The Sistas cast's real-life partners include KJ Smith and Skyh Black, Devale and Khadeen Ellis, and Dana and Anthony Dalton. Novi Brown keeps her relationship status private, while Mignon Von publicly embraces single life.

Devale and Khadeen Ellis at the 2024 BET Awards (L), Sistas promotional poster (C), Skyh Black and KJ Smith (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Robin L Marshall/Getty Images, @philoTV on X (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

KJ Smith and Skyh Black met on the set of Sistas , married in September 2023 , and are expecting their first child in late 2025.

and met on the set of , , and are expecting their first child in late 2025. Devale Ellis has been married to his college sweetheart, Khadeen Ellis , since 2010 , and the couple share four sons.

has been to his college sweetheart, , , and the couple share four sons. Novi Brown and Ebony Obsidian keep their love lives private, with Brown previously engaged to Malcolm J. Cook .

and keep their love lives private, with Brown previously . Mignon Von and Crystal Renee Hayslett are currently single, focusing on their personal growth and careers.

Meet the Sistas cast real-life partners

Some Sistas cast members sparked real-life romances on set, while others kept their relationships off-screen. Here are the Sistas' main cast real-life partners (as of this writing):

Cast members Relationship/marital status (as of 2025) KJ Smith Married Skyh Black Married Devale Ellis Married Mignon Von Single Novi Brown Unknown Ebony Obsidian Unknown Crystal Renee Hayslett Single Chido Nwokocha Unknown Brian Jordan Jr. Unknown Kevin Walton Engaged Anthony Dalton Married Trinity Whiteside Married Chris Warren Married Angela Beyincé Unknown Branden Wellington Married Monti Washington Unknown Devin Way Dating Joi Symone Unknown Tonya Pinkins Divorced David Lami Friebe Married Austin Scott Married

1. KJ Smith

Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Skyh Alvester Black

KJ Smith married Sistas co-star Skyh Alvester Black in September 2023 after meeting on set. She announced their first pregnancy in May 2025. KJ Smith and Skyh Black's relationship remains one of the show's most celebrated off-screen pairings.

2. Skyh Black

Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: KJ Smith

Skyh Black married KJ Smith after their on-set connection turned romantic. He confirmed their engagement in 2021 and their wedding in 2023. They are among the couples who met on the show. Skyh Black portrayed Jacobi in Seasons 2 to 3, a bank employee who briefly dated Sabrina.

3. Devale Ellis

Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis attend BET+ "Tyler Perry's Zatima" Season 2 Premiere Screening at Virtue Rooftop Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Khadeen Ellis

Actor Devale Ellis is married to Khadeen Ellis. They met while attending Hofstra University and got married in 2010. Khadeen and Devale Ellis have four sons: Jackson Carter (b. 2011), Kairo Shakur (b. 2016), Kaz Hendrix (b. 2017), and Dakota Marley (b. 2021). Ellis plays Zac Taylor, one of the Sistas' central male leads.

4. Mignon Von

Mignon Von attends the 28th Annual SAGindie Actors Only Brunch during Sundance at Cafe Terigo in Park City, Utah. Photo: Fred Hayes

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Single

Single Partner: N/A

Mignon Von, who plays Danni King, is reportedly single (as of this writing). She publicly declared in a December 2019 episode of Real Sista Talk that she doesn't date, refuses to bend to certain things, and is staying true to herself.

5. Novi Brown

PFF Ambassador, Novi Brown attends the 2025 Pan African Arts and Film Festival: opening night screening of "Magazine Dreams" at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Ex-boyfriend: Malcolm J. Cook

Novi Brown plays Sabrina Hollins, a bank supervisor navigating romantic uncertainty. She was previously engaged to actor Malcolm J. Cook, but hasn't confirmed her current relationship status. Brown keeps her personal life out of the spotlight.

6. Ebony Obsidian

US actress Ebony Obsidian arrives for The Paley Centre for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Partner: N/A

Though many are curious about Ebony Obsidian's boyfriend, the star keeps her love life hidden. She portrays Karen Mott, a salon owner caught in a complicated love triangle.

7. Crystal Renee Hayslett

Crystal Renee Hayslett attends the special screening of "Maxine's Baby: A Tyler Perry Story" presented by Amazon Studios at the Rialto Centre for the Arts in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Carol Lee Rose

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Single

Single Partner: N/A

Crystal Renee Hayslett plays Fatima Wilson-Taylor, Andi's assistant and Zac's wife. She hasn't confirmed a current partner and is reportedly single.

8. Chido Nwokocha

Chido Nwokocha attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: N/A

N/A Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Partner: N/A

Actor Chido Nwokocha hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship as of September 2025. In Sistas, he plays Gary Borders, the married man who entangles Andi in a toxic relationship.

9. Brian Jordan Jr.

Brian Jordan Jr. attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Gay

Gay Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Partner: N/A

Brian Jordan Jr. plays Maurice Webb, Sabrina's outspoken coworker and close friend. He identifies as gay but hasn't shared details about his current relationship. He is among the famous Black actors who keep their romantic life private.

10. Kevin Walton

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Partner: N/A

Kevin A. Walton, who plays Aaron Carter on Tyler Perry's Sistas, hasn't publicly confirmed his relationship status. Some online sources claim he's engaged, but they offer no credible details or verified information about a fiancée.

