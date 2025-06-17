The best 20 indie artists you need to listen and add to your playlist right now.

Indie artists break free from mainstream rules, carving unique sounds and loyal followings. Artists like Lizzy McAlpine, Phoebe Bridgers, and Laufey are perfect examples of this magic. They often sing from the heart, using simple words and deep emotions. Many people love this kind of music because it feels personal and raw.

Key takeaways

Genre-blending is a hallmark of modern indie artists like Bon Iver and Billie Eilish , who blur lines between folk, pop, and electronic.

is a hallmark of modern indie artists like , who blur lines between folk, pop, and electronic. Personal storytelling matters in Indie music . Whether it's heartbreak like Lizzy McAlpine or social issues like Sam Fender, lyrics often come from lived experience.

. Whether it's heartbreak like Lizzy McAlpine or social issues like Sam Fender, lyrics often come from lived experience. Artists like Morrissey and Karen O have stayed relevant through evolution.

The indie scene is global and intergenerational – from New Zealand's Lorde to the UK's Matt Maltese, talent isn't limited by age or origin.

The best indie artists you should know

When putting together this piece on indie music artists, we considered artists known for their unique sound, independent spirit, dedicated fan bases, critical acclaim, and cultural impact at the time of writing. This list is subjective and may vary depending on personal taste, trends, and emerging talent.

Artist Famous album Alex Turner AM Justin Vernon For Emma, Forever Ago Sloan Struble Fuzzybrain Morrissey The Queen Is Dead Sam Beam Our Endless Numbered Days Dominic David Fike What Could Possibly Go Wrong Julian Casablancas Is This It Sufjan Stevens Illnois Alt-J members An Awesome Wave Sam Fender Hypersonic Missiles The Kooks Inside In/Inside Out Ben Gibbard Plans Lorde Pure Heroine Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The XX band members XX Lizzy McAlpine Five Seconds Flat Karen O Fever to Tell Wallows Nothing Happens Matt Maltese Bad Contestant Robin Pecknold Fleet Foxes

1. Alex Turner

Date of birth: 6 January 1986

6 January 1986 Active from: 2002

2002 Band name : Arctic Monkeys

: Arctic Monkeys Famous album: AM

Alex Turner is an English musician best known as the lead singer, guitarist, and principal songwriter for the Arctic Monkeys. He is among the popular indie artists who co-founded the band in 2002. Arctic Monkeys rose to fame with their debut album AM, becoming a household name in the UK with songs like Do I Wanna Know?

2. Justin Vernon

Date of birth: 30 April 1981

30 April 1981 Active from: 2007

2007 Band name : Bon Iver

: Bon Iver Famous album: For Emma, Forever Ago

Justin Vernon is an American indie artist best known as the frontman of Bon Iver. His haunting vocals and layered production won Bon Iver Grammy Awards and critical praise. Beyond Bon Iver, Vernon collaborates widely, co-founding bands like Volcano Choir and Big Red Machine.

3. Sloan Struble

Date of birth : 10 August 1999

: 10 August 1999 Active from: 2018

2018 Band name : Dayglow

: Dayglow Famous album: Fuzzybrain

Sloan Christian Struble is an American singer-songwriter, multi‑instrumentalist, and producer from Aledo, Texas. He's best known as the creative force behind Dayglow, an indie‑pop/alternative project he started in 2017. As one of the top indie rock artists today, his music will always brighten your day.

4. Morrissey

Date of birth: 22 May 1959

22 May 1959 Active from : 1982

: 1982 Band name: The Smiths

The Smiths Famous album: The Queen Is Dead

Morrissey is a British singer and former frontman of The Smiths. After The Smiths disbanded, Morrissey launched a successful solo career, releasing thirteen studio albums, two live albums, and numerous singles. He has also had three UK number-one albums, including Viva Hate, making him an icon among indie rock bands.

