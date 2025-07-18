Meet Andrew Weissmann's wife Debra, the legal scholar behind the prosecutor

Andrew Weissmann is an American attorney and professor. He is popularly recognised for being an Assistant United States Attorney from 1991 to 2002. Aside from his glaring career, Andrew Weissmann's wife, Debra, a renowned lawyer, law professor, and author, has generated interest from the public.

Debra (L) and her husband, Andrew Weissmann (R). Photo: @DeborahWeissman on Twitter, @weissmann11 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Debra Weissmann is a famous lawyer and law professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law .

. Debra primarily gained media attention as the wife of Andrew Weissmann.

Debra and Andrew have kept their marriage largely private , despite their many years together.

, despite their many years together. The couple has one child named Benjamin "Ben" Weissmann.

Debra Weissmann's profile summary

Full name Deborah M. Weissmann Gender Female Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light blue Marital status Married Husband Andrew Weissman Children One Education Syracuse University Profession Lawyer, law professor, author

Who is Andrew Weissmann's wife?

Andrew Weissman's wife was born in the United States. She attended Syracuse University, graduating with Phi Beta Kappa honours with a Bachelor of Arts in 1972. She also obtained her law degree from the same institution.

Debra Weissmann's career highlights

Debra Weissmann is a well-known lawyer, author, and a Reef C. Ivey II distinguished professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law. After earning her Juris Doctor from Syracuse University, she worked as a partner in a civil rights firm in Syracuse, New York.

Between 1994 and 1998, she served as Deputy Director and Executive Director at Legal Services of North Carolina. Since 1998, she has been a member of the Carolina Law Faculty, with the Reef C. Ivey II Distinguished Professor of Law title.

Top 5-facts about Debra Weissmann. Photo: @nccit6480/YouTube (modified by author)

Her teaching focuses on human rights, law and political economy, gender violence, and migration and immigration. The famous lawyer was honoured with the ACLU’s Frank Porter Graham Award for her exceptional civil rights efforts in 2013.

The celebrity wife has also directed clinical programs at UNC, providing legal representation to underserved communities, reflecting her commitment to social justice.

She is also a famous author. She has written many articles and essays. Her work has been published in reputable journals, including the Columbia Human Rights Journal, Boston College Law Review, and William & Mary Law Review.

Does Andrew Weissman have children?

Andrew Weissmann attends "Nicolle Wallace with Andrew Weissmann and Mary McCord: Prosecuting Donald Trump" at The 92nd Street NY, New York in New York City. Photo: Manny Carabel

Lawyer Debra Weissmann and Andrew have a son named Benjamin "Ben" Weissmann. Benjamin is an established lawyer and Harvard Law School graduate.

FAQs

What is Andrew Weissmann known for? He is famous for being an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) between 1991 and 2002. Is Andrew Weissmann in a relationship? She is a married woman. Who is the husband of Debra Weissmann? The popular author is married to Andrew Weissmann, an American attorney and professor. How old is Andrew Weissmann? Andrew is 67 years old. He was born on 17 March 1958 in New York, United States. What nationality is Andrew Weissmann? The attorney has an American nationality. Who are Debra Weissmann's children? She has only one child, called Benjamin Weissmann. Are there Andrew Weissmann's family photos? Andrew is a private individual and has kept most of his family photos away from the public. Which college did Debra Weissmann attend? She attended Syracuse University for her Bachelor of Arts degree and Juris Doctor. What is Andrew Weissmann's net worth? According to Grand Peoples, he has an alleged net worth of between $5 million and $10 million.

Andrew Weissmann's wife Debra is an established lawyer, author, and law professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law. Debra and Andrew have been married for a while, but keep their union under wraps. They have a son named Benjamin Weissmann.

