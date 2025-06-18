Every major Sunset Boulevard cast, from Hollywood to Broadway

The Sunset Boulevard cast has featured legendary performers, including Glenn Close, Alan Campbell, and Nicole Scherzinger. From the original 1950 Hollywood film to multiple Broadway and West End revivals, each production has captivated audiences with its tragic tale of faded fame and lost dreams.

Major Sunset Boulevard cast members

Sunset Boulevard captures the haunting allure of fame and the tragedy of faded stardom. Originally a 1950 film noir classic, it has since been adapted into a critically acclaimed musical. Here is a list of the top Sunset Boulevard cast members, grouped by their contributions to the film and stage productions.

Sunset Boulevard cast member Role Gloria Swanson Norma Desmond William Holden Joe Gillis Erich von Stroheim Max von Mayerling Nancy Olson Betty Schaefer Patti LuPone Norma Desmond Glenn Close Norma Desmond Alan Campbell Joe Gillis Michael Xavier Joe Gillis Siobhan Dillon Betty Schaefer Daniel Benzali Max von Mayerling

Sunset Boulevard Hollywood cast

The Sunset Boulevard Hollywood cast featured legendary actors. Their remarkable performances helped to establish the 1950 film as one of cinema's most iconic and critically acclaimed movies.

Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond

Gloria Swanson at home posing for a photo on October 15, 1980 in New York, New York. Photo: Santi Visalli

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gloria Josephine Mae Swanson

Gloria Josephine Mae Swanson Date of birth: 27 March 1899

27 March 1899 Date of death: 4 April 1983

4 April 1983 Profession: Actress, producer, singer

Actress, producer, singer Years active: 1914–1983

Swanson was an iconic American actress. She first gained prominence by performing in silent films in the 1920s. Her portrayal of the faded silent film star Norma Desmond became one of the most iconic performances in Hollywood history. Swanson earned an Oscar nomination for this role.

William Holden as Joe Gillis

American actor William Holden (1918 - 1981) in a sidepart haircut. Photo: Silver Screen Collection

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Franklin Holden

William Franklin Holden Date of birth: 17 April 1918

17 April 1918 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 1938–1981

William Holden was an American actor and one of the biggest box-office draws in the 1950s. He played Joe Gillis, a struggling screenwriter whose relationship with Norma turns tragic. His role in the film landed him an Academy Award nomination. Holden won an Academy Award for Best Actor for Stalag 17 (1953).

Erich von Stroheim as Max von Mayerling

Erich von Stroheim (1885–1957), a sensational director, actor, and writer, is leaning on a desk in the MGM studios. Photo: John Springer Collection

Source: UGC

Full name: Erich Oswald Hans Carl Maria von Stroheim

Erich Oswald Hans Carl Maria von Stroheim Date of birth: 22 September 1885

22 September 1885 Profession: Director, actor, screenwriter

Director, actor, screenwriter Years active: 1914–1955

Erich von Stroheim was an Austrian-American film director, screenwriter, actor, and producer. He portrayed Norma's butler and former husband, Max. Max's commitment to Norma, which includes writing fake fan letters to keep her fantasy alive, is one of the film's most tragic components.

Nancy Olson as Betty Schaefer

Nancy Ann Olson is all glammed up and sitting on a chair. Photo: Universal History Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nancy Ann Olson

Nancy Ann Olson Date of birth: 14 July 1928

14 July 1928 Profession: Actress

Actress Years active: 1948–1984, 1997, 2014

Nancy Olson is an American retired actress. She portrayed the sincere and hopeful script reader, giving Joe a chance at true love and a better life. Her optimism stood in stark contrast to Norma's delusion. Olson's iconic performance in the film earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Sunset Boulevard Broadway and West End cast

The Sunset Boulevard Broadway and West End cast has featured some of the most celebrated talents in musical theatre. These performers breathed new life into the iconic roles from the original film, turning the Sunset Boulevard musical into a global stage hit.

Patti LuPone as Norma Desmond (1993 West End Original)

Patti LuPone attends "Another Simple Favor" New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patti Ann LuPone

Patti Ann LuPone Date of birth: 21 April 1949

21 April 1949 Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Years active: 1972–present

Patti Ann LuPone is an American actress and singer best known for her leading roles on Broadway and the West End stage. She is known for powerhouse performances in musicals like Evita and and Gypsy. Luppone originated the character of Norma in the West End production of Sunset Boulevard, offering a vocally powerful performance.