11. Anthony Dalton

Anthony Dalton attends "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Screening at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Dana Dalton

Anthony Dalton, who plays Calvin Rodney, is married to Dana Elmore Dalton. He proposed during a boat ride while celebrating her birthday in April 2021. They married on 3 June 2021. They welcomed their first child, Anthony Dalton III, on 6 July 2021.

12. Trinity Whiteside

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Nikkia Whiteside

Trinity Whiteside, who plays Preston Horace on the , is married to Nikkia Whiteside. They tied the knot on 13 September 2002 and have three children: Makaiya Young, Nikolas Trinity and Skye Jordan. Trinity Whiteside's wife, Nikkia, is private, with no verified details about her online.

13. Chris Warren

Television personality Layla Kayleigh (L) and her husband, actor Chris Warren (R) attend separate events. Photo: Kevin Winter, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Layla Warren (née Kayleigh)

Chris Warren, who portrays Hayden Moss on Sistas, is married to Layla Warren (née Kayleigh). The couple got married on 23 May 2019. They keep a low public profile but occasionally share personal milestones online.

14. Angela Beyincé

Angela Beyince attends the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: N/A

N/A Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Partner: N/A

Angela Beyincé, who plays Pam Malbrough, hasn't publicly confirmed any romantic relationships. She maintains a low profile and rarely shares personal details online.

15. Branden Wellington

Branden Wellington and Meagan Tandy attends the 7th Annual HAPA Awards at Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. Photo: Olivia Wong

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Meagan Tandy

Branden Wellington, known for playing Tony on Sistas, married actress Meagan Tandy on 1 September 2024. They hosted a three-day celebration in California's San Bernardino Mountains, blending outdoor adventure with black-tie elegance.

16. Monti Washington

Monti Washington attends the premiere of Netflix's "A Jazzman's Blues" at TUDUM Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: N/A

N/A Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Partner: N/A

Monti Washington, who portrays Bill on Tyler Perry's Bruh, keeps his romantic life private. Despite fan speculation, he hasn't confirmed any relationship publicly as of 2025.

17. Devin Way

Devin Way and Aisha Dee seen at a Special Screening of "The Knife" at Ray Kurtzman Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Eric Charbonneau

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Bisexual

Bisexual Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Aisha Dee

Devin Way, who plays Bryce on Sistas, is currently dating actress Aisha Dee. In September 2025, he shared a heartfelt Instagram post calling her "the love of my life." Although he publicly came out as gay in 2022, his relationship with Dee indicates a shift in his sexuality.

18. Joi Symone

Sexuality: N/A

N/A Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown Partner: N/A

As of September 2025, Joi Symone has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship. She plays Tamara in Sistas, where her character marries Hayden and later has an affair with Gary.

19. Tonya Pinkins

Tonya Pinkins attends the 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Centre in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husbands: Eric Blair Winter (2009–2014), Ron Brawer (1987–1994), Hubert Kelly (1984–1987)

Tonya Pinkins keeps her current romantic life private, but her past marriages have drawn public attention. She divorced Eric Winters in 2014, following earlier marriages to Ron Brawer (1987–1994) and Hubert Kelly (1984–1987). Pinkins has starred in Tyler Perry's Sistas and earned acclaim for her film Red Pill.

20. David Lami Friebe

David Lami Fiebe and Nia Renee Warren attend Dutch II Movie Screening - A Manny Halley Production in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Nia Renee Warren

David Lami Friebe married actress and filmmaker Nia Renee Warren in November 2023. He announced their marriage on Instagram and continues to collaborate with her creatively. Together, they co-directed Son of Oakland and launched The Nia Renee Network. Both graduated from the University of Southern California.

21. Austin Scott

Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Alexa Cepeda Scott

Austin Scott, a Broadway and TV actor, married fellow performer and musician Alexa Cepeda on 15 June 2024. They first met in 2017 during a production of In the Heights and later rekindled their relationship after a period of long-distance. Cepeda marked her first anniversary in June 2025 on her Substack profile.

Who got married in real life from Sistas?

KJ Smith and Skyh Black are the Sistas co-stars who got married in real life. They met on set in 2021, got engaged later that year, and tied the knot on 3 September 2023, in a star-studded ceremony at The Malibu Dream Resort.

Who is pregnant in real life on Sistas?

As of September 2025, Sistas actress KJ Smith is pregnant with her first child. She and her husband, Skyh Black, announced the pregnancy in May and later confirmed they are expecting a girl due in the fall.

Is Novi from Sistas married?

Novi Brown, the actress who plays Sabrina in Sistas, is not married. She was engaged to her former boyfriend and video producer, Malcolm Cook, in August 2022, but they reportedly broke up later.

Who is Mrs Marie on Sistas in real life?

Tonya Pinkins plays Mrs Marie (Marie Willis) on Tyler Perry's Sistas in real life. A Tony Award-winning actress, singer, author, and educator, Pinkins built an acclaimed career through her work on Broadway and her recurring role on All My Children.

Sistas cast real-life partners have fans buzzing, especially over KJ Smith and Skyh Black's on and off-set romance. Devale Ellis is happily married to Khadeen Ellis, while Mignon Von is single. Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown keep their relationships private.

Yen.com.gh published a similar article exploring the lives of the Mob Wives cast and where they are today. The show portrayed women connected to New York's mafia circles with raw intensity, building a cult following through fierce personalities and explosive drama.

The cast's post-show journeys continue to spark interest, from Big Ang's lasting legacy to Drita D'Avanzo's business ventures and Renee Graziano's personal transformation.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh