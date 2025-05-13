Meet Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler, the son of Sara Gilbert and Allison Adler

Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler is an American celebrity child who has been in the spotlight since birth, thanks to his high-profile parents. His mother, Allison Beth Adler, is a prominent Canadian-American producer and reality TV star. He is also widely recognised as the legal son of Sara Gilbert, a renowned American actress, producer, and writer.

A past picture of Levi when he was young (L). The celebrity kid resting indoors (R). Photo: @thesaragilbert on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler was born in Los Angeles, California, United States.

He was born when Allison and Sara were in a same-sex relationship; the former lovebirds dated for nearly a decade.

Hank has two younger step-siblings: a sister called Sawyer Jane Gilbert and a brother named Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, both from Sara Gilbert's side.

Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler's profile summary

Full name Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler Gender Male Date of birth 27 October 2004 Zodiac sign Scorpio Age 20 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Allison Beth Adler Second legal parent Sara Gilbert Siblings Two Relationship status Single

Who is Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler?

The American celebrity kid was born on 27 October 2004 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 20 years old as of May 2025. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Five facts about Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A closer look at Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler's parents

Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler's parents are Sara Gilbert and Allison Adler. Interestingly, he does not have a legal father because he was born to parents in a same-sex marriage. However, his birth mother is Adler since she took up the gestational duties for Levi via a donor insemination procedure.

Adler is an established Canadian-American producer, writer, and reality TV personality. Her notable production credits include Chuck, No Ordinary Family, The New Normal, and Supergirl.

Sara is a prominent actress, producer, and writer from the United States. She is best known for her role as Sudie Harrigan in the American popular TV movie Sudie and Simpson. The American actress also starred in popular drama series such as Poison Ivy and Riding in Cars with Boys.

The Sudie and Simpson star revealed that Levi had joined an unknown college during her interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2024. Sara confessed that she felt emotional during Levi's college drop-off day. She said,

So we drop him off, we get him all moved in. It's this like tearful goodbye, like my kid's grown up, and he's like 'I forgot a couple of things at home.

Allison Beth Adler and Sara Gilbert dated between 2001 and 2011.

Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler's siblings

Sara Gilbert's son, Levi Hank, has two younger half-siblings: a sister called Sawyer Jane Gilbert and a brother named Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry. Sawyer and Rhodes were born to Sara on 2 August 2007 and 28 February 2015, respectively.

FAQs

Who is Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler? Hank is a celebrity kid best known for being the son of Allison Beth Adler, an accomplished Canadian-American entertainer. How old is Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler? Hank is 20 years old as of May 2025. He was born on 27 October 2004. Who is the father of Levi Hank Gilbert Adler? Levi does not have a legal father because he was born to Allison Beth Adler and Sara Gilbert, who were in a same-sex relationship at the time. How is Sara Gilbert related to Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler? The American actress is Levi's second legal parent. Who is Sara Gilbert? Sara is a well-known American actress, producer, and writer. Her big screen projects include Sudie and Simpson and Riding in Cars with Boys. Who are Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler's grandparents? Levi's grandparents from Sara's side are Barbara Cowan and Harold Abeles. However, his grandparents from Allison's side are unknown Why did Sara Gilbert change her name? She changed her name from Sara Rebecca Abeles to Sara Gilbert in honour of her mother's first husband, Paul Gilbert. Who was Sara Gilbert's first wife? The American producer's first wife was Linda Perry, an American singer-songwriter. The duo was married between 2014 and 2024. Are all of Gilbert's siblings adopted? No, Gilbert has only two adopted siblings, Melissa Gilbert and Jonathan Gilbert, from her mother's side.

Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler is famous for his status as the son of Sara Gilbert and Allison Adler. His parents boast of successful careers in the entertainment industry. Gilbert and Allison were in a same-sex relationship from 2001 to 2011. During that time, Allison gave birth to Levi in 2004 via artificial insemination by a donor.

