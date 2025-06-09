Meet Larry Hoover's children and inside Chicago's former gangster family

Larry Hoover's children, Larry “Lil Larry” Bernard, Larry Hoover, Jr., and Tyree Hoover, were born into the shadow of a Chicago icon and face a unique legacy. They have navigated their father's infamous legacy, battled for his release, and eventually strived to establish their own lives in a world that rarely forgets.

Larry Bernard (L) in Chicago, Hoover, Jr. (M) in Chicago, Illinois, and Tyree Hoover (R). Photo: @lillarryhoover_b, @larryhooverjr, @goodfella_hoover on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Larry is a former gangster and street gang kingpin.

is a His wife, Winndye Jenkins , is the mother of Larry Hoover, Jr., Larry Hoover's second child.

, is the mother of Larry Hoover, Jr., Larry Hoover's second child. Larry Hoover's children, notably Larry Hoover Jr., have strongly advocated for his release, claiming he has transformed.

Full name Larry Hoover Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 30 November 1950 Age 74 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Jackson, Mississippi, United States Current residence Dixon Correctional Centre, Dixon, Illinois Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Winndye Jenkins Children Larry “Lil Larry” Bernard, Larry Hoover, Jr., Tyree Hoover Father Floyd Hopkins Mother Odell Cooper Siblings Diane Cooper, Ronnie Hoover, Charles Hoover Profession Former gangster and street gang kingpin Net worth $10 million

Get to know Larry Hoover's children

Hoover's children were born to different mothers. Here is more about Larry Hoover's sons, and where are they now.

Larry “Lil Larry” Bernard

Larry “Lil Larry” Bernard poses for a photo in Chicago Downtown. Photo: @lillarryhoover_b (modified by author)

Full name: Larry “Lil Larry” Bernard

Larry “Lil Larry” Bernard Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 5 June 1970

5 June 1970 Age: 55 years old (as of 2025)

Larry Bernard is Larry Hoover's eldest of three children. He was born on 5 June 1970, in Chicago, and was given the byname Lil Larry. Bernard was reared by his paternal grandmother, Odell Cooper.

He relocated from Chicago to Jackson, Mississippi, the birthplace of his father, in 2010 with only $275 in his pocket. Bernard spent four and a half years working in a steel mill there.

During his time at the steel mills, he began selling sandwiches and eventually quit to create a successful restaurant business. According to him, in an interview with THE ORIGINAL OGs,

I live in Jackson, Mississippi, I've been down there 13 years. I left here in uh 2010, well done, almost 13 years and um I mean I left here with absolutely nothing, $275, no joke and got down there, got immediately into survival mode down there and worked the steel meal down there for 4 and 1/2 years, I was selling sandwiches there...

Where is Larry “Lil Larry” Bernard now? Bernard is a businessman who keeps most of his personal information private.

Larry Hoover Jr.

Larry Hoover, Jr., poses for a photo against a green fence in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @larryhooverjr (modified by author)

Full name: Larry Hoover, Jr.

Larry Hoover, Jr. Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 5 November 1973

5 November 1973 Age: 51 years old (as of June 2025)

Larry Hoover Jr. is Larry Hoover's second child. He was born on 5 November 1973, while Larry Hoover was on trial for the murder of William Young. Hoover Jr. studied at Chicago's Brother Rice High School and graduated from Morris Brown College in Atlanta.

He is Larry Hoover's most prominent child and a successful construction businessman. Hoover Jr. is frequently seen in public and on social media alongside his mother, Winndye Jenkins.

He garnered significant attention due to his relationship with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). Ye has publicly advocated for Larry Hoover's discharge, and even met with then-President Donald Trump in 2018 to talk about the case.

Larry Hoover Jr. attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 3 April 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Hoover Jr. made an appearance on Ye's 2021 album Donda with the song Jesus Lord, and his dad's name has been featured in other Ye songs. He has openly expressed his gratitude to Ye for bringing his father's plight to national attention. According to Billboard, Hoover Jr. informed TMZ:

It started a long time ago with Kanye. Kanye put us on the platform. Ye had a very big part because he started it all off. He put us on the platform. He took us to the White House on his platform when he didn’t have to do that.

He continued,

Ye stuck his neck out there. We know he doesn’t have a problem with sticking his neck out there about what he believes in, and I’m glad he believed in this.

Where is Larry Hoover, Jr. now? He lives in Chicago with his partner, Chaneak Graham, his mum Winndye Jenkins, and two children.

Tyree Hoover

Tyree Hoover stands against a wall in the United States Federal Penitentiary- ADX. Photo: @goodfella_hoover (modified by author)

Full name: Tyree Razel Larry Hoover

Tyree Razel Larry Hoover Gender: Male

Male Year of birth: 1995

1995 Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

Tyree Hoover is Larry Hoover's youngest son. He is referred to as a miracle baby. Tyree was born in 1995. His mum is Bernice "Chocolate" Albert. He has previously been close to his elder half-brother, Larry "Lil Larry" Bernard, who taught him life lessons and played a significant role in his upbringing. According to him, at a 2017 interview with Zacktv1;

I have two other siblings, uh, it's three of us boys, uh, the oldest one is the one that raised me.

Tyree pursued Public Relations at Harold Washington College in Chicago. He co-established Internz Management and Production, a firm that manages and produces events.

Where is Tyree Hoover now? He maintains an active social media presence and continues to coordinate and produce events.

FAQs

Who are Larry Hoover's children? His children are Larry “Lil Larry” Bernard, Larry Hoover, Jr., and Tyree Hoover. Is there a movie about Larry Hoover? No. However, there are documentary-style productions and television shows that go into great detail about his story. Where is Larry Hoover locked up? He is imprisoned at Dixon Correctional Centre in Dixon, Illinois. Why was Larry Hoover locked up? He was initially imprisoned in Illinois for a 1973 murder before being convicted in federal court in 1997 of conducting a criminal operation while inside. When is Larry Hoover's release date? He does not have a definitive release date. How old is Larry Hoover? He is 74 years old as of June 2025. Larry was born on 30 November 1950. Who is Larry Hoover's wife? His wife is Winndye Jenkins.

Larry Hoover's children are Larry “Lil Larry” Bernard, Larry Hoover, Jr., and Tyree Hoover. While Larry Hoover, Jr. and Tyree Hoover have gained more public recognition, notably via their efforts for their father's release, all three are members of Larry Hoover's family.

