Selling your gift cards for cash can really add some cool extra liquidity to your pocket. However, choosing the right platform to do so is just as important. There are a lot of platforms currently available to sell gift cards in Nigeria.

However, you want to choose a platform that has a wide catalog of gift cards, will process your transactions speedily, and most importantly, always ensures your funds are well protected.

If you currently have Visa, Applebee’s or any other gift card, and are bothered about where or how to sell them, your concerns are very valid. In this article, I will be sharing with you the 9 best platforms in Nigeria to sell your Visa, Applebee’s, and other gift cards.

The top 9 websites to sell Visa, Applebee’s, and other gift cards in Nigeria are Cardtonic, Jophab, SnappyPay, ApexNetwork, GCBuying, Owodex, AstroAfrica, 1MinutePay, and ApexPay.

1. Cardtonic:

Cardtonic

Source: UGC

Cardtonic stands top when it comes to selling gift cards online in Nigeria, and here is why.

First, they are the only platform in Nigeria with a wide catalog of more than 14,000 local and international gift cards. You can not only sell gift cards on this platform, but you can also buy almost any type of gift card you need for shopping purposes, as a gift, or even just a store for your funds. They accept both physical gift cards and E-codes.

They also feature a real-time rate calculator, available 24/7 and ensures you know the exact price of the trade you want to make at any time. They have a very fast withdrawal process and you can request a deposit via bank transfer or via stable coins like USDT or USDC.

They also employ two-factor authentication (2FA) and bank-grade encryption to ensure a secure and seamless transaction process. Finally, their customer support is always available 24/7 to address any customer queries.

How to Sell Gift Cards Using Cardtonic

Selling your Visa, Applebee’s, and other gift cards on Cardtonic is very straightforward. All you need to do is sign up, select the gift card you want to sell, input the amount, and complete the transaction.

Below is a detailed step-by-step process for selling your gift card on Cardtonic:

Download the Cardtonic app on your mobile device. Log in or create an account if you don’t have one. On your dashboard, locate and click on "sell Gift card”. To sell your Visa gift card, Select “Visa” from the brand of gift cards menu. To sell your Applebee’s gift card, check the “Supermarket gift cards” category and then select “Applebee’s” as your brand of choice. To sell any other gift card, simply select the type of gift card under the category list. Select the sub-category (Physical card or E-code) based on the type of gift card you have. Input the total value of the card you want to sell to see the current exchange rate and the equivalent payout. Provide clear photos of the gift card and the accompanying receipt if required. Choose between a direct bank transfer to your local bank or deposit via stablecoins such as USDT or USDC. Review the terms and summary of the trade you are about to make. Click on purchase and complete the process.

The funds will be credited to your Cardtonic wallet once almost immediately once they are verified and you can then withdraw instantly.

You can watch the video below for more practical steps on how to sell your gift cards on Cardtonic.

Video link: https://youtu.be/GninMFfrHWs?si=qNCSkerYXcQbYR8f

2. Jophab:

Jophab

Source: UGC

Jophab is another good platform to sell gift cards. They offer very attractive rates for selling premium gift cards. They have a fast registration process and they also process withdrawals instantly once the transaction has been verified.

They have a rate calculator on the app to calculate the cost of your transaction. You do not need to sign up to use it.

They use encrypted data transmission to ensure the trading environment remains secure. They also have 24/7 customer support that is reachable via the app.

3. Snappy Pay:

Snappy Pay

Source: UGC

SnappyPay has a clean user interface. It helps users navigate the platform more easily. Their registration process is fast, and the withdrawal process is also swift once verified.

They have a feature for logging your real-time trade status, so you can always confirm if your transaction has been verified or is still being processed.

They also feature an extensive in-app library of tutorials and educational resources to help users navigate the platform and learn how to avoid fraud attempts. They have standard security features and 24/7 active customer support to attend to customer complaints.

4. Apex Network:

Apex Network

Source: UGC

Apex Network also has a fast registration onboarding process. Their withdrawal process is also swift upon completion. Their security features are standard to ensure a smooth transaction process.

