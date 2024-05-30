What is the cleanest city in the world? The top 20 cleanest cities ranked

Definitions of cleanliness vary from person to person. A clean city isn't necessarily spotless for eating off the streets. It can lack trash, have clean water, and have good air quality. To be clear, people need to solve issues that cause unhealthiness: waste management, eco-friendly transport, litter prevention, and clean policies. So, what is the cleanest city in the world?

The cleanest city in the world is not just about picking up litter; it results from meticulous planning and consistent effort. Photo: Michael, Alexander Spatari and Vicki Jauron (modified by author)

We compiled the list of the cleanest cities in the world by considering factors such as waste management systems, air and water quality, green spaces, and public cleanliness initiatives. We also considered data sourced from IQAir and the World Population Review.

What is the cleanest city in the world?

City Country Auckland New Zealand Hamburg Germany Chicago USA Schefferville Quebec Portland USA San Francisco USA Copenhagen Denmark Melbourne Australia Honolulu USA Madrid Spain Curitiba Brazil Salt Lake City USA Geneva Switzerland Vienna Austria Kigali Rwanda Wellington New Zealand Zurich Switzerland Oslo Norway Trondheim Norway Seattle USA

1. Auckland

New Zealand was ranked among the world's cleanest cities in 2023, alongside Iceland and Estonia. Photo: Scott E Barbour

Total area: 5,600 km²

5,600 km² Country : New Zealand

: New Zealand Population: 1.657 million

With an air quality score of 4.3 μg/m³ of fine particulate pollution compared to a baseline of 5 in the World Air Quality Report 2023, New Zealand was ranked among the world's cleanest cities, alongside Iceland and Estonia. The city has maintained its healthy standards because it has cleaned up and gone green.

2. Hamburg

Hamburg is the second largest city in Germany. Photo: Westend61

Total area : 755.3 km²

: 755.3 km² Country : Germany

: Germany Population: 1.841 million

Hamburg, the second-largest city in Germany, has garnered acclaim as one of the cleanest cities globally due to its longstanding commitment to environmental initiatives. The city aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 80 per cent by 2050. Additionally, Hamburg's authorities have unveiled plans for a Green Network.

3. Chicago

Chicago, home to more than 2.7 million inhabitants, is the third largest city in the USA. Photo: Rebecca Nelson

Total area : 600 km²

: 600 km² Country : USA

: USA Population: 2.665 million

Chicago, home to more than 2.6 million inhabitants, is the third largest city in the USA and is renowned for its cleanliness and environmentally conscious practices. To enhance air quality, Chicago has installed over 186,000 square meters of rooftop gardens across the city. Moreover, it actively promotes the utilisation of public transportation among residents to minimise emissions.

4. Schefferville

Schefferville, Quebec, is the cleanest city in Canada. Photo: Buzbuzze

Total area : 24.76 km²

: 24.76 km² Country : Canada

: Canada Population: 244

Which is the cleanest city in Canada? According to MADE IN CA, Schefferville, Quebec, is the cleanest city in Canada. Canada is a vast country in North America, second to Russia in size. Schefferville is located within the Caniapiscau Regional County Municipality and has an area of 24.76 square kilometres.

5. Portland

Portland is often lauded as one of the most environmentally aware cities globally. Photo: David Gn Photography

Total area : 375.6 km²

: 375.6 km² Country : USA

: USA Population: 635,067

Known as the "City of Roses," Portland is often lauded as one of the most environmentally aware cities globally due to its excellent walkability, extensive cycling community, emphasis on farm-to-table dining, and comprehensive public transportation system, hence reducing air pollution by motor vehicles.

6. San Francisco

San Francisco received a perfect score of 50 for its drinking water and performed well in air quality. Photo: Tunart

Total area : 121.4 km²

: 121.4 km² Country : USA

: USA Population: 808,437

Reader's Digest named San Francisco the nation's fifth cleanest city among 50 large metropolitan areas in 2005. The ranking considered air quality, water pollution, toxic emissions, waste management, and sanitation. San Francisco received a perfect score of 50 for its drinking water and performed well in air quality.

7. Copenhagen

Copenhagen, Denmark's capital, is celebrated for its eco-friendliness. Photo: Haitong Yu

Total area : 86.4 km²

: 86.4 km² Country : Denmark

: Denmark Population: 644,431

Copenhagen, Denmark's capital, is celebrated for its eco-friendliness. Its dedication to environmental excellence earned it twice the title of a top green city in the 2014 Global Green Economy Index. The city invests heavily in sewage treatment and is mainly powered by wind and solar energy.

8. Melbourne

Melbourne, renowned for its cleanliness and greenery, was crowned the world's most livable city by The Economist for five consecutive years until 2015. Photo: James O'Neil

Total area : 9,992 km²

: 9,992 km² Country : Australia

: Australia Population: 5.078 million

Melbourne, renowned for its cleanliness and greenery, was crowned the world's most livable city by The Economist for five consecutive years until 2015. This achievement results from deliberate efforts by the city's administrators to enhance various aspects, including public transport and green spaces, making Melbourne a delightful place to live in Australia and globally.

9. Honolulu

Hawaii is universally recognised for its beauty, and its capital, Honolulu, stands out as one of the world's cleanest cities. Photo: M Swiet Productions

Total area : 177.2 km²

: 177.2 km² Country : USA

: USA Population: 343,421

Hawaii is universally recognised for its beauty, and its capital, Honolulu, stands out as one of the world's cleanest cities. Stunning mountains and diverse plant life surround Honolulu. The city was recently ranked 29th on clean energy progress among US cities.

