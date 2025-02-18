Former NSS deputy director Gifty Oware-Mensah has an expensive collection of designer watches including a $360,000 Richard Miller watch

The Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association has joined the list of famous female politicians with a high fashion sense

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Gifty Oware-Mensah's gorgeous looks and matching designer watches on Instagram

Former deputy executive director of the National Service Scheme, Gifty Oware-Mensah, lives a luxurious lifestyle.

The outstanding female politician has great taste when it comes to fashion accessories, as she always flaunts expensive designer watches on Instagram.

Former NSS Deputy Director Gifty Oware-Mensah flaunts her expensive watches on Instagram. Photo credit: @giftyoware.

Gifty Oware-Mensah has caught the attention of fashion lovers with her impressive collection of designer watches, including a Richard Miller watch that she rocked for her birthday shoot in 2023.

The celebrity mother looked sporty in a replica of the senior national team, Black Stars jersey and blue denim jeans while showing off her stylish watch.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a short hairstyle and mild makeup while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

She completed her glamorous look with designer sunglasses as she posed to show off her expensive wedding ring.

Gifty Oware-Mensah flaunts her gold watch

Gifty Oware-Mensah looked breathtaking in a red short-sleeved dress and frontal lace hairstyle for her photoshoot.

She wore heavy makeup and long eyelashes while accessorising her look with stylish drop earrings to complete her look.

Gifty Oware-Mensah rocks a black watch

Former NSS deputy director involved in payroll scandal Gifty Oware-Mensah looked fabulous in a ready-to-wear ensemble and flawless makeup.

Gifty Oware-Mensah slays in a maxi dress

Gifty Oware-Mensah looked splendid in a custom-made maxi dress and matching turban while sitting in her plush living room.

The fashion lover flaunted her designer bag that matched perfectly with her earrings and stylish outfit.

Gifty Oware-Mensah rocks a stylish top

The chief executive director and owner of Berry Ladies Football Club looked sporty in a stylish tee shirt while showing off her designer wristwatch.

Gifty Oware-Mensah rocks a stylish outfit

Gifty Oware-Mensah looked terrific in a simple outfit and red lipstick that matched perfectly with her red strap watch.

Gifty Oware-Mensah rocks a Warrior King watch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Oware-Mensah, the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat, who shared a video of her personalized watch that was produced in Ghana.

The Exco executive has commended Patrick Amofah, the CEO of Warrior King Watches, for his inventive designs and inventiveness.

Warrior King Watches is renowned for producing high-quality leather timepieces with distinctive designs that honour Ghana's wealthy citizens.

