Who is Kenny Chesney's wife? Everything we know about his dating life

Kenny Chesney, a country singer from the United States, has often drawn attention for his personal life, particularly his relationships. Kenny Chesney's wife has been a topic of intrigue, often linked to his highly publicized brief marriage to Renée Zellweger. While that union was short-lived, the country singer has been in a long-term relationship with Mary Nolan.

Key takeaways

Kenny Chesney was married to Renée Zellweger in 2005. Their marriage lasted only four months before being annulled.

Kenny Chesney's ex-wife, Renée Zellweger, is a well-known American actress who ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses by 2007.

The American country singer is currently in a long-term relationship with Mary Nolan. They have been dating since 2012.

Kenny Chesney's profile summary

Full name Kenneth Arnold Chesney Gender Male Date of birth 26 March 1968 Age 57 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Mary Nolan Father David Chesney Mother Karen Chandler Siblings Jennifer Chandler Education Gibbs High School, East Tennessee State University Profession Singer, musician, songwriter Years active 1993–present Genres Country, country rock, gulf and western, neotraditional country Net worth $180 million Instagram @kennychesney X (Twitter) @kennychesney Website kennychesney.com

Who is Kenny Chesney's wife?

Chesney is currently unmarried. He was, however, married to Renée Zellweger, but their marriage did not last long. Here is more about Kenny Chesney's wife, kids and relationship history.

Renée Zellweger (May 2005–December 2005)

Kenny Chesney was married to Renée Zellweger, an American actress. The two had met in January 2005 during a relief event following the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. Kenny and Renée married in a ceremony on the island of St. John on 9 May 2005.

They declared their plans for their marriage annulment on 15 September 2005, after only four months of marriage. Renée stated fraud as the cause in the associated papers. During an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Kenny stated:

The only fraud that was committed was me thinking that I knew what it was like… that I really understood what it was like to be married, and I really didn't.

The annulment process was finalised in late December 2005. Kenny and Renée did not have children together.

Amy Colley (2008–2010)

Following her divorce, the country singer began dating Amy Colley, who was Miss Tennessee in 2005 and worked as a burn unit nurse. Chesney and Colley were seen travelling in the Bahamas and Malibu throughout their relationship, but they kept their romance private.

They spent two years together. However, their relationship ended when Chesney was sighted in Cancun with ESPN journalist Jenn Brown in 2010. They also didn't have children.

Mary Nolan (2012–present)

Kenny has been dating Mary Nolan, a model and dancer, since 2012. They are well-known for keeping their relationship covert, and they are rarely seen together.

Kenny Chesney and Mary Nolan were first spotted hanging out together at the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards in Nashville. The couple does not have a child yet.

FAQs

Who is Kenny Chesney? He is an American country singer. He is one of the most popular touring artists in American country music. How old is Kenny Chesney? He is 56 years old as of February 2025. Kenny was born on 26 March 1968. Is Kenny Chesney married? No. He is, however, in a romantic relationship with Mary Nolan. Kenny Chesney was previously married to Renée Zellweger. Is Grace Potter, Kenny Chesney's wife? No. Grace Potter, an American singer-songwriter and musician, is married to Eric Valentine, an American record producer. How many times has Kenny Chesney been married? He was married once to Renée Zellweger. Is Kenny Chesney married to Mary Nolan? No. They have been dating since 2012. How many kids does Kenny Chesney have? He does not have any children. How tall is country singer Kenny Chesney? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Kenny Chesney's most recognised marriage was to actress Renée Zellweger in 2005, which was annulled after barely four months. Discussions about Kenny Chesney's wife often revolve around this short-lived union. Beyond that, Kenny has a rather quiet dating life. He has been in a relationship with Mary Nolan for several years now, since 2012.

