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Years active: 2018–present

Diana Silvers is an American actress and model best known for playing Erin Naird in the comedy series Space Force. Her model-turned-actress career has elevated her to the ranks of Hollywood's rising stars. In the cast of the Glass movie, she appears in a flashback as a cheerleader, revealing the traumatic origins of Kevin's Beast identity.

What are the 3 movies connected to Glass?

The three movies connected to Glass are Unbreakable (2000), Split (2016), and Glass (2019). Together, they form the Unbreakable trilogy.

What is the plot of the movie Glass?

Glass follows David Dunn, a vigilante with superhuman strength, as he pursues Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with 24 personas, including the lethal Beast. After both are captured and committed to a psychiatric ward, they are joined by Elijah Price, a brilliant but fragile mastermind.

As Dr. Ellie Staple tries to persuade them that their abilities are delusions, Elijah secretly devises a scheme to reveal their true nature to the world.

What was the point of the Glass movie?

The goal of Glass was to deconstruct the superhero genre by anchoring it in reality and exploring how society reacts to those who believe they have superhuman abilities.

It challenges the concept of heroes and villains by focusing on identity, belief, and the power of perception. It reveals that the world may be full of untapped potential if only people believe in it.

What does the Glass movie ending reveal?

The ending of Glass reveals that Dr. Staple is a member of a secret organisation that denies the existence of superhumans to maintain societal equilibrium.

However, Elijah (Mr. Glass) secretly records the climactic showdown. He organises for the footage to be leaked, revealing the truth to the world and fulfilling his quest to prove the existence of superhumans.

Is Glass a good movie?

Glass garnered mixed reviews— while many applauded Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, and Samuel L. Jackson's great performances, others criticised the film's slow pacing and unexpected ending.

The Glass cast members helped shape the film into more than just a superhero movie; it became a profound illustration of belief, identity, and power. They each created unforgettable roles with rich performances, leaving a lasting impression on the trilogy enthusiasts and newcomers.

