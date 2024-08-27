Phyllis Minkoff biography: All we know about Maury Povich's ex-wife

Phyllis Minkoff is a communications and public relations expert from the United States. She rose to fame for being the ex-wife of Maury Povich. Her former husband, Povich, is a retired American journalist, newscaster, and talk show host. He is renowned for hosting popular talk show Maury and Fox's TV show A Current Affair. But who is Phyllis Minkoff beyond her association with Maury?

Maury Povich at the 18th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards (L) and poses during the 50th Daytime Emmy Creative Art in LA (R). Photo: David Livingston, Stewart Cook (modified by author)

Phyllis Minkoff was married to Maury Povich from 1962 to 1979. She later married Phillip Baskin. From her two marriages, Minkoff has four children: Susan Anne Povich, Amy Joyce, Shoshana Nudel, and Janice Gondelman.

Phyllis Minkoff's profile summary

Full name Phyllis Minkoff Gender Female Date of birth 15 February 1941 Age 83 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current residence Pennsylvania, Greater Pittsburg, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Father Hyman Joseph Minkoff Mother Ida Minkoff Siblings 1 Marital status Widowed Husband Maury Povich (1962-1979), Phillip Baskin (1980-2005) Children 4 Profession Communications, public relations expert Net worth $1 million

Phyllis Minkoff's biography

The public relations expert was born on 15 February 1941 in Washington, DC, United States, to Hyman Joseph and Ida Minkoff. Her father was a well-known businessman and ran an alcohol store known as Acme Liquors. Phyllis grew up alongside her only sibling, Larry Minkoff.

Career

Phyllis Minkoff is a prominent communication and public relations expert. However, she has yet to reveal whether she works as a consultant or in a firm. Besides her communication career, Minkoff is passionate about politics.

In 2016, as a Women's Liberation Front member, Phyllis famously supported the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. Additionally, she has been linked to other renowned politicians, including Senator Bernie Sanders and Joe Kennedy III.

Minkoff is known for supporting several nonprofit organisations and animal shelters in the United States. In her free time, she has also participated in planned parenthood projects.

Phyllis Minkoff and Maury Povich's marriage

The Washington, D.C. native rose to fame through her marriage to Maurice Richard Povich, popularly known as Maury Povich. Maury is an American retired journalist, newscaster, and talk-show host famous for his roles in television tabloid show Maury and Fox's TV show A Current Affair.

The ex-couples exchanged marriage vows in 1962. 17 years later, Minkoff and Maury divorced in 1979. Young Phyllis Minkoff married again in 1980 to Phillip Baskin, a councilman and lawyer in Pittsburgh. However, their union came to an end in 2005 after the attorney died from Alzheimer's disease.

Phyllis Minkoff's children

Maury Povich with his adopted son Matthew Jay. Photo: Lawrence Schwartzwald

The American celebrity's ex-wife shares two daughters with her first husband, Povich. They are Susan Anne and Amy Joyce. Phyllis' second marriage also produced two children: Shoshana Nudel and Janice Gondelman. Susan is a lawyer, chef, and restaurateur, while Amy is an actress.

How many kids did Maury Povich adopt?

The retired American talk show host has one adopted son, Matthew Povich. After Maury and Minkoff broke up, he married his second wife, Constance Yu-Hwa Chung, an American journalist and news anchor.

Povich and Chung first met in 1969 while working at WTTG TV station. The two lovebirds later struck a relationship in 1977 and eventually tied the knot on 2 December 1984. They are parents to one son, Matthew Jay Povich, whom they adopted in mid-1995.

What does Maury Povich's son do?

Matthew Jay is an associate professor of physics and astronomy at California State Polytechnic University in Pomona.

What is Phyllis Minkoff's net worth?

According to Globally Viz and Alevemente, Phyllis's alleged net worth is $1 million. Her fortune is primarily attributed to her successful career as a communication and public relations expert.

FAQs

Who is Maury Povich's ex-wife? She is Phyllis Minkoff, an American communication and public relations specialist. What is Maury Povich famous for? He is a former journalist, newscaster, and talk-show host widely recognised for hosting a paternity test show, Maury. How old is Phyllis Minkoff? The American communication expert is 83 as of 2024. She was born on 15 February 1941. Where is Phyllis Minkoff from? She hails from Washington, DC, United States. Who are Phyllis Minkoff's parents? Her parents were Hyman Joseph and Ida Minkoff. Does Phyllis Minkoff have children? The American celebrity has four children: Susan Anne, Amy Joyce, Shoshana Nudel, and Janice Gondelman. What is Phyllis Minkoff's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

Phyllis Minkoff is an American communication and public relations expert. She gained prominence as the ex-wife of retired TV show host Maury Povich. The duo has two daughters, Susan Anne Povich and Amy Joyce. Phyllis has two more children, Shoshana Nudel and Janice Gondelman, from her second marriage to Phillip Baskin.

