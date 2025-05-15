Dr Kweku Oteng's ex-wife, Akua GMB, made a bold fashion statement at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner turned heads with her black gown and faultless frontal lace hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian beauty queen Akua GMB's flawless outfit on Instagram

Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng's ex-wife, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, was among the style influencers who wore black ensembles to the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards on May 10.

The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner flaunted her curves in a black long-sleeved gown to the star-studded awards show at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

Dr Kweku Oteng's ex-wife, Akua GMB, trends at the 2025 TGMA with her black gown. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakowaa.

The celebrity mother Akua GMB did a marvellous job of avoiding the bloggers as she was not seen on the red carpet.

She looked elegant in a black corseted dress designed with luxury lace and black suede fabric that was embellished with yellow accessories.

She wore a glamorous side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup that made her look a decade younger than her age.

The serial entrepreneur accessorised her look with gold earrings to match her fashionable ring and showed off her designer shoes as she posed for the cameras.

Dr Kweku Oteng and his ex-wife, Akua GMB, spotted at an event. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakowaa.

Akua GMB rocks a black gown

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's simple yet classy look at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

iamyaabby stated:

"Happy mother's Day ❤️Agudia mamae."

_lady.yvone stated:

"Now this is what I’m talking about !!!!. Very Simple but yet CLASSY ❤️."

airquah__adepa stated:

"And you ATE🔥🔥😍😍😍😍."

l.a_pelle stated:

"Agudie maame❤️❤️."

addydita stated:

"Happy happy Mother’s Day Obaa pa u are always on point."

jeneral_pilato1 stated:

"You are beautiful Akua ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

flawus_tastykitchen stated:

"Wow too much beauty ❤️."

chrysajele stated:

"You represented in style❤️🔥."

maafia_prissy_ stated:

"Splendid 😍😍."

rita4son2020 stated:

"Very much on point."

ablade_dromo stated:

"A Goddess 😍😍."

Phevan Ventures stated:

"You look splendid sis Akua❤️❤️."

Akua GMB flaunts curves at GMA

Akua GMB also previously enthralled guests with her eye-catching costume at the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards.

She wore a black sparkling, floor-length, button-down dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure.

The chief executive officer of Jewel Fashion stole the spotlight with her short pixie cut and heavy makeup on the red carpet

Akua GMB looked sophisticated and striking, accessorising with gold bracelets, earrings, and a high-end purse.

Although her ensemble was praised, it also generated a range of responses on social media regarding the gown's fit.

Some individuals commended her daring fashion decision while others brought attention to the back of the garment, which looked ripped.

Akua GMB models in stylish outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Akua GMB looking classy in a denim skirt and white jacket for a recent event.

The style influencer and 2011 GMB winner encouraged her fans to adopt the newest style for laid-back date nights.

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's choice of outfit as she was photographed with a new dog.

