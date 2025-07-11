Lauren Boebert's four sons, Tyler, Brody, Kaydon, and Roman, have grown up under public scrutiny, shaped by their mother's political spotlight. From teen parenthood to athletic milestones, their lives reflect a mix of privacy, public controversy, and personal growth under national scrutiny.

Lauren Boebert and her four sons, Tyler, Brody, Kaydon, and Roman, outside the Supreme Court of the United States. Photo: @laurenboebert on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Lauren Boebert has four sons, whom she raised in rural Colorado , balancing motherhood with a growing political career.

, balancing motherhood with a growing political career. Tyler Boebert became a father in April 2023 and was later arrested in 2024 on multiple charges, receiving a deferred sentence and community service.

and was later arrested in 2024 on multiple charges, receiving a deferred sentence and community service. Brody Boebert is a student-athlete , active in football and track, often celebrated by his mother on social media for his sports achievements.

, active in football and track, often celebrated by his mother on social media for his sports achievements. Kaydon and Roman, the youngest sons, have mostly avoided controversy, with Roman appearing in a 2024 campaign ad alongside Lauren.

Lauren Boebert's profile summary

Full name Lauren Opal Boebert (née Roberts) Gender Female Date of birth 19 December 1986 Age 38 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Altamonte Springs, Florida, USA Current residence Windsor, Colorado, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 100 Weight in kilograms 46 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Shawn Roberts Bentz Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jayson Boebert Children Four School Rifle High School (dropped out) Profession Politician, businesswoman Instagram @laurenboebert Facebook X (Twitter) @laurenboebert

Meet Lauren Boebert's sons

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert shares four sons, Tyler, Brody, Kaydon, and Roman, with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert. Born between 2005 and 2012, the American politician raised her boys on a farm in Silt, Colorado.

While Boebert's political career has drawn national attention, her sons have mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Here is a closer look at Lauren Boebert's children:

1. Tyler Boebert

Lauren Boebert and her son, Tyler Boebert (L). A mugshot of Tyler captured during his legal troubles (R). Photo: @laurenboebert, @jeffreybanksdesign on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 March 2005

21 March 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of 2025)

Tyler is Lauren Boebert's eldest son, born when she was 18 and still attending high school. She dropped out to raise him, later revealing to the Durango Herald in 2020:

I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child.

She continued:

I didn't go through the typical education course. I was a great student. I had great grades. I loved being there, but I was starting my family and had different priorities.

In April 2023, Tyler became a father to a son named Josiah, making Lauren a grandmother at the age of 36. She praised Tyler and his girlfriend, Naomi Rocha, for being responsible for their situation, adding that nothing was forced on them and that it was a decision they made on their own.

Tyler Boebert's legal troubles

In February 2024, police arrested Tyler in Rifle, Colorado, and charged him with 22 criminal counts. The charges included four felonies for criminal possession of ID documents and one felony for conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to Westword magazine, Tyler was caught on surveillance using stolen credit cards and later accepted a plea deal in October 2024, receiving a two-year deferred sentence, 80 hours of community service, and court costs. Lauren responded publicly:

It breaks my heart to see my child struggling... I will never give up on him.

2. Brody Boebert

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: Summer 2007

Summer 2007 Age: 18 years old (as of 2025)

Brody is Lauren and Jayson Boebert's second son. According to Lauren's memoir My American Life, his birth was drama-free, and he weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Brody was a student-athlete at Rifle Middle School in Colorado, competing in football and track and field (hurdles).

Lauren has proudly shared his sports milestones on Instagram, once captioning a photo:

Brody is ready for spring football! Let's go, Rifle.

3. Kaydon Cline Boebert

Lauren Boebert and her son, Kaydon Cline, during a Colorado River Valley Little League game. Photo: @laurenboebert on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 12 July 2009

12 July 2009 Age: 16 years old (2025)

Kaydon was born in the front seat of his father's pickup truck during a rushed trip to the hospital. He's known for his love of sports, including basketball and baseball and has made occasional appearances on Lauren's social media.

Was Kaydon Boebert arrested for theft?

As of now, no public reports or credible sources indicate that Kaydon Boebert was arrested for theft or any other criminal charges. The legal issues involving the Boebert family have centred around Tyler Boebert, Lauren's eldest son.

4. Roman Boebert

Lauren Boebert and her youngest son, Roman Boebert (L). Lauren, Roman, and Kaydon (R). Photo: @laurenboebert (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2012

2012 Age: 11 years old (as of 2025)

Roman is the youngest of the Boebert boys and the only one born at home. Lauren described his birth as a life-changing experience shared with her mother, mother-in-law, and sons Tyler and Kaydon. Roman has largely stayed out of the public eye but made a rare appearance during Lauren's 2022 reelection campaign.

In 2024, Roman took on a starring role in one of her mother's campaign ads. The 30-second video opens with him asking, "Wanna go shoot some hoops, Mom?" to which she responds that she's busy drafting her new campaign message. Roman quickly jumps in:

That's easy, Mom. Why don't you tell them about how you carry a gun and always fight for freedom?

He added:

Did you tell them about how you voted to cut spending and increase American energy production?

Earning a smile and a "that's pretty good" from his mom.

FAQs

Who are Lauren Boebert's four sons? Lauren Boebert has four sons: Tyler, Brody, Kaydon, and Roman. She shares all four with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert. What are Lauren Boebert's children's ages? As of 2025, Tyler is 20, Brody is 18, Kaydon is 16, and Roman is 11. How old is the mother of Lauren Boebert's grandchild? The mother of Boebert's grandson, Naomi Rocha, was reportedly 17 when she gave birth to her son, Josiah, in April 2023. Who is Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson? Jayson Boebert is Lauren's former husband of nearly 20 years. He has worked in the basic industry (oil and gas) and co-owned Shooters Grill with Lauren. They finalised their divorce in October 2023. Does Lauren Boebert know who her father is? No. Lauren Boebert's biological father remains unknown. Her mother believed it was former pro wrestler Stan Lane, but two DNA tests confirmed he is not her father. Who are the parents of Lauren Opal Boebert? Lauren Boebert's mother is Shawn Roberts Bentz. The identity of her biological father is undetermined. Are Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock together? While Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock have appeared together at events, neither has confirmed a romantic relationship.

Lauren Boebert's sons, Tyler, Brody, Kaydon, and Roman, have grown up largely outside the spotlight, despite their mother's high-profile political career. Tyler became a father in 2023, while Brody is active in sports. Kaydon and Roman, the youngest, have mostly stayed out of public view.

Yen.com.gh published an informative article about Boosie's kids and the story behind his complicated family. Boosie Badazz is an American rapper celebrated for his gritty Southern hip hop sound and unapologetically honest lyrics that reflect his turbulent life and street upbringing.

Boosie's fame has generated interest in his personal life. Fans want to know more about his life as a father and the details of his nine children. Read the full article for more.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh