Media personality Delay was not happy about musician King Paluta's MAkoma song not earning any nomination in the 26th TGMA

On her X account, she noted that it was based on situations like these which was why she never stopped praying

Ghanaians weighed in on the matter and explained why King Paluta's Makoma song deserved a nomination

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay, has weighed in on musician King Paluta's Makoma song not being nominated in the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Delay speaks on King Paluta's TGMA snub

Taking to her X account, Delay expressed disbelief when she realised that King Paluta's Makoma song which made waves in 2024 did not earn any nomination in the 2025 edition of the TGMA.

In her powerful message, she questioned how the song was not nominated and noted that situations like these were why she fervently prayed.

"How @KingPalutaMusic Makoma wasn’t nominated, is why I keep praying without ceasing."

The Delay Show host noted that once you stop praying, what belongs to you will be taken away under your very eyes.

"Under your very eyes, what belongs to you will be snatched away if you cease praying."

Meanwhile, King Paluta has petitioned the organisers of the TGMA for not nominating his Makoma song in the 2025 edition of the prestigious awards show.

In a letter dated Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the Apicki hitmaker demanded an explanation from the TGMA board regarding their decision to exclude the song from its Most Popular Song of the Year category, despite his team officially submitting it for nomination.

Reactions to Delay's words on King Paluta's TGMA snub

The comment section was filled with praise for Delay as she spoke up against the award scheme for not nominating King Paluta's top charting song, Makoma.

Other social media users shared their views on the 26th TGMA nominations list and the various categories.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding King Paluta's Makoma snub at the 2025 TGMA:

@dekselathispeak said:

"WORD!.... the latter, is the greatest advice you can give any Ghanaian. Thank You. Man must keep praying as much as we breath. God Bless You Delay... its never too late for me."

@Coach_Kpakps said:

"If e be sake of Ghana politics then e be King Paluta naa ein fault. As he then one party dey jom, we warn am. But he no listen."

@keepsemen said:

"How's that prayer? Someone's manipulating the system, you are here saying prayers. The problem with those that have made it, is they don't tell their hardwork and systems they put to get there. Ena Grace and those nansins."

@Tweeter07671657 said:

"That was huge robbery ngl, that song was so big, both kids and adults could sing from start to end word for word."

Stonebwoy leads 26th TGMA nominations

YEN.com.gh reported that the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) nominees were officially released by Charter House, setting the stage for one of Ghana’s biggest nights in music.

With the main event set for May 3, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Center, anticipation is building as top artists compete for prestigious awards.

Leading the nominations is dancehall musician Stonebwoy, the reigning Artiste of the Year, who has secured nine nods across multiple categories.

Stonebwoy is also in the race for the coveted award for the night, Artiste of the Year, where he will face off against King Promise once again and five other strong contenders.

