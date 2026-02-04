AkwaabaFest '26 has officially launched, promising a vibrant celebration of culture and creativity in Accra

Key industry stakeholders reaffirmed support, highlighting the festival's role in domestic tourism and cultural identity

The three-day festival is expected to feature music, fashion, and the immersive Akwaaba Experience Concert for all ages

The fifth edition of AkwaabaFest '26 has been officially launched at a press event held at Ceejay Studios in Accra, setting the stage for what organisers promise will be a celebration of "culture, colour and controlled chaos."

The launch attracted stakeholders from Ghana's media, tourism, cultural, and music sectors, with strong institutional backing from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA); the Creative Arts Agency; and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Dr Geoffrey Tamakloe, Director of Tourism at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, reaffirmed the Ministry's unwavering support for the festival during his address.

He noted that AkwaabaFest was in alignment with government initiatives such as the Black Star Experience and the 24-Hour Economy policy, underscoring its strategic importance to national tourism objectives.

Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kof Attakora Kusi, described the festival as a staple on the GTA calendar.

"It promotes domestic tourism, attracts the diaspora and expatriate community, and offers patrons an authentic immersion into Ghanaian culture," Kusi said.

Karim Mussa, representing the Creative Arts Agency, expressed excitement about the agency's increased involvement this year and pledged its full support toward making the festival a standout success.

From the music sector, Rev. Thomas Yawson, First Vice President of MUSIGA, welcomed the festival's continued growth, highlighting its role in providing artists a platform to showcase their talents while amplifying Ghana's rich cultural identity.

Richmond Adu-Poku, Chief Operating Officer of AkwaabaFest '26, outlined an extensive programme for this year's edition.

The festival will feature a three-day fair dubbed The Vibes Fair, celebrity games, a tribal fashion show, a kids' playground experience, and the much-anticipated Akwaaba Experience Concert.

"This year's edition is as much about immersive experiences, vibes and cultural renaissance as it is about a bold and visually stunning setup," Adu-Poku emphasised.

Festival founder Joe Osae, who created the famous Akwaaba portrait. closed the launch event by thanking partners, patrons, and the media for their unwavering support over the years.

He promised that AkwaabaFest '26 will deliver "a refreshingly different and unforgettable experience."

AkwaabaFest '26 will take place at the National Theatre in Accra from March 5 to 7, 2026.

The festival has become one of Ghana's premier cultural events, drawing both local and international audiences to celebrate Ghanaian heritage, creativity, and contemporary culture.