10. Madrid

Madrid, Spain, ranks among the world's cleanest cities. Photo: Sylvain sonnet

Total area : 604.3 km²

: 604.3 km² Country : Spain

: Spain Population: 3.223 million

Madrid, Spain, ranks among the world's cleanest cities. Residents take great pride in maintaining its cleanliness, and the city's proximity to the Manzanares River further enhances its tidiness.

11. Curitiba

Curitiba city motivates residents to maintain cleanliness. Photo: Carlos Bezz

Total area : 432 km²

: 432 km² Country : Brazil

: Brazil Population: 3,852,459

Although Brazil isn't typically known for cleanliness, Curitiba stands out. The city motivates residents to maintain cleanliness by offering incentives like delicious food or bus tokens in exchange for sorted waste. This approach results in recycling up to 70% of the city's trash, with paper recycling alone saving 1,200 trees daily.

12. Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is one of the leading urban regions in terms of reducing air pollution. Photo: Maremagnum

Total area : 287 km²

: 287 km² County : USA

: USA Population: 204,657

Salt Lake City is one of the leading urban regions in the USA regarding reducing pollution caused by transportation. StreetLight Data’s 2024 Climate Impact Index ranked Salt Lake City as 15th out of 100 for reducing pollution.

13. Geneva

Geneva is well-known as one of the richest, priciest, friendliest, and safest cities globally. Photo: Alberto Mazza

Total area : 15.93 km²

: 15.93 km² Country : Switzerland

: Switzerland Population: 198,979

Geneva is well-known as one of the richest, priciest, friendliest, and safest cities globally. It also shines in environmental efforts and cleanliness, starting with urban sanitation and sewage management. The city boasts of hosting The Geneva Environment Network, a coalition of global groups dedicated to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development.

14. Vienna

Vienna is Austria's primary city, with around 1.8 million people. Photo: Alexander Spatari

Total area : 414.6 km²

: 414.6 km² Country : Austria

: Austria Population: 1.897 million

Vienna, Austria's primary city with over 1.8 million people, is often rated as one of the cleanest cities globally. It achieved this through significant investments in waste management. Residents' strong environmental awareness also contributes to keeping the city exceptionally clean.

15. Kigali

Rwandans take great pride in their city's recognition as the cleanest in Africa. Photo: Edwin Remsberg

Total area : 730 km²

: 730 km² Country : Rwanda

: Rwanda Population: 1,287,952

What is the cleanest city in Africa? Kigali, Rwanda, was voted the cleanest city in Africa. Rwandans take great pride in their city's recognition as the cleanest in Africa. The city imposed heavy fines for litterers. In addition, rubbish bins were installed across the city to keep people and tourists from littering, thus helping with garbage management.

16. Wellington

Wellington, New Zealand's capital and a major city. Photo: Rick Friedman

Total area : 444 km²

: 444 km² Country : New Zealand

: New Zealand Population: 212,700

Wellington, New Zealand's capital and a major city, is known for its cleanliness and preservation of natural attractions. Over a third of residents prefer public transport, helping to minimise air pollution.

17. Zurich

Zurich City is known for its pristine environment and commitment to sustainability. Photo: Allan Baxter

Total area : 87.88 km²

: 87.88 km² County : Switzerland

: Switzerland Population: 402,762

Zurich, Switzerland, stands out among cities with the best air quality globally. Renowned for its pristine environment and commitment to sustainability, Zurich's urban landscape harmoniously blends modernity with nature. Its efficient public transportation system encourages residents to rely less on cars, thus minimising pollution levels

18. Oslo

Oslo is known for being one of the priciest cities in the world. Photo: Artie Photography

Total area : 454 km²

: 454 km² Country : Norway

: Norway Population: 702,543

Oslo, the capital of Norway, is famous for being one of the priciest cities globally. However, those who can afford it experience fresh air and a spotless environment. Getting around Oslo is convenient by public transport or renting bikes. In 2007, Reader's Digest rated Oslo as the second greenest and most livable city worldwide.

19. Trondheim

Trondheim is one of the cleanest cities in the world. Photo: Peeterv

Total area : 321.8 km²

: 321.8 km² Country : Norway

: Norway Population: 212,660

Trondheim, another Scandinavian city, proudly joins the list of the cities with the best air quality. This is mainly due to its low levels of PM2.5, measuring around 4.77 µg/m3 per year.

The city has maintained its position by adopting road cleaning machinery to clean multiple surfaces and using Energy-Smart Nidaros Cathedral, which produces more clean and environmentally friendly energy.

20. Seattle

Seattle is renowned for its breathtaking natural scenery and bustling big tech industry. Photo: Caroline Purser

Total area : 217 km²

: 217 km² Country : USA

: USA Population: 749,256

Seattle, also known as the Emerald City, is renowned for its breathtaking natural scenery and bustling big tech industry. It is also well-ranked among the cleanest cities in the US. The city's reputation is attributed to its meticulously maintained infrastructure, exceptional waste management system, and significant investment in public transportation.

Which city is known as the cleanest city?

Which is the no. 1 cleanest city in the world? Copenhagen, Denmark, is the cleanest city in the world and one of the safest metropolises globally.

The cleanest city in the world sparkles with neat streets and fresh air. Every park and corner feels like a breath of fresh air, and green spaces make it a joy to walk around. People here take pride in tidying their city, and everyone pitches in to make it spotless.

