A new singing video of gospel artiste Cecilia Marfo has surfaced on social media after her 'wha shawa say' song

The new video shows her singing in mix of Twi and an unknown language which is believed to be 'tongues'

Just like the 'wah shawa say' video, the new clip from the award-winning gospel singer is fast going viral

Gospel singer Cecilia Marfo has been trending online over the past few weeks following her viral 'wha shawa say' video.

The video had the Afunumuba hitmaker struggling with the lyrics of the popular gospel tune, What Shall I Say.

Marfo's corrupted version of the song sparked a social media frenzy with many people doing their own versions of her rendition.

Another Cecilia Marfo video has popped up Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @marfocecilia

Source: Instagram

As the buzz around the 'what shawa say' video is going down, another video of Cecilia Marfo has just surfaced. This time, she did not sing in English but sang in tongues mixed up with Twi.

In the video, Cecilia Marfo was dressed in her usual white dress and headgear and she looked very serious.

Just like the 'wha shawa say' video, Cecilia Marfo's new video is fast gaining currency on social media.

Strongman's daughter sings 'wha shawa say'

Meanwhile, Simona Ama Ahyia Osei, the daughter of rapper Strongman, has joined the trending 'wha shawa say' challenge.

In a video shared on the Instagram page of Simona, the two-year-old girl is seen mimicking Cecilia Marfo.

Simona acted and sang the gospel singer's version of the popular 'What Shall I Say' gospel song as has been sighted in Marfo's video.

Nadia Buari mimics Cecilia

Earlier, star actress Nadia Buari had shared a video online mimicking gospel musician Cecilia Marfo.

The actress dressed and behaved like Cecilia Marfo while singing her now-viral 'what shawa say' song.

Nadia's video stirred massive reactions from social media users including Nana Ama McBrown.

McBrown joins in

Later McBrown herself jumped onto Cecilia Marfo's wha shawa say song.

In a video, the actress was captured performing the viral song live. The video attracted massive reactions from her fans on Instagram

Source: Yen