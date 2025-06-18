Every major Sunset Boulevard cast, from Hollywood to Broadway
The Sunset Boulevard cast has featured legendary performers, including Glenn Close, Alan Campbell, and Nicole Scherzinger. From the original 1950 Hollywood film to multiple Broadway and West End revivals, each production has captivated audiences with its tragic tale of faded fame and lost dreams.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Major Sunset Boulevard cast members
- Sunset Boulevard Hollywood cast
- Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond
- William Holden as Joe Gillis
- Erich von Stroheim as Max von Mayerling
- Nancy Olson as Betty Schaefer
- Sunset Boulevard Broadway and West End cast
- Patti LuPone as Norma Desmond (1993 West End Original)
- Glenn Close as Norma Desmond (1994 Broadway & 2017 Revival)
- Betty Buckley as Norma Desmond (1995 Broadway Replacement & Tour)
- Elaine Paige as Norma Desmond (1995–1997 West End)
- Linda Balgord as Norma Desmond (Touring, 1996–1999)
- Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond (2023 West End & 2024 Broadway Revival)
- Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond (2023 West End Precursor)
- Diahann Carroll as Norma Desmond (1995 Tour)
- Alan Campbell as Joe Gillis (1994 Broadway)
- Michael Xavier as Joe Gillis (2017 Broadway Revival)
- Julian Ovenden as Joe Gillis (2023–2024 Broadway Revival)
- Tom Francis as Joe Gillis (2023 West End Alternate)
- Siobhan Dillon as Betty Schaefer (2017 Broadway Revival)
- Sarah Uriarte Berry as Betty Schaefer (1994 Broadway Replacement)
- Daniel Benzali as Max von Mayerling (1993 West End & 1994 Broadway)
- Fred Johanson as Max von Mayerling (2023–2024 Revival)
- Why is the Sunset Boulevard movie famous?
- Is Sunset Boulevard based on a true story?
- What is the famous line from Sunset Boulevard?
- How many Oscars did Sunset Boulevard win?
Key takeaways
- Sunset Boulevard is a tale about a struggling screenwriter entangled with a faded silent film star desperate to reclaim her former fame.
- It was originally a 1950 film, which has since been adapted into a musical.
- The musical has been performed on Broadway and West End stages since 1993.
- Some of the top Sunset Boulevard cast members include Gloria Swanson, Michael Xavier, and Daniel Benzali.
Major Sunset Boulevard cast members
Sunset Boulevard captures the haunting allure of fame and the tragedy of faded stardom. Originally a 1950 film noir classic, it has since been adapted into a critically acclaimed musical. Here is a list of the top Sunset Boulevard cast members, grouped by their contributions to the film and stage productions.
|Sunset Boulevard cast member
|Role
|Gloria Swanson
|Norma Desmond
|William Holden
|Joe Gillis
|Erich von Stroheim
|Max von Mayerling
|Nancy Olson
|Betty Schaefer
|Patti LuPone
|Norma Desmond
|Glenn Close
|Norma Desmond
|Alan Campbell
|Joe Gillis
|Michael Xavier
|Joe Gillis
|Siobhan Dillon
|Betty Schaefer
|Daniel Benzali
|Max von Mayerling
Sunset Boulevard Hollywood cast
The Sunset Boulevard Hollywood cast featured legendary actors. Their remarkable performances helped to establish the 1950 film as one of cinema's most iconic and critically acclaimed movies.
Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond
- Full name: Gloria Josephine Mae Swanson
- Date of birth: 27 March 1899
- Date of death: 4 April 1983
- Profession: Actress, producer, singer
- Years active: 1914–1983
Swanson was an iconic American actress. She first gained prominence by performing in silent films in the 1920s. Her portrayal of the faded silent film star Norma Desmond became one of the most iconic performances in Hollywood history. Swanson earned an Oscar nomination for this role.
William Holden as Joe Gillis
- Full name: William Franklin Holden
- Date of birth: 17 April 1918
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 1938–1981
William Holden was an American actor and one of the biggest box-office draws in the 1950s. He played Joe Gillis, a struggling screenwriter whose relationship with Norma turns tragic. His role in the film landed him an Academy Award nomination. Holden won an Academy Award for Best Actor for Stalag 17 (1953).
Erich von Stroheim as Max von Mayerling
- Full name: Erich Oswald Hans Carl Maria von Stroheim
- Date of birth: 22 September 1885
- Profession: Director, actor, screenwriter
- Years active: 1914–1955
Erich von Stroheim was an Austrian-American film director, screenwriter, actor, and producer. He portrayed Norma's butler and former husband, Max. Max's commitment to Norma, which includes writing fake fan letters to keep her fantasy alive, is one of the film's most tragic components.