They have a special feature called ‘Weekend Surges’ where they offer boosted rates for the most popular US gift cards on weekends.

They also handle other digital assets apart from gift cards, which makes them an all-in-one spot for digital transactions. The user interface is easy to navigate and focused on getting the transaction done faster.

Finally, they have an active 24/7 customer support to attend to customer complaints.

5. GCBuying:

GCBuying

Source: UGC

GCBuying is another platform that trades gift cards and cryptocurrencies for instant cash. Their registration process is swift and is directly available on their website. The withdrawal is via Naira and it will be sent instantly to your Naira bank account once the transaction has been verified.

They also have a wide variety of gift cards available, depending on the one you intend to sell.

They run automated verification processes to protect against scams and fake buyers. They run 24/7 automated customer support with human agents available, if needed.

6. Owodex:

Owodex

Source: UGC

Owodex is another platform focused on trading different varieties of gift cards. They offer very competitive rates for popular gift cards. The registration process is simple and is via app or the website. Their withdrawal payout is fast and should be completed in minutes.

They also have an in-built rate calculator to calculate the cost of your trade beforehand.

For security, they use biometric verification and SSL encryption to ensure the trades are secure. They also have a round-the-clock customer support team to address customer complaints.

7. AstroAfrica:

AstroAfrica

Source: UGC

AstroAfrica is a finance platform that offers gift card, crypto, and virtual card services. They offer leading rates for trending gift cards, and their registration process is straightforward. The withdrawal payout is instant once the trade has been verified.

They also have features that allow you store your cash in multiple currencies and also cryptocurrencies.

They use encrypted data transmission to ensure the trading environment remains secure. Their customer support is 24/7 and can be reached via in-app chat support.

8.1MinutePay:

1MinutePay

Source: UGC

1MinutePay is a platform focused on exchanging gift cards for instant cash. They offer very competitive rates for many varieties of gift cards. From their name, they aim at processing their withdrawals within 1 minute. Their registration process is also simple and straightforward.

They have a reward system feature where users earn points for every transaction they complete.

They also use SSL encryption to ensure the trading platform remains secure for users. They also have a 24/7 customer support team to address any customer queries.

9. ApexPay:

ApexPay

Source: UGC

ApexPay is a platform that trades crypto and gift cards for instant cash. They also have very good rates for trending gift cards. Their registration process is straightforward and is done via the app. The withdrawal payout is instant and is sent directly to your bank account.

They have a leaderboard feature to encourage competition and also account badges to rank active users.

They also use encrypted data transmission to ensure transactions are always secure. Their customer support is 24/7 and can be reached via phone and mail.

Frequently Asked Questions on Selling Visa, Applebee's and Other Gift Cards in Nigeria (2026)

How Long Does It Take To Get Paid After Selling A Card?

On top-rated platforms, payments are typically processed within minutes once the transaction is verified.

What If My Card Is Rejected By The Platform?

This usually happens due to incorrect card details, incorrect balance, or if the platform does not support that type of card. Contact the customer support to understand the specific reason for the rejection.

Can I Trade A Partially Used Visa Or Applebee Card?

Most platforms will only accept cards with a full, verified balance. Ensure your card has the full amount remaining before attempting to make a trade.

Do I Need A Bank Account To Receive My Cash?

Most Nigerian trading platforms require you to link a Nigerian bank account to receive your Naira payouts. However, platforms like Cardtonic offer the option to receive payments in stablecoins like USDT or USDC, instead of just naira payouts.

Do I Need A Receipt To Sell My Gift Card Online?

It depends on the platform and the type of gift card. Many sites require or prefer a cash receipt to verify the origin of the card. Some specific e-codes or receipt-less cards may be accepted under certain conditions.

Conclusion

Finding a reliable platform to sell your gift cards should not be a hassle. Look out for the security, speed of withdrawal, and the variety of gift cards the platform provides.

As we have explored in this article, different platforms have unique features. If you are looking for a single platform that combines a wide variety of local and international gift cards, swift withdrawals, and stablecoin funding option, amongst others, Cardtonic is definitely your go-to and the most comprehensive choice.

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