The late highlife musician Nana Kwaku Duah, popularly known as Dada KD's manager, King Pee, has addressed the rumours about his sudden passing.

In a recent interview on Accra FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo show with media personality Odehye Kronkron Kwesi Appiah, he cast doubts about the circumstances surrounding the late singer's passing.

Dada KD's manager raised questions about the alleged alcoholic beverage some of his colleagues claimed was discovered close to him on the floor before they rushed him to the hospital.

He noted that he was not around during the time his client was taken from his residence to the hospital and that he only saw a photo of an empty alcohol bottle with a broken drinking glass on the floor.

King Pee noted that Dada KD had quit drinking alcohol long before he met his untimely demise. He also disputed claims about a handwritten note that was found beside the highlife musician before his passing.

According to him, the Fatia Fata Nkrumah hitmaker hardly wrote anything when he was alive. He claimed that the supposed handwritten note, which was in the custody of the police as part of their investigation, suggested that his client was responsible for his passing.

He said he had seen a photo of the handwritten note and quickly ascertained that Dada KD was not its author since he was not an artiste who wrote his songs when he was alive.

King Pee also responded to some negative remarks Kumawood actor Big Akwes made following the late highlife veteran's passing.

The artiste manager noted that the late Dada KD had few associates around him before his passing and that he was unbothered by some remarks from many people.

He said the late singer also did not have any problems with any individual and was a peaceful person.

King Pee said Dada KD was a benevolent individual who supported many people financially but kept them out of the public.

Kaakyire alleges Dada KD left a note

King Pee's remarks come weeks after Kaakyire Kwame Appiah said that a note was discovered near the lifeless body of Dada KD, raising intriguing questions about its origin.

The veteran highlife musician emphasised that he could not definitively confirm whether the highlife musician had authored the note.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah also spoke about his close relationship with the late Dada KD before his passing.

The video of Dada KD's manager addressing rumours about the late singer's passing is below:

Dada KD's manager's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Asante Gyimah19 commented:

"I have said this. Some people must be questioned concerning the death of Dada KD."

Kumikennedy said:

"Who is Big Akwesi in the first place to say he will not attend his funeral? KOJO ANTWI himself attended. Forget that young boy."

maame Korama commented:

"To hear he poisoned himself sounds weird. Hmm, only God knows the truth."

Lumba's manager dismisses allegations about KD's demise

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Daddy Lumba's manager dismisses allegations about his involvement in Dada KD's demise.

In an interview, Roman Fada recounted Daddy Lumba's profound respect for Dada KD before his untimely passing.

Daddy Lumba's manager also issued a warning to media personnel peddling falsehoods about his client.

