Ainsley Earhardt is a prominent television host, journalist, and author. She is best known for co-hosting Fox & Friends and for her acclaimed books, including children's literature and a heartfelt memoir. Her successful career has naturally led to public curiosity about her earnings and financial status. Discover Ainsley Earhardt's net worth and how she has amassed it.

Host Ainsley Earhardt at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City (L) and the "This Is Home" New York Screening at SVA Theater (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ainsley Earhardt's net worth has steadily increased thanks to her successful career at Fox News. Interest in her earnings has grown lately, particularly after her high-profile engagement to renowned TV presenter Sean Hannity and her divorce from former Clemson University quarterback Will Proctor in 2019.

Ainsley Earhardt's profile summary

Full name Ainsley Hayden Earhardt Gender Female Date of birth 20 September 1976 Age 48 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA Current residence Manhattan, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Dale Elise Giles Earhardt Father Lewie Wayne Earhardt Siblings Two Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Sean Hannity Children One School Spring Valley High School University Florida State University, University of South Carolina Profession Television host, journalist, author Net worth $6 million–$8 million Instagram @aearhardt Facebook @AinsleyEarhardt X (Twitter) @ainsleyearhardt

What is Ainsley Earhardt's net worth?

According to The Big Lead, Just Jared, and Celebrity Net Worth, Ainsley Earhardt has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $8 million in 2025. The female anchor has made money through a successful career in broadcast journalism and authorship.

Ainsley Earnhardt's salary

How much money does Ainsley Earhardt make a year? According to Market Realist and Celebrity Net Worth, the Fox News anchor earns between $2 million and $3 million annually.

Ainsley Earhardt's career

Top-5 facts about Ainsley Earhardt. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ainsley's career journey began in 1999 when she landed a job with WLTX-TV while studying journalism at the University of South Carolina. She worked as a morning and noon anchor at the station from 2000 to 2004. In 2005, Ainsley moved to San Antonio, Texas, to anchor weekday morning and noon newscasts at KENS-TV.

In 2007, Ainsley joined Fox News Channel as a correspondent in New York City. Over the years, she has co-hosted several TV shows, including Fox & Friends Weekend, All-American New Year's Eve, and America's News Headquarters.

Her career took a notable turn in 2016 when she became a co-host of Fox & Friends, one of Fox News' flagship programs. The show's mix of news, commentary, and entertainment has allowed Ainsley to showcase her versatility and depth as a journalist.

Among her most significant interviews are those with President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Melania Trump, and Ben Carson. Additionally, she has reported on major events such as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Who did Ainsley Earhardt replace on Fox?

In February 2016. Ainsley Earhardt replaced Elisabeth Hasselbeck as a co-host on Fox & Friends. Hasselbeck left the show to devote more time to her family. Ainsley revealed her gratitude during an interview with US Weekly in 2016.

I hated to see Elisabeth leave Fox because she's a good friend of mine, but what a great opportunity. I've worked hard for this and wanted this job for so long.

Ainsley Earhardt's books

Ainsley Earhardt attends the 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Earhardt is the author of four New York Times bestsellers, including three #1 children's picture books and a 2019 memoir. According to Thrift Books, her books I'm So Glad You Were Born, The Light Within Me, Through Your Eyes, and Take Heart, My Child retail from $4 to $15 each. The books have been well-received and have added to her financial success.

Ainsley Earhardt's divorce benefits

While no official statement has confirmed the details of Ainsley Earhardt's divorce settlement with her ex-husband Will Proctor, Ca Club India reports that the journalist received approximately $1.8 million, a $3.5 million Manhattan condo, a Hamptons vacation home, and a portion of royalties from their investments.

FAQs

How old is Ainsley Earhardt? The American conservative television host and author is 48 years old (as of January 2025). She was born on 20 September 1976. How many marriages has Ainsley Earhardt had? Ainsley Earhardt has been married twice (as of this writing): to Will Proctor (2012–2019) and Kevin McKinney (2005–2009). What happened to Ainsley Earhardt's marriages? Her two marriages ended in divorce. Did Ainsley Earhardt get married? As of this writing, Ainsley is not married but engaged. Is Ainsley Earhardt engaged to Sean Hannity? Ainsley Earhardt is engaged to Sean Hannity. They announced their engagement on 26 December 2024. Is Ainsley Earhardt wearing an engagement ring? The journalist is wearing an engagement ring as of this writing. How much money does Ainsley Earhardt make? According to the Celebrity Net Worth, Ainsley makes around $3 million yearly on Fox News. What is Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt's net worth? Ainsley Earhardt has an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $8 million in 2025.

Ainsley Earhardt's net worth has generated interest from the public, especially after news of her engagement to Sean Hannity. As a co-host on Fox & Friends, Ainsley has accumulated an alleged net worth of between $6 million and $8 million. Her annual salary is around $3 million, and she has also authored several books.

Yen.com.gh published a similar article about Matt Damon's net worth. Damon has made a name for himself as a highly successful actor, writer, producer, and philanthropist. He has starred in numerous blockbuster films such as The Bourne Identity, The Departed, and The Martian.

Matt Damon is one of the top actors in Hollywood. Given his success in the entertainment business, many people want to know how much he makes. Read the article and learn more about his net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh