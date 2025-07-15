Meet John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman & her role in his politics

John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, is a nonprofit executive and social justice advocate who co-founded 412 Food Rescue and For Good PGH. She plays an active role in her husband's politics, channelling her immigrant experience into causes like equity, inclusion, and community wellness.

Gisele Fetterman's profile summary

Full name Gisele Barreto Fetterman (née Almeida) Gender Female Date of birth 27 February 1982 Age 43 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Current residence Washington, D.C., USA Nationality Brazilian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings One Marital status Married Husband John Fetterman Children Three Education Institute for Integrative Nutrition Profession Nonprofit executive, activist Instagram @gfett X (Twitter) @giselefetterman

Bio of John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman

Gisele Barreto Fetterman (née Almeida) was born on 27 February 1982 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At the age of eight, she immigrated to the United States with her mother and younger brother, fleeing violence in their community.

Gisele recalled the moment her mother told her they were moving during an interview with AL DÍA News in 2017:

Pack your favourite things because we're going on a trip.

She continued, commending her mother for her brave decision:

I'm so grateful for her bravery, that she saw something here and that she knew this would be better for her children. I try to put myself in that situation today, and I don't know if I'd be that brave.

They settled in a one-room flat in New York City as undocumented immigrants, relying on food banks and discarded furniture while teaching themselves English. Gisele's mother, a PhD-educated nutritionist, took on cleaning jobs in hotels and private homes, often denied wages due to her immigration status.

After 15 years without legal status, she received her green card in 2004 and became a U.S. citizen in 2009.

Gisele Fetterman's educational background

Gisele attended English as a Second Language (ESL) classes in Queens public schools and later moved with her family to Newark, New Jersey. There, she continued her education and eventually studied holistic nutrition at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

Exploring Gisele's philanthropic career

Gisele Barreto Fetterman began her career in activism after years of community involvement in Braddock, Pennsylvania. In 2012, she launched Freestore 15104, an initiative providing free essentials, including clothing and household goods, to residents in need.

In 2015, Gisele co-founded 412 Food Rescue to tackle food waste and hunger across Pittsburgh. The nonprofit redistributed surplus food to underserved communities, moving over 2.5 million pounds in its first two years.

In 2017, she helped launch For Good PGH, a nonprofit advocating inclusivity and empowerment through the Hello Hijab campaign and Positive Parking Signs. From 2019 to 2023, she served as Pennsylvania's Second Lady, using the role to spotlight immigration reform, food justice, and women's rights.

A look at Gisele Barreto's new book: Radical Tenderness

Radical Tenderness, Gisele's book (released 8 July 2025), explores how vulnerability can be a powerful force in leadership and activism. Blending memoir with social insight, she draws on her journey from undocumented immigrant to public advocate to challenge the stigma around emotional openness.

John Fetterman and Gisele Barreto's relationship history

John Fetterman and Gisele Barreto Fetterman met in 2007 after Gisele read about his work revitalising Braddock, Pennsylvania, in a magazine article. Intrigued, she wrote a letter to the borough expressing interest in his community efforts. That letter reached John, sparking a phone call, a visit, and eventually a relationship.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman's wedding

Gisele Barreto married John Fetterman in 2008 in a modest ceremony that reflected their shared values.

Are Gisele Barreto and John Fetterman still together?

As of mid-2025, Gisele Barreto and John Fetterman have not publicly confirmed a separation, but speculation about their relationship has grown.

Gisele has been seen without her wedding ring and has spent extended time away from Washington, D.C., focusing on community work in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

When asked about the missing ring by the Daily Mail, she responded:

I'm a firefighter, did you know that? If I wore my wedding ring to fight fires, that would be dangerous. That's why it's not here.

Meet Gisele Barreto Fetterman's kids

As of this writing, Gisele Barreto Fetterman and John Fetterman have three children: Karl, aged 13; Grace, aged 11; and August, aged 8.

FAQs

How did John and Gisele meet? John and Gisele met after she wrote him a letter expressing interest in his work revitalising Braddock, Pennsylvania. That letter led to a phone call, a visit, and eventually a relationship. Where is John Fetterman's wife now? As of 2025, Gisele Barreto Fetterman has been living in Braddock, Pennsylvania, where she continues her community work. What is John Fetterman's wife's nationality? Gisele is Brazilian-American. She was born in Rio de Janeiro and immigrated to the U.S. at age 8. She became a permanent resident in 2004 and a U.S. citizen in 2009. What is John Fetterman's wife's religion? Gisele Barreto Fetterman is a practising Christian. How old is Gisele Barreto Fetterman? She is 43 years old (as of 2025). Gisele was born on 27 February 1982. What is Gisele Barreto Fetterman's net worth? Her net worth is not publicly available. She is an activist and nonprofit executive and has focused on social causes rather than personal wealth accumulation. Who was John Fetterman's first wife? Gisele Barreto Fetterman is the popular American politician's only wife. They married in 2008, and there is no public record of a previous marriage. What is Gisele Barreto Fetterman's height? She stands approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall (about 1.68 meters).

John Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, is closely involved in shaping his political views. Her experience as an immigrant helps guide their support for fairness and equal rights. She leads her advocacy work, focused on social justice and underserved communities.

