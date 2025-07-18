Ghanaian actress and influencer Fella Makafui has turned heads with her fashionable ensembles in July 2025

The beautiful ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, flaunted her body in skintight ensembles

Ghanaian actress and global fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and others have reacted to Fella Makafui's photos

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Fella Makafui, born Fella Precious Makafui on August 19, 1995, in the picturesque Anfoega within Ghana's Volta Region, has effortlessly carved out a niche for herself in the realms of fashion and entertainment.

The talented actress and astute entrepreneur has captivated fans with her stylish looks since her breakout role in the acclaimed Ghanaian TV series YOLO. Here, we celebrate five of her most breathtaking fashion moments from July 2025.

Fella Makafui slays in stylish dresses. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui slays in a figure-hugging dress

In her latest photoshoot, Fella Makafui showcased her incredible sense of style in a captivating deep-plunge, long-sleeve bodycon dress that accentuated her curves to perfection.

Her signature short hairstyle framed her face beautifully, while expertly applied makeup highlighted her rich melanin complexion, creating an exquisite visual harmony that left admirers in awe.

The Instagram photo is below:

Fella Makafui models in a strapless gown

Radiating elegance, Fella caught the eye in a breathtaking blue strapless corseted gown that celebrated her voluptuous figure.

The gown flowed gracefully as she posed alongside her adorable daughter, Island Frimpong, who looked equally enchanting in a white tulle dress adorned with vibrant petal designs.

With her hair styled into a chic ponytail, Island exuded the poise of a budding supermodel, mirroring her mother's gorgeous presence.

The Instagram photo is below:

Fella Makafui dazzles in a custom wedding gown

Fella Makafui turned heads in a magnificent custom-made white wedding gown during a bridal campaign photoshoot.

The gown enveloped her in elegance, showcasing her flawless figure and delicate features. With perfectly executed makeup and a sleek frontal lace ponytail, she embodied bridal perfection, captivating hearts with every glance.

The Instagram photo is below:

Fella Makafui exudes power in a pantsuit

Proving she meant business, Fella Makafui stepped out in a chic designer pantsuit that radiated confidence and sophistication.

The ensemble perfectly complemented her beautiful cornrow hairstyle, which added an extra layer of flair to her powerful appearance.

Posing gracefully with a matching designer bag, she effortlessly portrayed the image of a modern boss lady.

The Instagram photo is below:

Fella Makafui looks regal in an African print

Fella Makafui wowed fashion enthusiasts in a vibrant two-piece African print outfit that exuded cultural pride and style.

The ensemble, combined with a stylish centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle, highlighted her natural beauty.

Completing the look with a sleek black designer handbag and elegant high heels, she left an indelible mark on the fashion scene, proving her versatility and keen eye for style.

The Instagram photo is below:

Fella Makafui talks about her childbirth experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, who claimed that she didn't sleep throughout her caesarean delivery

In a popular Instagram video posted during the 2025 Mother's Day celebration, the mother of one discussed her pregnancy and delivery.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after they watched the video that Pulse Ghana posted on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh