Who is Archie Heaton? Interesting facts about Charlie Heaton's son

Many people dream of becoming famous or being celebrities. But you'll be surprised to learn that sometimes the celebrity life is not a bed of roses. Most celebrities do not enjoy their personal space due to intrusion or interest from the paparazzi and fans. Among such celebrities is Stranger Things star, Charlie Heaton. His personal life has piqued the interest of many, particularly since he became a father in 2014. So, what do you know about his son, Archie Heaton?

Archie Heaton is a celebrity child. His father is a renowned actor from England, while his mother is a celebrated musician from Japan. With such an impressive duo as parents, it is no surprise Archie's life is an interest to many.

Archie Heaton profile summary

Full name Archie Heaton Matsuura Gender Male Date of birth 19 May 2014 Age 8 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth London, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Akiko Keex Matsuura Father Charlie Heaton

1. He is a celebrity child

Who did Charlie Heaton have a child with? He is the son of Charlie Heaton, a renowned English actor, and Akiko Matsuura, a Japanese drummer and vocalist. The child is famous for being born to celebrity parents. However, his parents are currently not together but continue to be involved in Archie's life.

2. He was born in May 2014

What is Archie Heaton's age? The celebrity child was born in England on 19 May 2014, making him eight years old in 2022. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

3. He is of mixed ethnicity

Charlie Heaton's son is of mixed race. His father is English, while his mother is Asian. In addition, he is a British national, having been born and brought up in the United Kingdom.

4. His father is a renowned actor

Archie's father is a famous actor who has appeared in various flicks, including Casualty, Life Needs Courage, Stranger Things, and DCI Banks. He was born in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, on 6 February 1994 and is 28 years old in 2022.

5. Archie's mother is a rock star

Who is the mother of Archie Heaton? She is Akiko Keex Matsuura, a U.K based vocalist and drummer. Archie Heaton's mother was born in Osaka, Japan, on 2 November 1980, making her 42 years old in 2022. Despite being born in Japan, Akiko grew up in London, where she is currently based.

She has played for rock bands, including The Big Pink, Comanechi, and Pre. Archie Heaton's mother's genre is noise rock, experimental, and punk rock.

6. Archie's father has an impressive net worth

Archie's father has made a fortune in the showbiz industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth as of 2022 is $4 million, with a $250,000 per episode salary.

How did Archie's father amass his wealth? Charlie began his career in London aged 16 years as a drummer. He then ventured into acting, where he played various roles. In 2016, his breakout role came when he was cast in Netflix's Stranger Things as Jonathan Byers, a troubled teenager.

7. His parents are no longer together

Are Charlie Heaton and Akiko Matsuura still together? Unfortunately, no. According to Romper, Archie Heaton's parents split in 2014. But despite the breakup, the pair still hold joint custody of their son.

8. He lives with his mother

Where does Charlie Heaton's kid live? The child lives with his mother in London. According to ABTC, Archie remained with his mother in England, where he was brought up.

On the other hand, his father resides in California. He is currently on the set of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

9. His father is in a relationship with a famous actress

According to Elle, Charlie Heaton is dating fellow Stranger Things co-star Natalia Dyer. Rumours of the couple dating began in September 2016 but were confirmed in October 2017 after being spotted together in New York.

10. Archie is the only child of his celebrity parent

Does Charlie Heaton have a child with Natalia Dyer? No. Currently, the only child that Charlie has is Archie. Therefore, if you thought that Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's baby rumours were true, you would be disappointed to know that they are false.

Archie Heaton is the child of two iconic and talented celebrities. His parents are renowned in their respective fields, where they dominate.

