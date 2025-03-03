All about Gregg Allman’s children and where they are now

Gregory LeNoir Allman was a legendary American singer-songwriter and musician, best known for his role in The Allman Brothers Band. Beyond his iconic career, he embraced fatherhood, raising a talented and diverse family. Discover more about Gregg Allman’s children, including their current whereabouts.

Gregg Allman, with his son Devon and daughter Delilah at an event

Gregg Allman’s profile summary

Meet Gregg Allman’s children

The American musician shares children with his ex-girlfriends Mary Lynn Sutton and Shelby Blackburn and his ex-wives Shelley Kay Jefts, Cher Bono, and Julie Bindas. Here is all you need to know about Allman’s children.

Michael Sean Allman

Michael Sean Allman, son of Gregg Allman

Michael is Gregg Allman’s firstborn child. He was born on 3 July 1966 in Daytona Beach, Florida, to Gregg and his ex-girlfriend, a go-go dancer, Mary Lynn Sutton. Sean is 58 years old as of 2025. After high school, he worked as a bartender, a soundboard guy in clubs, and a DJ.

Gregg Allman's son later ventured into the music industry and formed the Michael Allman Band in the 1990s. In 2009, he released his debut album, Hard Labor Creek. In 2020, Sean recorded his sophomore album, Blues Travels Fast.

Devon Allman

Devon Allman of The Allman Betts Band

Devon Allman was born on 10 August 1972 in Corpus Christi, Texas, United States. He is the second child of Gregg Allman and his mother is Shelley Kay Jefts. Gregg and Shelley were married between 1971 and 1972.

Devon is a skilled guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter, vocalist, and record producer. He founded an American blues rock band, Honeytribe, in the late 1990s with whom he released two albums, Torch and Space Age Blues. Additionally, the American vocalist has released solo albums like Turquoise, Ragged & Dirty, and Ride or Die.

Elijah Sky Blue Allman

Elijah Blue Allman

Elijah Blue is the youngest among Gregg's sons. He was born on 10 July 1976 in Beverly Hills, California to an American singer, actress, and television personality, Cheryl Sarkisian. Sky's parents tied the knot in 1975 and later divorced in January 1979.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February 2014, Blue opened up about how growing up in a celebrity household impacted his life differently. He stated:

It wasn't like a rock and roll household, but you know there were a lot of big parties and there was an era for that. I mean like when I was a little kid like in the 80s there was a lot of that, you know. I mean I remember Andy Warhol coming over to the house and things like that, I didn't appreciate what that was at that time.

Like his father, Elijah is also a musician, professionally known as P. Exeter Blue I. He is famous for being the lead vocalist, guitarist, and lyricist of the metal band called Deadsy.

Delilah Island Allman Kurtom

Gregg Allman and daughter, Island

Island is Gregg's daughter, whom he shares with his 4th ex-wife, Julie Bindas. Julie and Gregg were married from 1979 to 1981. Delilah was born on 5 November 1980, meaning she is 44 years old as of 2025. She is an experienced healthcare professional and a member of the American Nurses Association.

Kurtom has also served as a school nurse at the Primary Day School in Bethesda, Maryland, United States since August 2024. The American nurse appeared in a picture uploaded on her father's in December 2017 together with her brother, Devon and their dad, Gregg.

Layla Brooklyn Allman

Layla Brooklyn Allman

Layla Brooklyn is the youngest child and daughter of the great rock and blues singer. Her mother is a radio journalist, Shelby Blackburn. Brooklyn's parents had an affair between 1992 and 1993. She was born on 31 March 1993 in California, United States. Brooklyn has also walked in her father's footsteps by pursuing a career in the music industry.

She is the lead vocalist and founding member of an American rock band, Picture Me Broken. The band is widely known for having won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Breakout Bay Area Artist in the late 2000s.

FAQs

How many children did Gregg Allman have? He left behind three sons and two daughters. They are Michael Sean Allman, Elijah Sky Blue, Devon, Delilah Island Kurtom, and Layla Brooklyn. Who is Gregg Allman? Gregg was an American singer-songwriter. He is famous for being a founding member and for his performances in the rock band, The Allman Brothers Band. Where is Gregg Allman from? The famous singer was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Who are Gregg Allman's parents? His parents are Geraldine Robbins Allman and Willis Turner Allman. How did Gregg Allman die? The musician died from liver cancer on 27 May 2017 in Savannah, Georgia, United States. Who is Gregg Allman's wife? He was married seven times and divorced six times in his lifetime. His ex-wives are Shelley Kay Jefts (1971-1972), Janice Blair (1973-1974), Cheryl Sarkisian (1975-1979), Julie Bindas (1979-1984), Danielle Galiana (1989-1994), and Stacey Fountain (2001-2008). Who was the last woman Gregg Allman was married to? His last wife was Shannon Williams. They were married from February 2017 until Gregg's death in May 2017.

Gregg Allman's children have won the attention of many due to their late father's popularity in the entertainment industry. The Allman siblings have each carved their own paths, with several continuing their father's musical legacy.

