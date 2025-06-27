Meet the Glass cast and what made each character unforgettable
The Glass cast features a formidable group of actors whose performances propel this psychological superhero thriller to unforgettable heights. With remarkable performances from great actors like Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, and Samuel L. Jackson, the film explores the blurred boundaries between delusion, reality, and destiny.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Glass cast: Meet the stars who brought film to life
- James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb/The Horde
- Bruce Willis as David Dunn/The Overseer
- Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass
- Anya Taylor‑Joy as Casey Cooke
- Sarah Paulson as Dr. Ellie Staple
- Spencer Treat Clark as Joseph Dunn
- Charlayne Woodard as Mrs Price
- Luke Kirby as Pierce
- Adam David Thompson as Daryl
- M. Night Shyamalan as Jai
- Rob Yang as Detective Dario
- Diana Silvers as a Cheerleader
- What are the 3 movies connected to Glass?
- What is the plot of the movie Glass?
- What was the point of the Glass movie?
- What does the Glass movie ending reveal?
- Is Glass a good movie?
Key takeaways
- Glass is an American superhero thriller film that is a crossover and sequel to two cult favourites, Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016).
- M. Night Shyamalan directs the trilogy.
- The film follows three extraordinary people who struggle in a high-security psychiatric facility, each confronting the truth about their identities and powers.
- Some of the Glass movie cast members are from the previous sequels, while others are newcomers.
- Anya Taylor‑Joy, Spencer Treat Clark, and Sarah Paulson are some of the talented cast members in Glass.
Glass cast: Meet the stars who brought film to life
Glass (2019) was a fusion of two cult favourites, Unbreakable and Split, blending psychological suspense with superhero mythology. Featuring a powerhouse cast, the film brought back familiar names while introducing new ones. Here are the primary Glass cast members and what made their characters unforgettable.
|Glass cast member
|Role
|James McAvoy
|Kevin Wendell Crumb / The Horde
|Bruce Willis
|David Dunn / The Overseer
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Elijah Price / Mr. Glass
|Anya Taylor‑Joy
|Casey Cooke
|Sarah Paulson
|Dr. Ellie Staple
|Spencer Treat Clark
|Joseph Dunn
|Charlayne Woodard
|Mrs Price
|Luke Kirby
|Pierce
|Adam David Thompson
|Daryl
|M. Night Shyamalan
|Jai
|Rob Yang
|Detective Dario
|Diana Silvers
|A cheerleader
James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb/The Horde
- Full name: James McAvoy
- Date of birth: 21 April 1979
- Profession: Actor, director
- Years active: 1995–present
James McAvoy is a Scottish actor and director, best known for his role as young Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men prequel series. He dazzled audiences in Split before reprising his role in Glass as Kevin, a man with 24 personalities. McAvoy portrays each personality with emotional nuance and physical precision.
Bruce Willis as David Dunn/The Overseer
- Full name: Walter Bruce Willis
- Date of birth: 19 March 1955
- Profession: Actor, singer
- Years active: 1980–2022
Bruce Willis, a retired American actor, became a household name through his iconic portrayals of John McClane in the Die Hard franchise and Malcolm Crowe in The Sixth Sense. In Glass, the actor portrays David Dunn, the quiet, melancholy vigilante with superhuman power who serves as the story's moral compass.
Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass
- Full name: Samuel Leroy Jackson
- Date of birth: 21 December 1948
- Profession: Actor, producer
- Years active: 1972–present
Samuel L. Jackson is an acclaimed American actor and producer, widely recognised for his roles as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction. His orchestration of chaos and revelation establishes him as the mastermind behind the trilogy's collision of destinies.
Anya Taylor‑Joy as Casey Cooke
- Full name: Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy
- Date of birth: 16 April 1996
- Profession: Actress, model
- Years active: 2013–present
Anya Taylor-Joy is a British-American actress famous for acclaimed roles in The Witch and The Queen's Gambit. She returns to the Glass universe following her standout performance as a kidnapping survivor in Split. Playing Casey again, she forges an emotional connection with Kevin, adding humanity to his fractured psyche.
Sarah Paulson as Dr. Ellie Staple
- Full name: Sarah Catharine Paulson
- Date of birth: 17 December 1974
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 1994–present
Sarah Paulson is an American actress best known for her Emmy-winning performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson. She plays Dr. Staple, the psychiatrist determined to persuade the trio that their powers are delusions. Her calm demeanour conceals a startling allegiance that reframes the entire film.
Spencer Treat Clark as Joseph Dunn
- Full name: Spencer Treat Clark
- Date of birth: 24 September 1987
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 1995–present
Spencer Treat Clark, a talented American actor, first gained recognition in Gladiator. He first starred as young Joseph, David Dunn's son, in Unbreakable and returned to Glass as a grown man and a staunch supporter of his father's vigilante mission and legacy.