Glenn Close as Norma Desmond (1994 Broadway & 2017 Revival)

Glenn Close at the Disney 2025 Upfront Red Carpet held at North Javits Center in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Glenn Close

Glenn Close Date of birth: 19 March 1947

19 March 1947 Profession: Actress, producer

Actress, producer Years active: 1974–present

Glenn Close is an American actress best known for her roles in Fatal Attraction (1987) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). She portrayed Norma in the original Sunset Boulevard Broadway production and later in the 2017 semi-staged revival. Close is set to reprise the role in a film adaptation of the musical.

Betty Buckley as Norma Desmond (1995 Broadway Replacement & Tour)

Betty Buckley attends the "By Design" Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at the Library Center Theatre in Park City, Utah. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Betty Lynn Buckley

Betty Lynn Buckley Date of birth: 3 July 1947

3 July 1947 Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Years active: 1964–present

Betty Buckley is a legendary, multi-award-winning actress/singer, best known for her work in Cats and Carrie. She replaced Glenn Close on Broadway, bringing operatic strength and deep emotional fragility to the character of Norma, who felt spiritual, haunted, and slightly more theatrical.

Elaine Paige as Norma Desmond (1995–1997 West End)

Elaine Paige attends The Olivier Awards 2025 at The Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Kate Green

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elaine Jill Paige

Elaine Jill Paige Date of birth: 5 March 1948

5 March 1948 Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Years active: 1964–present

Eliane Piage is an English singer and actress best known for her work in musical theatre. She took over the West End role and became one of the most celebrated Normas in the UK. Her immaculate performance and powerful vocals made her a significant character in Sunset Boulevard's musical history.

Linda Balgord as Norma Desmond (Touring, 1996–1999)

Linda Balgord during "The Pirate Queen" Broadway Opening Night - Curtain Call and After Party at the Hilton Theatre in New York City. Photo: G. Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Linda Balgord

Linda Balgord Date of birth: 18 February 1960

18 February 1960 Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Years active: 1982–2024

Linda Balgord was an American Broadway actress and singer. She starred in Cats, The Pirate Queen, and The Phantom of the Opera. This Sunset Boulevard cast member played Norma on extended national tours in the late 1990s. She was known for her vocal range and imposing stage presence.

Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond (2023 West End & 2024 Broadway Revival)

Nicole Scherzinger poses with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical award for "Sunset Blvd." in The 78th Annual Tony Awards Media Room. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nicole Prescovia Elikolani Valiente Scherzinger

Nicole Prescovia Elikolani Valiente Scherzinger Date of birth: 29 June 1978

29 June 1978 Profession: Singer, actress, dancer

Singer, actress, dancer Years active: 1999–present

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, and TV personality. From 2003 to 2010, she was a member of the Pussycat Dolls. In the most recent Sunset Boulevard Broadway revival, she astounded fans with her powerful, minimalist take on Norma, winning a Tony Award for the role.

Rachel Tucker as Norma Desmond (2023 West End Precursor)

Rachel Tucker performs an excerpt from 'Wicked' on stage during 'Magic at the Musicals' at The Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom. Photo: John Phillips

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rachel Kelly Tucker

Rachel Kelly Tucker Date of birth: 29 May 1981

29 May 1981 Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Years active: 2007–present

Rachel Tucker is a Northern Irish stage actress widely recognised for her role as Elphaba in the musical Wicked. She starred as Norma in a critically acclaimed production in London before Nicole Scherzinger. Her character was grittier, emotive, and less stylised than previous portrayals.

Diahann Carroll as Norma Desmond (1995 Tour)

Portrait of American singer and actress Diahann Carroll. Photo: Anthony Barboza

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Carol Diann Johnson

Carol Diann Johnson Date of birth: 17 July 1935

17 July 1935 Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Years active: 1950–2015

Diahann Carroll was an American actress, singer, model, and activist. She broke limits on television with Julia and won the Tony Award for No Strings. Carroll was the first Black actress to play Norma Desmond in a major production, and her portrayal brought additional racial dynamics to the character.

Alan Campbell as Joe Gillis (1994 Broadway)

Actor Alan Campbell arrives at the opening night of "The Odd Couple" at the Brooks Atkinson Theater in New York City. Photo: Paul Hawthorne

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bruce Alan Campbell

Bruce Alan Campbell Date of birth: 22 April 1957

22 April 1957 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 1979–present

Bruce Alan Campbell is an American actor best known for his role as Derek Mitchell in Jake and the Fat Man. He also portrayed Joe Gillis opposite Glenn Close. His performance contributed to the emotional stakes of the original Sunset Boulevard Broadway cast and earned him a Tony nomination.

