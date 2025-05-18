Meet the Stray Kids members and the faces behind the K-pop group's success

Stray Kids is an eight-member South Korean boy band founded by JYP Entertainment. The Stray Kids members— Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.—are well-known for their self-produced music, explosive performances, and strong connection with their fans. Dive deeper into the article for the individual stories and skills of each member.

Key takeaways

Stray Kids kicked off in March 2018 with nine members , but later reduced to eight as one member quit for personal reasons.

, but later reduced to eight as one member quit for personal reasons. The band primarily self-produces its records, and the main production team is called 3Racha, consisting of Changbin, Bang Chan, and Han.

consisting of Changbin, Bang Chan, and Han. Its music is described as dark and experimental , with influences including dubstep, hip-hop, electroclash, heavy metal, and dance-pop .

, with influences including and . Stray Kids have received numerous awards, including Rookie of the Year at the American Music Awards and Best K-Pop Award at the Asia Artist Awards.

Stray Kids' background information

Origin Seoul, South Korea Members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N Past members Woojin Genres K-pop, hip hop, electronica Years active 2017–present Labels JYP, Epic Japan, Republic Spinoffs 3Racha Instagram @realstraykids Facebook X (Twitter) @Stray_Kids Website straykids.jype.com

Stray Kids members: names, roles, and fun facts

The South Korean boy band members include: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Here are the Stray Kids members from the oldest to youngest.

1. Bang Chan

Full name: Christopher Chahn Bahng

Christopher Chahn Bahng Born: 3 October 1997

3 October 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of May 2025)

27 years old (as of May 2025) Nationality: Australian, Korean, South Korean

Australian, Korean, South Korean Profession: Singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer

Bang Chan is an Australian rapper, singer, composer, and record producer. He was born on 3 October 1997 in Seoul, South Korea, and grew up in Sydney, Australia. Bang is 27 years old as of May 2025. He is the first of three kids and the older brother of Hannah Bahng, an independent singer and a renowned YouTuber.

Chan is the head of the South Korean boy group Stray Kids and a member of 3Racha, the group's in-house production company and subunit. He is signed to JYP Entertainment. Chan was instrumental in the formation of Stray Kids, helping to recruit trainees, name the band, and create its logo.

2. Lee Know

Full name: Lee Min-ho

Lee Min-ho Born: 25 October 1998

25 October 1998 Age: 26 years old (as of May 2025)

26 years old (as of May 2025) Nationality: Korean, South Korean

Korean, South Korean Profession: Singer, dancer

Lee Know is a South Korean singer-dancer. He was born on 25 October 1998 as the lone child in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea and is 26 years old as of May 2025. Lee began dancing in middle school after discovering a dance video online.

He is the lead dancer for Stray Kids and contributes vocals to their albums. The South Korean singer has uploaded various solo pieces on the Stray Kids YouTube channel, including a dance he created called Dawn and his solo track Limbo.

3. Changbin

Full name: Seo Chang-bin

Seo Chang-bin Born: 11 August 1999

11 August 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of May 2025)

25 years old (as of May 2025) Nationality: Korean, South Korean

Korean, South Korean Profession: South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer

Changbin is a rap artist, musician, songwriter, and record producer from South Korea. He was born on 11 August 1999 in Yongin, South Korea and is 25 years old as of May 2025. The South Korean rapper joined JYP Entertainment after auditioning and dancing to a self-produced song.

During his trainee stint, Changbin formed the underground rap group 3Racha with fellow JYP trainees Bang Chan and Han, publishing many mixtapes under the alias SpearB, all without the organisation's knowledge.

Changbin appeared on JYP's survival show Stray Kids in 2017 and was set to debut among eight other candidates. Throughout the show, he showcased his rapping and music creation abilities, with some of his composed songs featured on the pre-debut EP mixtape.

4. Hyunjin

Full name: Hwang Hyun-jin

Hwang Hyun-jin Born: 20 March 2000

20 March 2000 Age: 25 years old (as of 2025)

25 years old (as of 2025) Nationality: Korean, South Korean

Korean, South Korean Profession: Rapper, singer and dancer

Hyunjin is a dancer, singer, and rapper from South Korea. He was born on 20 March 2000, in Seoul, South Korea and is 25 years old as of 2025. Hyunjin is part of the South Korean boy group Stray Kids. He had no dance background before becoming a trainee idol.

A JYP Entertainment agent approached him on the street while shopping with his mother in his 3rd year of middle school. After being confirmed as a member of the group's lineup, Hyunjin was credited as a lyricist for the song 4419. He made his Stray Kids debut on 25 March 2018 with the EP I Am Not, which was released as part of a showcase.

5. Han

Full name: Han Ji-sung

Han Ji-sung Born: 14 September 2000

14 September 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of May 2025)

24 years old (as of May 2025) Nationality: Korean, South Korean

Korean, South Korean Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter

Han is a South Korean singer-songwriter and rapper. He was born on 14 September 2000 in Incheon, South Korea, but his family relocated to Mokpo when he was young. Han is 24 years old as of May 2025.

He is a member of Stray Kids, a South Korean boy band, and its production squad, 3Racha, a part of JYP Entertainment. Han became an official member of the Korea Music Copyright Association in February 2023, making him the youngest K-pop idol to receive such membership.

6. Felix

Full name: Felix Yongbok Lee

Felix Yongbok Lee Born: 15 September 2000

15 September 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of May 2025)

24 years old (as of May 2025) Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Rapper, singer

Felix is a rapper and vocalist from Australia who lives in South Korea. He was born on 15 September 2000, in Seven Hills, Sydney, Australia. Felix is part of the South Korean boy group Stray Kids.

In addition to his work with Stray Kids, he has hosted the music show Pops in Seoul (2019–2020) and is a worldwide house ambassador for Louis Vuitton and an ambassador of goodwill for UNICEF Korea.

7. Seungmin

Full name: Kim Seung-min

Kim Seung-min Born: 22 September 2000

22 September 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of May 2025)

24 years old (as of May 2025) Nationality: Korean, South Korean

Korean, South Korean Profession: Singer

Seungmin is a South Korean singer. He was born on 22 September 2000, in Seoul, South Korea and is 24 years old as of May 2025. In 2017, Seungmin debuted on the JYP survival program Stray Kids, where he debuted as a member.

Kim Seungmin made his formal Stray Kids debut on 25 March 2018, at the group's debut showcase, Stray Kids Unveil (Op. 01: I Am Not), held at Jangchung Arena.

8. I.N

Full name: Yang Jeong-in

Yang Jeong-in Born: 8 February 2001

8 February 2001 Age: 24 years old (as of 2025)

24 years old (as of 2025) Nationality: Korean, South Korean

Korean, South Korean Profession: Singer

I.N is a singer from South Korea. He was born on 8 February 2001 and is 24 years old as of 2025. He received training from JYP Entertainment and participated in the Stray Kids survival project in late 2017.

On 25 March 2018, he made his Stray Kids debut with the EP I Am Not, which included a debut presentation at Jangchung Arena. In 2019, Yang made his acting debut with a cameo in the last episode of the web series A-Teen 2, with fellow Stray Kids member Hyunjin.

Who is the CEO of Stray Kids?

Wook Jung has served as the CEO and director of JYP Entertainment since 2003.

Is Stray Kids bigger than BTS?

While Stray Kids is unquestionably a successful and influential band, BTS is regarded as the larger and more influential K-pop group.

Why did Woojin leave Stray Kids?

According to JYP Entertainment, Woojin resigned from Stray Kids on 28 October 2019 due to "personal circumstances."

Who is the main dancer in Stray Kids?

Hwang Hyunjin and Lee Know are commonly regarded as the group's key dancers.

Has Stray Kids disbanded?

Stray Kids has not disbanded.

Who is the leader of Stray Kids?

Bang Chan is the leader of Stray Kids.

The Stray Kids members are the motive force for the band's global popularity. Each member adds distinct talents and personalities to the group, contributing to their spectacular performances and self-produced music.