Nancy Olson as Betty Schaefer
- Full name: Nancy Ann Olson
- Date of birth: 14 July 1928
- Profession: Actress
- Years active: 1948–1984, 1997, 2014
Nancy Olson is an American retired actress. She portrayed the sincere and hopeful script reader, giving Joe a chance at true love and a better life. Her optimism stood in stark contrast to Norma's delusion. Olson's iconic performance in the film earned her an Academy Award nomination.
Sunset Boulevard Broadway and West End cast
The Sunset Boulevard Broadway and West End cast has featured some of the most celebrated talents in musical theatre. These performers breathed new life into the iconic roles from the original film, turning the Sunset Boulevard musical into a global stage hit.
Patti LuPone as Norma Desmond (1993 West End Original)
- Full name: Patti Ann LuPone
- Date of birth: 21 April 1949
- Profession: Actress, singer
- Years active: 1972–present
Patti Ann LuPone is an American actress and singer best known for her leading roles on Broadway and the West End stage. She is known for powerhouse performances in musicals like Evita and and Gypsy. Luppone originated the character of Norma in the West End production of Sunset Boulevard, offering a vocally powerful performance.
Glenn Close as Norma Desmond (1994 Broadway & 2017 Revival)
- Full name: Glenn Close
- Date of birth: 19 March 1947
- Profession: Actress, producer
- Years active: 1974–present
Glenn Close is an American actress best known for her roles in Fatal Attraction (1987) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). She portrayed Norma in the original Sunset Boulevard Broadway production and later in the 2017 semi-staged revival. Close is set to reprise the role in a film adaptation of the musical.
Betty Buckley as Norma Desmond (1995 Broadway Replacement & Tour)
- Full name: Betty Lynn Buckley
- Date of birth: 3 July 1947
- Profession: Actress, singer
- Years active: 1964–present
Betty Buckley is a legendary, multi-award-winning actress/singer, best known for her work in Cats and Carrie. She replaced Glenn Close on Broadway, bringing operatic strength and deep emotional fragility to the character of Norma, who felt spiritual, haunted, and slightly more theatrical.
Elaine Paige as Norma Desmond (1995–1997 West End)
- Full name: Elaine Jill Paige
- Date of birth: 5 March 1948
- Profession: Actress, singer
- Years active: 1964–present
Eliane Piage is an English singer and actress best known for her work in musical theatre. She took over the West End role and became one of the most celebrated Normas in the UK. Her immaculate performance and powerful vocals made her a significant character in Sunset Boulevard's musical history.
Linda Balgord as Norma Desmond (Touring, 1996–1999)
- Full name: Linda Balgord
- Date of birth: 18 February 1960
- Profession: Actress, singer
- Years active: 1982–2024
Linda Balgord was an American Broadway actress and singer. She starred in Cats, The Pirate Queen, and The Phantom of the Opera. This Sunset Boulevard cast member played Norma on extended national tours in the late 1990s. She was known for her vocal range and imposing stage presence.
Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond (2023 West End & 2024 Broadway Revival)
- Full name: Nicole Prescovia Elikolani Valiente Scherzinger
- Date of birth: 29 June 1978
- Profession: Singer, actress, dancer
- Years active: 1999–present
Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, and TV personality. From 2003 to 2010, she was a member of the Pussycat Dolls. In the most recent Sunset Boulevard Broadway revival, she astounded fans with her powerful, minimalist take on Norma, winning a Tony Award for the role.
Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond (2023 West End Precursor)
- Full name: Rachel Kelly Tucker
- Date of birth: 29 May 1981
- Profession: Actress, singer
- Years active: 2007–present
Rachel Tucker is a Northern Irish stage actress widely recognised for her role as Elphaba in the musical Wicked. She starred as Norma in a critically acclaimed production in London before Nicole Scherzinger. Her character was grittier, emotive, and less stylised than previous portrayals.
Diahann Carroll as Norma Desmond (1995 Tour)
- Full name: Carol Diann Johnson
- Date of birth: 17 July 1935
- Profession: Actress, singer
- Years active: 1950–2015
Diahann Carroll was an American actress, singer, model, and activist. She broke limits on television with Julia and won the Tony Award for No Strings. Carroll was the first Black actress to play Norma Desmond in a major production, and her portrayal brought additional racial dynamics to the character.
Alan Campbell as Joe Gillis (1994 Broadway)
- Full name: Bruce Alan Campbell
- Date of birth: 22 April 1957
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 1979–present
Bruce Alan Campbell is an American actor best known for his role as Derek Mitchell in Jake and the Fat Man. He also portrayed Joe Gillis opposite Glenn Close. His performance contributed to the emotional stakes of the original Sunset Boulevard Broadway cast and earned him a Tony nomination.
Michael Xavier as Joe Gillis (2017 Broadway Revival)
- Full name: Michael David Smith
- Date of birth: 27 November 1978
- Profession: Actor, singer
- Years active: 2000–present
Michael Xavier is an English actor and singer best known for starring in Into the Woods and Love Story. In the 2017 semi-staged revival, his portrayal of Joe was charming, multifaceted, and subtly tragic. He gave chemistry and authenticity to the character, standing out against Glenn's magnificent performance.
Julian Ovenden as Joe Gillis (2023–2024 Broadway Revival)
- Full name: Julian Mark Ovenden
- Date of birth: 29 November 1976
- Profession: Actor, singer
- Years active: 1999–present
Julian Ovenden is an English singer and actor. He is widely known for roles in Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, and numerous West End shows. He portrayed an intelligent, emotionally complex Joe alongside Nicole Scherzinger in the 2023 West End and 2024 Broadway revival.
Tom Francis as Joe Gillis (2023 West End Alternate)
- Full name: Tom Francis Barber
- Date of birth: 29 June 1999
- Profession: Actor, singer
- Years active: 2020–present
Thomas Francis is an English actor and singer renowned for his performances on the West End and Broadway stages. His performance as substitute Joe in the London run was bolder, younger, and more impulsive. He is also famous for his standout performance as Romeo in Romeo & Juliet.
Siobhan Dillon as Betty Schaefer (2017 Broadway Revival)
- Full name: Siobhan Patricia Dillon
- Date of birth: 1 September 1984
- Profession: Actress, singer
- Years active: 2006–present
Siobhan Dillon is an English actress and singer best known for performing in the West End. She rose to popularity in How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria? and built a successful musical theatre career. The Sunset Boulevard cast member brought a gentle yet determined vibe to Betty in the 2017 revival.
Sarah Uriarte Berry as Betty Schaefer (1994 Broadway Replacement)
- Full name: Sarah Uriarte Berry
- Date of birth: 31 May 1969
- Profession: Actress, singer
- Years active: 1987–present
Sarah Uriarte Berry is an American actress and singer. Her Broadway credits include Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, and The Light in the Piazza. With grace and crystal-clear vocals, she played Betty as a Broadway replacement in the 1994 production.
Daniel Benzali as Max von Mayerling (1993 West End & 1994 Broadway)
- Full name: Daniel Benzali
- Date of birth: 20 January 1946
- Profession: Actor
- Years active: 1983–2015
Daniel Benzali is a retired Brazilian-American stage, television, and film actor. His powerful baritone and stage presence made Max von Mayerling an emotional anchor. His performance of The Greatest Star of All was chilling and melancholy.
Fred Johanson as Max von Mayerling (2023–2024 Revival)
- Full name: Fredrik Johanson
- Date of birth: 24 July 1969
- Profession: Actor, singer
- Years active: 1990–present
Fred Johanson is a professional Swedish musical theatre artist best known for his roles in Great Performances (1971) and Wedding Season (2022). He brought quiet emotional force to Max. His character was more spectral and ghost-like than in previous versions.
Why is the Sunset Boulevard movie famous?
Sunset Boulevard is famous for its dark, satirical portrayal of Hollywood's fixation with youth and fame, as recounted through the heartbreaking story of a forgotten silent film star. Its legendary performances, sharp script, and memorable lines have cemented it as a timeless classic.
Is Sunset Boulevard based on a true story?
Sunset Boulevard is not based on a true story, although it is inspired by the real-life decline of silent film stars following the rise of talkies. Norma Desmond's character reflects the experiences of many forgotten Hollywood stars, blending fiction with harsh industry realities.
What is the famous line from Sunset Boulevard?
The most famous line from Sunset Boulevard is: "I am big; it's the pictures that got small." Uttered by Norma Desmond, this quote encapsulates her denial of fading stardom and has become one of the most iconic lines in film history.
How many Oscars did Sunset Boulevard win?
Sunset Boulevard won three Oscars at the 1951 Academy Awards. It received Best Music, Best Writing, and Best Art Direction awards.
Every major Sunset Boulevard cast member has continually redefined the tragic allure of fame and obsession across generations. Their performances have shaped the film as a theatrical triumph and a cinematic masterpiece.