Michael Xavier as Joe Gillis (2017 Broadway Revival)

Actor Michael Xavier at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael David Smith

Michael David Smith Date of birth: 27 November 1978

27 November 1978 Profession: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Years active: 2000–present

Michael Xavier is an English actor and singer best known for starring in Into the Woods and Love Story. In the 2017 semi-staged revival, his portrayal of Joe was charming, multifaceted, and subtly tragic. He gave chemistry and authenticity to the character, standing out against Glenn's magnificent performance.

Julian Ovenden as Joe Gillis (2023–2024 Broadway Revival)

Julian Ovenden attends the press night after party for "South Pacific" at Sadlers Wells Theatre in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Julian Mark Ovenden

Julian Mark Ovenden Date of birth: 29 November 1976

29 November 1976 Profession: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Years active: 1999–present

Julian Ovenden is an English singer and actor. He is widely known for roles in Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, and numerous West End shows. He portrayed an intelligent, emotionally complex Joe alongside Nicole Scherzinger in the 2023 West End and 2024 Broadway revival.

Tom Francis as Joe Gillis (2023 West End Alternate)

Tom Francis attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tom Francis Barber

Tom Francis Barber Date of birth: 29 June 1999

29 June 1999 Profession: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Years active: 2020–present

Thomas Francis is an English actor and singer renowned for his performances on the West End and Broadway stages. His performance as substitute Joe in the London run was bolder, younger, and more impulsive. He is also famous for his standout performance as Romeo in Romeo & Juliet.

Siobhan Dillon as Betty Schaefer (2017 Broadway Revival)

Siobhan Dillon attends the Opening Night After Party for Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sunset Boulevard' at the Cipriani in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Siobhan Patricia Dillon

Siobhan Patricia Dillon Date of birth: 1 September 1984

1 September 1984 Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Years active: 2006–present

Siobhan Dillon is an English actress and singer best known for performing in the West End. She rose to popularity in How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria? and built a successful musical theatre career. The Sunset Boulevard cast member brought a gentle yet determined vibe to Betty in the 2017 revival.

Sarah Uriarte Berry as Betty Schaefer (1994 Broadway Replacement)

Sarah Uriarte Berry attends the New York premiere of "Stuck" at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sarah Uriarte Berry

Sarah Uriarte Berry Date of birth: 31 May 1969

31 May 1969 Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Years active: 1987–present

Sarah Uriarte Berry is an American actress and singer. Her Broadway credits include Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, and The Light in the Piazza. With grace and crystal-clear vocals, she played Betty as a Broadway replacement in the 1994 production.

Daniel Benzali as Max von Mayerling (1993 West End & 1994 Broadway)

Actor Daniel Benzali attends Norby Walters' 24th Annual Night of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jennifer Lourie

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel Benzali

Daniel Benzali Date of birth: 20 January 1946

20 January 1946 Profession: Actor

Actor Years active: 1983–2015

Daniel Benzali is a retired Brazilian-American stage, television, and film actor. His powerful baritone and stage presence made Max von Mayerling an emotional anchor. His performance of The Greatest Star of All was chilling and melancholy.

Fred Johanson as Max von Mayerling (2023–2024 Revival)

Fred Johanson attends the Opening Night After Party for Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sunset Boulevard' at the Cipriani in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Fredrik Johanson

Fredrik Johanson Date of birth: 24 July 1969

24 July 1969 Profession: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Years active: 1990–present

Fred Johanson is a professional Swedish musical theatre artist best known for his roles in Great Performances (1971) and Wedding Season (2022). He brought quiet emotional force to Max. His character was more spectral and ghost-like than in previous versions.

Why is the Sunset Boulevard movie famous?

Sunset Boulevard is famous for its dark, satirical portrayal of Hollywood's fixation with youth and fame, as recounted through the heartbreaking story of a forgotten silent film star. Its legendary performances, sharp script, and memorable lines have cemented it as a timeless classic.

Is Sunset Boulevard based on a true story?

Sunset Boulevard is not based on a true story, although it is inspired by the real-life decline of silent film stars following the rise of talkies. Norma Desmond's character reflects the experiences of many forgotten Hollywood stars, blending fiction with harsh industry realities.

What is the famous line from Sunset Boulevard?

The most famous line from Sunset Boulevard is: "I am big; it's the pictures that got small." Uttered by Norma Desmond, this quote encapsulates her denial of fading stardom and has become one of the most iconic lines in film history.

How many Oscars did Sunset Boulevard win?

Sunset Boulevard won three Oscars at the 1951 Academy Awards. It received Best Music, Best Writing, and Best Art Direction awards.

Every major Sunset Boulevard cast member has continually redefined the tragic allure of fame and obsession across generations. Their performances have shaped the film as a theatrical triumph and a cinematic masterpiece.

