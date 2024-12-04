Bert Kreischer's net worth: How much is the comedian and podcast star worth?

Many people are interested in Bert Kreischer's net worth, given his successful career in podcasting, stand-up comedy, acting, and reality television hosting. His financial standing reflects his comedic skills and numerous ventures in the entertainment world.

Bert at The Machine's Los Angeles special screening held at Regency Village Theatre (L). Bert attends the 60th Anniversary in California (R). Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bert Kreischer's net worth stems from a diverse career beyond the entertainment industry. Each performance, publication, and podcast bolster his already powerful reputation, improving his financial status and solidifying his position in the industry.

Bert Kreischer's profile summary

Full name Albert Charles Kreischer Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 3 November 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth St. Petersburg, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 230 Weight in kilograms 104 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife LeeAnn Kreischer Children Ila Kreischer, Georgia Kreischer Father Al Kreischer Mother Gege Kreischer Siblings Annie, Kottie Kreischer Education Florida State University, Jesuit High School Profession Stand-up comedian, podcaster, reality television host, actor Genres Observational comedy, black comedy Years active 1997–present Net worth $14 million Instagram @bertkreischer X(Twitter) @bertkreischer

What is Bert Kreischer's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Distractify, and Kahawa Tungu, the American comedian has an alleged net worth of $14 million. Here is a look at Bert Kreischer's career and other sources of income.

Bert K's career in comedy

Bert Kreischer commenced his professional life in Tallahassee's Potbelly and afterwards at Greenwich Village's Boston Comedy Club, where his distinctive storytelling and dynamic stage presence immediately acquired popularity.

His stand-up comedy performances, including Comfortably Dumb, which debuted on Comedy Central in 2009, and his Netflix specials Bert Kreischer: Secret Time, Hey Big Boy, and Razzle Dazzle, have all added significantly to his net worth and reputation.

Kreischer's energetic comic approach involves physical performances, which frequently feature improvisation. His humorous stories based on actual events have become a trademark of his comedy performances. His unique storytelling approach and characteristic shirtless performances have propelled him to the forefront of stand-up comedy.

Top-5 facts about Bert Kreischer. Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Podcasting career

Off the stage, the American comedian has dabbled with hosting, podcasting, and producing famous shows, including Bertcast and Open Tabs, in addition to the food show Something's Burning. He hosts, along with Tom Segura, the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast.

Kreischer has also appeared on several podcasts, including Doug Benson's Doug Loves Movies, Your Mom's House, The Joe Rogan Experience, and the H3 Podcast. He monetises his podcasts through sponsorships, merchandise sales, and advertising, leveraging his popularity and significantly increasing his annual income.

Bert Kreischer's movies and TV shows

Bert Kreischer's television and film roles have also contributed significantly to his wealth. He started acting in a 2001 short film, Prepare to Meet Thy God. Albert has also been featured in several other movies and TV series. According to his IMDb page, he has 11 acting credits. They include;

Year Movie/TV series Role 2021–2024 Kill Tony Podcast series 2023 The Machine Bert 2020–2022 This Bert Weekend Podcast series 2017 The Loud House Rip Hardcore (voice) 2007 Alpha Mail 2006 Top Gun Support Group Sam 2006 Best in Town Documentary host 2004 The Shield Alfred 2001 Life with David J 2001 Prepare to Meet Thy God Mr. Rekcor

Brand endorsements and partnerships

Bert Kreischer uses his engaging character to promote brands and collaborations, collaborating with firms such as Budweiser and Manscaped. While the specifics remain unknown, these initiatives contribute to his rising net worth.

Merchandise sales

Bert Kreischer's online retail store sells customised t-shirts, clothes, accessories, and machine-themed items. With pricing ranging from $5 to $60, the store reinforces Bert's relationship with his audience while broadening his revenue streams.

Authoring career

Bert Kreischer has written Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child. The book follows Bert Kreischer's journey from college to prominence as a stand-up comedian. It's packed with amusing anecdotes and personal experiences.

Bert's real estate

Albert and LeeAnn spent $529,000 in 2010 for a property in Valley Village, a Los Angeles suburb. At the point of purchase, the land included a modest 1,400-square-foot dwelling.

Bert Kreischer attends The Netflix Cup, a live Netflix Sports event, at Wynn Las Vegas Golf on 14 November 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

The couple renovated the house extensively and built a facility in the back that is now used for podcasting. They have at least one more property in Los Angeles and a residence in Tampa, Florida.

FAQs

Who is Bert Kreischer? He is an actor, stand-up comedian, podcaster, and reality television host from the United States. Bert is well-known for his shirtless stand-up comedy performances. What is Bert Kreischer's age? Albert, who was born on November 3, 1972, is 52 years old as of 2024. How did Bert lose weight? He burned more calories than he consumed through diet and exercise. How many years did Bert Kreischer go to college? He spent six and a half years at Florida State University. how much is Bert worth? He has an alleged net worth of $14 million. Who is Bert Kreischer's wife? His spouse is LeeAnn Kreischer, an American actress, editor, and producer. They married in December 2003 and have been together ever since. How much does Bert Kreischer make annually? Bert Kreischer earns approximately $2 and $3 million annually from stand-up comedy, supplemented by income from podcasts, merchandise, sponsorships, and media projects. What is Bert Kreischer's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Bert Kreischer is well-known for his comedy, entertainment, and epic stories. Kreischer's diverse career, which includes stand-up shows, podcasts, and acting, has attracted millions of followers. With a career spanning over two decades, Bert Kreischer's net worth has skyrocketed, establishing him as one of the world's most successful comedians.

