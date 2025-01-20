Ghanaian media personality Sally Mann has gone viral after rocking a jumpsuit to Empress Gifty's mom's funeral

Sally Mann looked simple and classy in the green ensemble and sandals to the star-studded program

Some social media users have commented on Sally Mann's choice of outfit for Empress Gifty's event

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Sally Mann has caused a stir after making a bold fashion statement at Empress Gifty's mom's funeral.

The outspoken media personality wore a green jumpsuit to Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga's final funeral rites on January 18, 2025.

Entertainment pundit Sally Mann rocks a green jumpsuit to Empress Gifty's mom's funeral. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Sally Mann flaunted her flawless bare face while rocking her traditional scarf to the star-studded event.

She styled her look with a black side bag while modelling confidently in expensive sandals to pay her last respects to Agaga.

Ghanaian businesswoman Adwoa Jannis looked exquisite in a black corseted lace gown as she arrived at the event with her team.

Adwoa Jannis wore a center-parted long, lustrous hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to support Empress Gifty at her mom's funeral.

Sally Mann rocks a simple green dress

Some social media users have commented on Sally Mann's simple outfit to Empress Gifty's mom's funeral. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

richaunty_godslove88 stated:

"Sally paaaa, with this class of dressing, you are dissing Shatta wale 😂😂😂😂."

bidazzle0 stated:

"She's in green 😂anyways, she's looking pretty."

princess_otiwaah_cartel stated:

"Was she coming from her somewhere and decided to pass through? ……..even if she’s Jehovah's Witness, can’t she dress well, kakra 😂."

ohemaashada_boutique stated:

"I’ll confess…I’m the one doing Sally Mann😂😂😂😂😂."

kofikorsahgh_ stated:

"She’s one of those aunties at a funeral who always ask “mepawokyew w’aserve wo a? meaning please have you being served?😂😂😂."

ohemaa_beaty stated:

"Sally and duku na 5&6😂😂😂."

360naturalsghana stated:

"Welcome to the comments section. Tea with tea bread 🥖 or Milo with kyebom 😂😂 Herr, you people never disappoint."

kessobaapa stated:

"Sally nu wafa bibi adi wɔ fom anaa? Tweaaa."

amaserwaaampaafobrakatu stated:

"She always wants to talk abt why go there in the first place if u r Jehovah's Witness n u guys don’t attend funerals n, why in green jumpsuits 🤦‍♀️."

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh