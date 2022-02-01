National Football League (NFL) is a big world where the fusion of money and fame changes one’s life overnight. Hundreds of players have accumulated millions of dollars through their affiliation with NFL. The opportunities for sponsorship and promotions only add another large chunk of money to their ever-expanding bank balances. This was no different for retired NFL player John Elway. How much is John Elway's net worth?

John Elway is an American former professional football player. He currently serves as the president of football operations for the Denver Broncos after stepping down as the general manager. The star set several records before his retirement in 1999.

What is John Elway' net worth?

How much is John Elway worth? The retired American football player has an estimated net worth of $145 million as of 2022. In addition, he has an annual salary of $3 million.

At the National Football League, he made over $47 million in salary alone. As a football player, he earned tens of millions from endorsements.

Career earnings

With prominence in the American NFL star amassed $145 million in earnings throughout his professional career. In addition, he signed a $4.5 million signing bonus with the Denver Broncos and earned a yearly salary of $6 million.

As a Broncos player nearing the end of his career, he earned $4.8 million, compared to his career-high of $10.1 million. Similarly, John's cumulative salary totalled an astounding $45.5 million throughout his playing career.

John received a bonus of $25.43 million to his base salary. Throughout his tenure with the Broncos, Elway earned a whopping $300,000 monthly salary, topped off with a $4.5 million bonus. He reportedly signed a contract worth $3.75 million, tying him to the Broncos until 2021 as general manager of his former club.

What does John Elway do now? At the moment, John acts as the Denver Broncos franchise's president of football operations after stepping down from the general managerial position.

Endorsements

As one of the league's best and most recognized quarterbacks, John Elway was offered multiple endorsement deals. He worked with brands such as:

Nestle

Neptune Krill Oil

Sprint,

Chevrolet

Shriners Hospitals

In 2019, he partnered with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to raise awareness about Dupuytren’s contracture, a rare condition that affects the hand. The player was diagnosed with this condition over a decade ago.

Other investments and sources of income

He has earned massive fortunes in business investments outside professional sports. Combining all those things has come in handy in increasing his net worth. Here are the highlights of all his other significant investments and income sources.

Chain of restaurants

President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway of the Denver Broncos interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo: Alika Jenner

Source: Getty Images

John's success has come from his holding in the world of food. How many restaurants does Elway own? John has four restaurants in different locations. Although using his name, a staple to the Colorado restaurant scene has come in handy, hiring the right people has brought him great success.

The restaurants are located in:

Vail

Denver International Airport

Cherry Creek shopping district

Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Denver

Car dealership

John established a five-car dealership under the name John Elway Autos in Denver. In 1997 he sold the dealership to AutoNation at $82.5 million. The deal allowed the company to continue using his name. Therefore, AutoNation used John's name as a marketing tactic until 2006.

After the deal's expiration in 2006, John re-entered the auto dealership industry under his name. He invested in the following:

Two Toyota Scion dealerships in California

A Chevrolet dealership in Colorado

A Chrysler Jeep dealership in Colorado

A Cadillac franchise under the Sonic Automotive brand name

Bad investments

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig

Source: Getty Images

Even though he is one of the richest NFL players who have made millions through various business ventures, he has also made some bad investments some of which have cost him millions of dollars in losses. They include:

Investing $15 million in a Ponzi scheme. He lost $7 million before pulling out $6 million back to safety.

In 1998, he invested heavily in a new company known as Laundromax, but it failed to take off.

In 1998, he bought more than $130,000 shared in a Latin-language media company known as Que Pasa for $500,000. By 2000, the price of shares had fallen from $27 to $1, marking a huge loss for him.

In 1999, he invested millions of dollars into the MVP.com site, which quickly shut down before he reaped the benefits.

He was the co-owner of the Colorado Crush, a football team that went bust after the Arena Football League was shut down.

House and cars

Where does John Elway live? He lives in Englewood, Colorado. He bought the mountain mansion in 2017, a few weeks after getting his five-year extension with the Denver Broncos. John bought the house at $7 million.

While the former player is known for his famous car dealership business, he has a few cars in his garage. He owns a Mercedes-Benz S55 AMG for carrying his kids around and a Toyota Land Cruiser for snowy Colorado.

John Elway's net worth has grown steadily over the years. The Washington native was a great leader on the pitch, and similarly, as an organization head, he shows an unwavering level of commitment in the workplace. The former Broncos man has proven good players can become good managers.

