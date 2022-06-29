Who are Queen Latifah's kids? All you need to know about her family

As a celebrity or highly-respected personality, it is a personal choice to keep one's life on or away from the spotlight. Queen Latifah has chosen the latter for her personal reasons. She has been in the limelight since the 1990s, starring in highly-acclaimed movies and TV shows. However, she has kept her personal life under wraps. This has kept many wondering, who Queen Latifah's kids are?

Rapper/actress Queen Latifah visits Sway's Universe at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Queen Latifah is one of the few names that will come to mind whenever you think about some of the talented and well-established personalities in the American entertainment industry. She is famous for her appearances inTaxi, Set it Off, Beauty Shop, and Bring Down the House.

Who is Queen Latifah?

She is a talented American rapper, singer and actress born on 18th March 1970 in Newark, New Jersey, USA. She also wears the hats of a film producer and talk show host. Her parents are Rita Lamae (mother) and Lancelot Amos Owens (father).

Her mother is a teacher at Irvington High School, while her father is a police officer. However, they divorced when she was ten years old. She attended Catholic High School in Newark, New Jersey and later joined Essex Catholic Girls' High School in Irvington, where she graduated. After high school, she went to Borough of Manhattan Community College.

She released her debut album, All Hail the Queen, on 28th November 1989 under Tommy Boy Records. Over the years, she has released numerous other albums and singles in hip-hop, progressive rap, R&B, soul, jazz, and gospel genres.

Queen Latifah attends Netflix's "Hustle" World Premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Does Queen Latifah have kids?

Yes, she does. It is alleged that the American actress has a son, even though neither the actress nor her partner has ever come out to confirm these rumours. Did Queen Latifah have her baby? No, she did not; her partner is the biological mother.

When did Queen Latifah have a baby?

It has not been publicly revealed when the baby was born. However, on 3rd October 2018, Latifah's partner was spotted wearing a big engagement ring with an even bigger baby bump.

Roughly seven months later, the actress and her partner were seen at a Sherman Oaks baby meditation and yoga centre known as Well Born. The couple has a months-old baby. Later, it was confirmed that Queen Latifah and the love of her life, Eboni Nichols, had welcomed a baby boy named Rebel. Unfortunately, Eboni Nichols' baby father is not publicly known.

Who is Queen Latifah's biological daughter?

Unfortunately, the talented American actress does not have a daughter yet. However, many people tend to assume that Laya DeLeon Hayes is one of Queen Latifah's kids.

The truth is that she is not Queen Latifah's daughter. They assume so because she was her on-screen daughter in the highly-acclaimed film Equalizer.

Is Queen Latifah married?

Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

No, she is not. Even though there hasn't been any Queen Latifah's wedding news, this does not mean she is single. She is in a relationship with her long-time girlfriend, Eboni Nichols. It is alleged that the couple has been together since 2013.

Who is Eboni Nichols? She is an American actress, television personality, choreographer, and successful entrepreneur from Eagle, Ada County, Idaho, in the United States. Apart from being Queen Latifah's partner, she is famous for her amazing skills as a dancer.

How did Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols meet?

The duo first met on the set of Dancing with the Stars in 2009. However, it is not clear how long they stayed before they started dating. The duo became part of the media headlines in 2014 after they were spotted kissing each other at Sardinia beach.

Additionally, Queen Latifah and the American dancer have been spotted together on various occasions. However, the actress seemingly confirmed her relationship and baby during the BET Award acceptance speech. In her closing remarks, she stated:

Eboni, my love! Rebel, my love! Happy Pride!

Queen Latifah's kids and wife are some of the things the American entertainer holds dear to her heart. For this reason, she chooses to keep details about them away from the public's eye. However, even though she has been private about them, she mentioned them in her BET Award acceptance speech, confirming the long-held rumours.

Source: YEN.com.gh