Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has praised rapper Edem for creating a niche in the music industry

The 40-year-old described Edem's debut album as one of the evergreen masterpieces in Ghanaian music

Some social media users and music lovers have commented on the Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's post on Facebook

In a heartfelt tribute, Ghanaian rap icon Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, has hailed Ayibem Edem for his contribution to Ghanaian music.

The BET winner stated Edem's debut album, The Volta Regime, as one of the most significant contributions to Ghana’s vibrant music history.

Sarkodie says rapper Edem's Volta Regime album is one of the best albums in Ghana. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Sarkodie honours Edem for inspiring young musicians

In a captivating Facebook post on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, rapper Sarkodie shared an electrifying snippet of Edem’s track You Dey Kraze, in which he featured, praising Edem’s exceptional artistry and the profound impact of the album on the music scene.

“Without a doubt, one of the greatest albums in Ghana’s music history!!! I vividly recall the first time I encountered my brother Edem; I rushed home to tell one of my friends that this guy is destined for greatness. He was sceptical, thinking that due to the language barrier, Edem wouldn’t resonate. I replied, 'I don’t hear language I hear greatness!' Big up my brother; you remain on my list of favourite MCs,” Sarkodie expressed, highlighting their enduring camaraderie and collaborative spirit over the years.

Edem’s influence in the Ghanaian music industry

Denning Edem Hotor, known professionally as Edem, has become a pioneering figure in Ghanaian music, particularly in the realms of hip-hop and hiplife.

His debut album, The Volta Regime (2009), made history as a testament to his influence and is widely regarded as one of the best Ghanaian albums to date.

Ghanaian musician Edem dons an elegant kente ensemble. Photo credit: @iamedemgh.

Edem's cultural representation in Ghanaian music

Born and raised in Dzodze, located in the picturesque Volta Region, Edem embraced his Ewe heritage with pride, skillfully weaving the language and its rich cultural narratives into his music.

This bold approach not only showcased the deep-seated richness of Ewe culture but also challenged the predominance of Twi in mainstream Ghanaian music, thereby diversifying the musical landscape.

Edem's musical innovation

Ghanaian musician Edem partnered with the renowned producer Hammer of The Last Two. Edem masterfully blended traditional rhythms with contemporary hip-hop elements, crafting a distinctive sound that resonates with audiences both locally and internationally.

Talented musician Edem's innovative spirit continued to inspire a new generation of artists.

Edem's global recognition

Edem has garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious Best International Act-Africa award at the 2015 Black Canadian Awards, along with sweeping three awards at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, among them the coveted Album of the Year for Books and Rhymes.

What makes Edem's The Volta Regime unique?

Released in January 2009, The Volta Regime stood as a pivotal milestone in the annals of Ghanaian music history.

The 13-track album featured a rich tapestry of lyrics in Ewe, English, Twi, and Ga, brilliantly highlighting Ghana's linguistic diversity and celebrating the nation’s cultural heritage.

The album boasts impressive collaborations with prominent artists like Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Obour, and Asem, creating a vibrant blend of both established and emerging talents.

The Volta Regime garnered seven nominations at the 2010 Ghana Music Awards and clinched the award for Hip-Hop Song of the Year, further solidifying Edem’s prominent position within the industry and showcasing his undeniable prowess as an artist.

Through the Volta Regime, Edem not only carved a niche for himself but also paved the way for future artists to embrace their roots and experiment with their musical identities.

