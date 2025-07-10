Janel Bloodsworth is a Registered Behaviour Technician and the wife of actor Tom Guiry, best known for The Sandlot. She lives a quiet life in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she focuses on healthcare and family life with their two children.

Janel Bloodsworth's profile summary

Janel Bloodsworth's biography

Janel Bloodsworth was born in March 1980 in Hamilton, New Jersey, USA. She is 45 years old (as of 2025) and her zodiac sign is Pisces. Janel is Caucasian and American by nationality.

She pursued her college education at Rider University, a private institution located in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. There, Janel earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

Unveiling Janel Bloodsworth's career

Janel Bloodsworth is a Registered Behaviour Technician (RBT). She earned her RBT certification in March 2019 and has continued practising actively ever since. Janel is currently working in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and has worked with SR+ Behaviour Consultants Inc.

Her career blends behavioural healthcare with grassroots activism. As an RBT, she works directly with patients, often children or individuals with developmental challenges.

When did Janel Bloodsworth and Tom Guiry meet?

Janel Bloodsworth and Tom Guiry's relationship began in late 2002, according to a public post shared by the actor on Facebook. They got married in 2009 and have since maintained a long-term relationship.

Janel Bloodsworth and Tom Guiry's marriage details

Janel Bloodsworth and Tom Guiry got married in 2009 in a wedding ceremony held in South Carolina. As of 2025, they've been married for over 15 years and live in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they raise their family.

Meet Janel Bloodsworth's children

Janel Bloodsworth has two children with her husband, actor Tom Guiry. Their son, Jamison, was born in 2010, a year after their marriage, and their daughter . As of this writing, Jamison is 15 while Charlotte is 13. Janel occasionally shares moments of their family life on Facebook.

Tom also has an older son, born in 1999. He confirmed having three children in a 2018 interview with People while reflecting on his acting career and day job:

I have three kids and I work overnight at a Whole Foods. If I'm lucky enough to act, I still act.

FAQs

Who is Janel Bloodsworth? Janel Bloodsworth is the wife of actor Tom Guiry, known for The Sandlot. What does Janel Bloodsworth do? Janel is a Registered Behaviour Technician (RBT) certified in 2019. She works in healthcare, promoting patient safety and well-being. How many kids does Janel Bloodsworth have? Janel and Tom Guiry have two children: Jamison, born in 2010, and Charlotte, born in 2012. Is Thomas Guiry married? Tom Guiry married Janel Bloodsworth in 2009 in South Carolina. Does Tom Guiry still act? Tom Guiry continues to act and has recently starred in Fuggeddaboutitt (2023) and Killin Smallz (2022). What is Tom Guiry doing now? Tom remains active in acting. Did Tom Guiry have a stroke? No verified medical reports confirm that Tom Guiry suffered a stroke. What did Tom Guiry do? In 2024, police arrested Tom for assault and property damage in South Carolina, where authorities accused him of throwing a dumbbell at a car and subsequently approaching the owner with a knife.

Janel Bloodsworth is the wife of The Sandlot actor Tom Guiry and a Registered Behaviour Technician based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She holds a degree in sociology from Rider University and was certified as an RBT in 2019. Married since 2009, she shares two children with Guiry, Jamison and Charlotte.

