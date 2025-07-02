Samini threw massive shade at his protégé Stonebwoy during an interaction with a netizen on social media on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The dancehall musician also issued a warning to his former signee over the debate about the origins of the afrodancehall music genre

Samini's remarks triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who flooded his comment section

Veteran Ghanaian dancehall musician Samini has taken a swipe at his protégé Stonebwoy over the controversy surrounding the debate on the origin of the Afrodancehall music genre.

The Linda hitmaker recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, to speak about his invention of the African dancehall genre and the role he played in helping his former label signee birth the afrodancehall music genre.

Musician Samini claimed that he advised Stonebwoy to limit the patois language and heavily focus on fusing his songs with his native Ewe language, as he could not speak fluent Twi in the early years of his existence in the Ghanaian music industry

According to him, his advice led to the BHIM Nation president creating the Afrodancehall genre. He said he was monitoring how his protégé would properly educate the new breed of artistes in the industry on the origins of the genre.

He wrote:

"I’d be lame to claim #Afrodancehall. I saw and inspired it into being with my #Africandancehall. JMJ be my witness when I told my boy to tone down the patois and fuse ayigbe since he’s more comfortable with that over Twi."

#Africandancehall birthed #Afrodancehall #Gboi birthed #bhim #SummerKing go open keys. Man vex madd. @stonebwoy, I dey watch how you go educate these new people. You know me better. Akyesaaaaaaaaaa. 🙏🏾"

Samini's claims triggered a response from a netizen, who questioned his role in the creation of the genre.

The netizen also downplayed the importance of the Highgrade Music label boss's advice to Stonebwoy in the afrodancehall music genre origin story. He also credited Stonebwoy for being the true originator of the genre.

The netizen wrote:

"Smh…assuming you are right, how well did you champion this? What has been your effort in bringing Afrodancehall to light? The fact that you advised him on fusing Ayigbe to his songs doesn’t make you the originator. You are a legend, undisputed, but Afrodancehall has always been 1Gad’s."

The netizen's response did not go down well with Samini, who felt he needed to be accorded respect for his brand, artistry and alleged role in the creation of the music genre.

He also threw shade at Stonebwoy, claiming that he blamed Stonebwoy for the disrespect he had received on social media over the debate about the afrodancehall genre.

He said:

"Put some respect on my name G. SMH I blame @stonebwoy."

Samini warned the critics against starting another feud between him and Stonebwoy over the controversial debate.

He also warned the BHIM Nation president to speak the truth about the genre's origin story and caution his fans against making disrespectful remarks against him on social media.

Samini's remarks come days after Stonebwoy took credit for the origins of the afrodancehall genre following Moliy's Billboard recognition.

Read the social media posts below:

Reactions to Samini shading Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

_Roofman2131gh commented:

"Boss, he’s not claiming anything. All he’s saying is African dancehall inspired afrodancehall, which is a fact."

citizenkodua said:

"He did not say he is the originator. Read with understanding."

Tailorray5 wrote:

"Samini be too emotional. Needless involvement with Stonebwoy. Argue with fans and stop dragging Stonebwoy into this."

