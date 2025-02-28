Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata was gifted a well-grown plantain bunch during his performance at a funeral

In the video, he expressed dissatisfaction towards someone who tipped Auntie Ama about the gift, which was meant for her

The viral video of the funeral incident got many people laughing hard and admiring his incredible sense of humour

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata got many people laughing hard with his commentary to a video about members of the bereaved family gifting him at one of his shows.

Kofi Kinaata reacts to being gifted a plantain bunch at a funeral. Image Credit: @kinaatagh

Family gift Kofi Kinaata during his performance

In the trending video, it looked like Kofi Kinaata was performing at a funeral considering the black and red attires the people were wearing.

While performing, some members of the bereaved family interrupted and presented him with a beautiful and well-grown plantain bunch from the town.

In the background commentary of the video, the celebrated rapper noted that one of the family members told him the plantain bunch was for Auntie Ama.

He noted that he had no intention of giving Auntie Ama the gift and hilariously lashed out at his fans who might have given her the hint.

"If you are going to be behaving on this app, people are going to get blocked," Kofi Kinaata said in jest.

He further stated that during the presentation, he intentionally failed to give the mic to the man and so no one heard their conversation.

However, he was left in awe about Auntie Ama learning about the gift.

He stated that he and his friends waited for the plantain to ripen, fried it and enjoyed it with beans, a delicious delicacy known as Gobɛ.

"This is what happened the other day when someone reported me to Auntie Ama about a lady shaking her backside on me on stage," he said.

Reactions to Kofi Kinaata's fan gift

The gesture got many fans applauding the staunch fan for gifting the Susuka hitmaker a beautiful plantain bunch during his performance.

Others also reacted to his plea about why his fans reported him to his mother, Auntie Ama about him receiving a plantain bunch at one of his gigs.

In the comment section, he responded to some of the hilarious comments of some of his fans who admitted to reporting him to Auntie Ama.

Below are the hilarious reactions of social media users to Kofi Kinaata's funny video:

user5899013056554 said:

"Fa Auntie Ama ne brode kc ma no."

DonzyChaka said:

"You people shld stop mentioning my name. .. pls pls pls."

Bennie said:

"Oh Kofi, I didn’t intentionally chuck you o, I only asked Auntie Ama whether she used the plantation for ampesi or she waited for it to ripe and used it for kelewele. She then asked, “abɛ brɔdie a?”

Flozybaby said:

"Kofi I was passing by around Mrs Cudjoe, then I just passed by Auntie Ama's corner and I asked her, Auntie, please have you received your plantain from Kofi😂😂😂."

Lisa_bae92 said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Auntie ama gye wo brodze aaiii😂😂😂😂."

Kofi Kinaata looks dapper in fashionable wear. Image Credit: @kinaatagh

Kofi Kinaata drinks from lantern-shaped bottle

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that many laughed at Kofi after he received a cocktail served in a lantern-shaped bottle at an event.

Amused by the design, he joked that he enjoyed the drink so much that he might accidentally drink kerosene from a real lantern someday.

The hilarious video sparked laughter in the comments section, with many people sharing their surprise at the bottle Kofi Kinaata received.

Source: YEN.com.gh