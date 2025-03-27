Meet Jelly Roll's kids and the family side of the country rap star

Jelly Roll is a renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States. Behind the unfiltered energy of Jelly Roll's performances is a profoundly valued family life that revolves around his children, Noah Buddy and Bailee Ann. Jelly Roll's kids are the centre of his universe, exposing a softer, more personal side of the country rap star.

Who are Jelly Roll's kids?

Jelly Roll has two children from prior relationships: Bailee Ann, whom he and Alyssa have full custody of, and his son, Noah Buddy. Here are some in-depth details regarding the singer's children.

1. Bailee Ann

Full name: Bailee Ann DeFord

Bailee Ann DeFord Date of birth: 22 May 2008

22 May 2008 Age: 16 years old (as of March 2025)

16 years old (as of March 2025) Mother: Felicia Beckwith

Bailee Ann was born on 22 May 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, to Felicia Beckwith and Jelly Roll. She is 16 years old as of March 2025. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Bailee was born when her father was only 23 years old and in prison.

Jason described his daughter's birth as a "road to Damascus" event in which he was encouraged to change his ways. He stated in a Billboard interview:

I’ve never had nothing in life that urged me in the moment to know that I had to do something different. I have to figure this out right now

He and his wife, Alyssa DeFord, won full custody of Bailee in 2017, as Jelly Roll's baby mama, Felicia, struggled with drug addiction.

Bailee opened up about her difficult upbringing on an episode of Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, revealing that she and her mother, Felicia, are striving to repair their relationship as she recovers.

She also spoke during an appearance in her father's Hulu documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me. She said,

I had an extra, interesting, traumatic childhood. Bunnie did, my dad did. They’re important reasons for why my mom is in my life now and is sober. I’ve worked through my childhood. But that doesn’t make it go away. It made me who I am today.

Bailee, like her dad, has resorted to songwriting as a form of healing and enjoyment. She penned Tears Could Talk when she was ten years old, and it appeared on Jelly Roll's 2010 album, A Beautiful Disaster.

Bailee is also featured in the music video for the hit song, and has performed the duet onstage with her father during his Backroad Baptism Tour.

2. Noah Buddy

Full name: Noah Buddy DeFord

Noah Buddy DeFord Date of birth: 23 August 2016

23 August 2016 Age: 8 years old (as of March 2025)

8 years old (as of March 2025) Mother: Melissa Ann Cowell

Noah Buddy was born on 23 August 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Jelly Roll and Melisa Ann Cowell. He is 8 years old as of March 2025. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Aside from a Facebook birth announcement, the American rapper has avoided discussing his son in public interviews. Noah was introduced to fans for the first time when he and his stepmother, Bunnie XO, posted a TikTok video before his 7th birthday in 2023. Jelly Roll's baby mama, Melissa, has full custody of Noah.

Jelly Roll's kids, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy, are an important part of his life. Jelly Roll's family life is an interesting contrast to his frequently grim musical persona. While he is known for narrating real and honest stories about his past problems, his devotion to his children, Bailee Ann and Noah, is a recurring topic.