5. Sam Beam

Date of birth: 26 July 1974

26 July 1974 Active from : 2002

: 2002 Band name : Iron & Wine

: Iron & Wine Famous album: Our Endless Numbered Days

Sam Beam, known by his stage name Iron & Wine, creates gentle and poetic songs that soothe the soul. As one of the finest indie folk artists, he offers soft acoustic melodies and heartfelt lyrics on his album Our Endless Numbered Days. The famous artist also helped revive indie folk in the 2000s and influenced a new wave of emotional, minimalist music.

6. Dominic David Fike

Date of birth: 30 December 1995

30 December 1995 Active from : 2017

: 2017 Band name : Solo/Collaborated with BROCKHAMPTON

: Solo/Collaborated with BROCKHAMPTON Famous album: What Could Possibly Go Wrong

Dominic David Fike is an American singer and alternative hip-hop artist from Naples, Florida. He gained early fame on SoundCloud, which led to his debut EP, Don't Forget About Me, Demos, and a record deal with Columbia Records. His hit song, 3 Nights, charted globally. Fike released his debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong.

7. Julian Casablancas

Date of birth: 23 August 1978

23 August 1978 Active from : 1998

: 1998 Band name : The Strokes

: The Strokes Famous album: Is This It

Julian Casablancas leads The Strokes, a band that revived garage rock in the early 2000s. Julian is one of America's most popular indie artists, known for his gritty voice and effortless cool. If you love energetic yet stylish music, Is This It is the perfect place to start.

8. Sufjan Stevens

Date of birth : 1 July 1975

: 1 July 1975 Active from: 1999

1999 Famous album: Illinois

Sufjan Stevens is a soft-spoken genius in the world of indie folk artists. His album Illinois tells stories of American life with poetic beauty. He is known for songs like Chicago, Mystery of Love, Should Have Known Better, and Death with Dignity.

9. Alt-J members

Date of formation: 2007

2007 Based in : Cambridge, UK

: Cambridge, UK Famous album: An Awesome Wave

Band members: Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton, Thom Sonny Green

Alt-J is one of the best rock bands formed by friends from Leeds University. Their debut album, An Awesome Wave, won the 2012 Mercury Prize. This band has famous indie rock artists producing other albums like This Is All Yours, Relaxer, and the remix-heavy REDUXER.

10. Sam Fender

Date of birth : 25 April 1994

: 25 April 1994 Active from : 2017

: 2017 Famous album: Hypersonic Missiles

Sam Fender is a British singer known for his powerful voice and socially aware lyrics. With his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, he joined the ranks of bold indie rock artists. His songs mix rock energy with real-life stories, making him a standout.

11. The Kooks band members

Date of formation: 2004

2004 Based in : Brighton, England

: Brighton, England Famous album: Inside In/Inside Out

Band members: Luke Pritchard, Hugh Harris, Alexis Nunez (former: Max Rafferty, Paul Garred)

Formed at the Brighton Institute of Modern Music, The Kooks rose to fame with their debut Inside In/Inside Out in 2006. Known for catchy indie rock tracks, they reached number one with their second album Konk. Named after a David Bowie song, they've released five albums, including Junk of the Heart and Let's Go Sunshine.

12. Ben Gibbard

Date of birth : 11 August 1976

: 11 August 1976 Active from : 1997

: 1997 Band name: Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie Famous album: Plans

Ben Gibbard is the lead singer and guitarist of Death Cab for Cutie and one of the most emotional indie rock artists from the U.S. His soft vocals and honest lyrics make songs like I Will Follow You into the Dark unforgettable. Plans is a standout album for fans of deep, introspective music.

13. Lorde

Date of birth: 7 November 1996

7 November 1996 Active from : 2012

: 2012 Famous album: Pure Heroine

Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor on 7 November 1996, is a New Zealand singer and songwriter. She became a global star with her hit song Royals and the album Pure Heroine. Her music is dreamy, thoughtful, and full of teenage truth. Lorde continues to push boundaries with each new release, as one of the most creative artists.

14. Billie Eilish

Date of birth: 18 December 2001

18 December 2001 Active from: 2015

2015 Famous album: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie Eilish's soft yet powerful voice reveals her raw emotions, captivating fans worldwide. Alongside her talented brother Finneas, she's crafted hit after hit, like Bad Guy and What Was I Made For? With nine Grammys, two Oscars, and a unique fashion sense, Eilish keeps evolving. Her latest album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, continues her legacy.

15. The XX band members

Date of formation: 2005

2005 Based in: Wandsworth, London

Wandsworth, London Famous album : XX

: XX Band members: Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim, Jamie xx (formerly Baria Qureshi)

The xx is a British indie rock band known for its soft, minimalist sound that blends indie pop, dream pop, and electronic elements. Their 2009 debut, xx, received critical praise and the Mercury Prize 2010. Featuring hits like Crystalised and VCR, the band is recognized for its emotional depth and dual vocals.

16. Lizzy McAlpine

Date of bir th: 21 September 1999

th: 21 September 1999 Active from : 2018

: 2018 Band name : Solo

: Solo Famous album: Five Seconds Flat

Lizzy McAlpine is a 25‑year‑old American singer‑songwriter and producer known for her folk‑pop songwriting. Lizzy McAlpine's songs are raw and honest, with emotional vocals and soft instrumentals. Her breakout album, Five Seconds Flat, has quickly earned her a spot among rising indie pop artists. Her music speaks to heartbreak, growth, and self-discovery.

17. Karen O

Date of birth : 22 November 1978

: 22 November 1978 Active from : 2000

: 2000 Band name : Yeah Yeah Yeahs

: Yeah Yeah Yeahs Famous album: Fever to Tell

Karen O is the lead vocalist of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, a New York-based rock band known for their edgy sound and dynamic performances. Born in South Korea and raised in the U.S., she's also a solo artist and composer, celebrated for her bold style and raw, emotional voice.

18. Wallows band members

Date of formation : 2017

: 2017 Famous album : Nothing Happens

: Based in : Los Angeles, USA

: Los Angeles, USA Band members: Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston

Wallows comprises American indie rock artists known for their nostalgic yet modern alt-rock sound. They broke through with the viral single Pleaser in 2017 and later signed with Atlantic Records. Their debut album, Nothing Happens, featured the platinum hit Are You Bored Yet?. Influenced by The Strokes and Arctic Monkeys, Wallows continue to gain global recognition.

19. Matt Maltese

Date of birth : 6 October 1997

: 6 October 1997 Active from : 2015

: 2015 Famous album: Bad Contestant

Matthew Jonathan Gordon Maltese is a renowned British-Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer. He mixes sarcasm, sadness, and soft piano melodies to create a unique sound. His album Bad Contestant is emotional and playful, placing him among the fresh wave of indie pop artists who aren't afraid to be real.

20. Robin Pecknold

Date of birth : 30 March 1986

: 30 March 1986 Active from : 2006

: 2006 Band name : Fleet Foxes

: Fleet Foxes Famous album: Fleet Foxes

Robin Pecknold leads Fleet Foxes, a group known for rich harmonies and thoughtful lyrics. Their self-titled album introduced a fresh, peaceful sound in the world of indie folk artists. Robin's music is ideal for anyone who loves nature, simplicity, and soulful sounds.

What defines an indie artist?

An indie artist creates music independently or with small labels, focusing on creative control over commercial mainstream trends without funding.

Is Billie Eilish an indie artist?

Yes, Billie Eilish is considered among the top indie artists in the world.

Who is the most popular indie singer?

It is subjective, but artists like Alex Turner and Sufjan Stevens are often considered among the most popular indie singers.

These indie artists and bands show how diverse and dynamic the genre is. Whether it's Lorde's lyrical honesty or Alt-J's sonic experiments, each name brings something special. Indie music continues to evolve, and these artists are at the heart of that movement, redefining what it means to create meaningful, original music.