Charlayne Woodard as Mrs Price
- Full name: Charlaine Woodard
- Date of birth: 29 December 1953
- Profession: Actress, playwright
- Years active: 1977–present
Charlayne Woodard is an American playwright and actor. She is renowned for her roles in The Crucible and Pose. She portrayed Elijah Price's devoted mother in Unbreakable and returns in Glass with her role as Mrs. Price, fiercely protective of her son's legacy.
Luke Kirby as Pierce
- Full name: Luke Farrell Kirby
- Date of birth: 29 June 1978
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 2000–present
Luke Kirby is a Canadian actor well known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. As a Glass cast member, he plays Pierce, one of Elijah's uninspired, suspicious hospital guards whose stern demeanour echoes the facility's harsh, clinical nature.
Adam David Thompson as Daryl
- Full name: Adam David Thompson
- Date of birth: 21 July 1986
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 2011–present
Adam David Thompson is an American actor best known for his roles in Outsiders and Mozart in the Jungle. In Glass, he portrays Daryl, one of the Raven Hill employees tasked with supervising the superhuman inmates, serving as a gatekeeper of normalcy.
M. Night Shyamalan as Jai
- Full name: Manoj Nelliyattu Shyamalan
- Date of birth: 6 August 1970
- Profession: Director, writer, producer, actor
- Years active: 1992–present
M. Night Shyamalan, the American filmmaker and director of Glass, is best known for Signs and The Sixth Sense, both box-office hits with iconic twists. As a cast member in Glass, he plays Jai, the reformed stadium monitor from Split and Unbreakable, representing the trilogy's thematic progression.
Rob Yang as Detective Dario
- Full name: Rob Yang
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 2007–present
Rob Yang is an American actor best known for his roles as Lawrence Yee on Succession and Logan Kim on The Resident. He appears briefly as Detective Dario in Glass, representing the law's scepticism about the emerging truth of superhuman powers.
Diana Silvers as a Cheerleader
- Full name: Diana Margaret Silvers
- Date of birth: 3 November 1997
- Profession: Actress, model
- Years active: 2018–present
Diana Silvers is an American actress and model best known for playing Erin Naird in the comedy series Space Force. Her model-turned-actress career has elevated her to the ranks of Hollywood's rising stars. In the cast of the Glass movie, she appears in a flashback as a cheerleader, revealing the traumatic origins of Kevin's Beast identity.
What are the 3 movies connected to Glass?
The three movies connected to Glass are Unbreakable (2000), Split (2016), and Glass (2019). Together, they form the Unbreakable trilogy.
What is the plot of the movie Glass?
Glass follows David Dunn, a vigilante with superhuman strength, as he pursues Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with 24 personas, including the lethal Beast. After both are captured and committed to a psychiatric ward, they are joined by Elijah Price, a brilliant but fragile mastermind.
As Dr. Ellie Staple tries to persuade them that their abilities are delusions, Elijah secretly devises a scheme to reveal their true nature to the world.
What was the point of the Glass movie?
The goal of Glass was to deconstruct the superhero genre by anchoring it in reality and exploring how society reacts to those who believe they have superhuman abilities.
It challenges the concept of heroes and villains by focusing on identity, belief, and the power of perception. It reveals that the world may be full of untapped potential if only people believe in it.
What does the Glass movie ending reveal?
The ending of Glass reveals that Dr. Staple is a member of a secret organisation that denies the existence of superhumans to maintain societal equilibrium.
However, Elijah (Mr. Glass) secretly records the climactic showdown. He organises for the footage to be leaked, revealing the truth to the world and fulfilling his quest to prove the existence of superhumans.
Is Glass a good movie?
Glass garnered mixed reviews— while many applauded Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, and Samuel L. Jackson's great performances, others criticised the film's slow pacing and unexpected ending.
The Glass cast members helped shape the film into more than just a superhero movie; it became a profound illustration of belief, identity, and power. They each created unforgettable roles with rich performances, leaving a lasting impression on the trilogy enthusiasts and newcomers.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on every primary Sunset Boulevard cast member. From the original 1950 Hollywood film to the numerous Broadway and West End revivals, each production has captivated audiences with its tragic narrative.
Glenn Close, Alan Campbell, and Nicole Scherzinger are among the iconic performers featured on Sunset Boulevard. In this piece, discover more remarkable actors who have made the film and musical successful.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Racheal Murimi (Lifestyle writer) Racheal Murimi is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She has over three years of experience in creating content. Racheal graduated from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology with a bachelor's degree in BCom, Finance. She has amassed sufficient knowledge on various topics, including biographies, fashion, lifestyle, and beauty. In 2023, Racheal finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. You can reach her at wambuimurimi254@gmail.com