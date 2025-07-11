Tottenham Hotspur unveiled Ghanaian professional footballer Mohamemd Kudus as their new player

In light of this, they shared pictures of the midfielder in the form of a slideshow and used Ghanaian musician King Paluta's Aseda in the background

The slideshow won the hearts of many Ghanaians as they hailed the admin for appreciating Ghanaian music

Premier League Club, Tottenham Hotspur, have won the hearts of Ghanaians after using musician King Paluta's Aseda song in a slideshow of pictures captured during Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus' unveiling.

Spurs use King Paluta's Aseda

On their official TikTok account, Spurs shared pictures of Kudus captured at his signing and unveiling as a Spurs player on July 10, 2025.

The pictures were put into a lovely slideshow, and King Paluta's top charting song, Aseda was used in the background.

In the pictures, the Black Stars midfielder was dressed in the full Tottenham Hotspur kit for the first time, and rocked a neatly braided stitch cornrows with the sides of his hair having a clean shave.

King Paluta reacts to Spurs' video

King Paluta, after seeing the TikTok slideshow, expressed excitement about his hit song being used at the international stage.

The 2025 winner of the 26th TGMA Highlife Song of the Year congratulated Kudus on bagging a six-year deal with Spurs after moving from West Ham United.

"Too much ❤️❤️❤️.. Congrats bro," King Paluta wrote.

Reactions to King Paluta's Aseda in the Spurs video

The TikTok video got many people laughing in the comment section. Ghanaians applauded the admin of the account for using the right Ghanaian song to share pictures of Kudus' Spurs unveiling.

Others also hinted that the admin of the West Ham United account was the one handling the Spurs account.

Ghanaians and football lovers shared fond memories of how the West Ham United admin would use Ghanaian songs, viral memes and sounds to share videos and photos of Kudus.

The hilarious reactions of Ghanaians and other netizens to the Spurs' slideshow containing King Paluta's Aseda are below:

rising_star017 said:

"Eiii Kudus carry the Admin come here too😂😂😂🫂."

kamal_fataw said:

"West Ham admin to Tottenham here we go.🤣."

YAWSON  said:

"This admin has started early😹."

MeNa said:

"Finally Kudus has taken over the admin role at Spurs 😂."

sureboy🪖 said:

"Did they buy the westham TikTok admin too👀😂."

Tottenham Hotspurs 🤍 Fan 🇬🇭 said:

"Ghanaian Tottenham Hotspurs Fan's let's gather here 🤍."

Stonebwoy drops “Champion” for Kudus’ Tottenham debut

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy created a custom theme song titled Champion in celebration of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus’ high-profile signing with Tottenham Hotspur.

The unveiling video, which introduced Kudus in the Spurs kit, features Stonebwoy’s track, marking a unique crossover between Ghana’s music scene and international football.

Fans lauded Stonebwoy for creating an energetic anthem to pair with Kudus' exhilarating move from West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur, while football supporters are abuzz with excitement over the midfielder’s arrival at Spurs.

