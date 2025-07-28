Olivia Dunne's net worth and how she built her brand beyond gymnastics

Olivia Dunne's net worth is estimated at $6 million as of July 2025, making her one of the wealthiest and most influential female athletes to emerge from the NCAA era. Her financial success stems from her gymnastics talent, early adoption of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities, brand-building, and social media presence.

Olivia Dunne attends the Fanatics Fest after party at Zero Bond (L) and during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show (R). Photo: TheStewartofNY, Alexander Tamargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Olivia Dunne is a millionaire .

. She grew her brand by combining her gymnastics career with a social media presence, making her one of the most influential collegiate athletes .

. Livvy has partnered with brands such as Vuori , American Eagle , and Accelerator Energy Drink , which have earned her millions of dollars.

, , and , which have earned her millions of dollars. Despite never competing in the Olympics, Dunne became famous through NIL opportunities and content creation.

Olivia Dunne's profile summary

Full name Olivia Paige Dunne Gender Female Date of birth 1 October 2002 Age 22 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Westwood, New Jersey Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Education Louisiana State University Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Father David Dunne Mother Katherine Dunne Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Paul Skenes Profession Former gymnast, social media influencer, model, entrepreneur Net worth $6 million Instagram @livvydunne TikTok @livvy

What is Olivia Dunne's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Olivia "Livvy" Dunne's alleged net worth is $6 million as of 2025. She has amassed wealth from gymnastics, brand deals, and influencer collaborations.

Olivia Dunne's career in gymnastics

Livvy got into gymnastics at 3 years old with ENA Paramus in New Jersey. Her mother homeschooled her as a teenager, allowing her to continue gymnastics training with coach Craig Zappa.

Top 5 fast facts about Olivia Dunne. Photo: Stew Milne on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

For her junior gymnastics career, she made her elite debut at the American Classic in 2014, placing 28th in the all-around at age 12. She then placed 12th at the same year's U.S. Classic. In 2015, she re-qualified for junior elite status at the WOGA Classic, scoring 52.750 and finishing 5th.

The young athlete also finished 8th in the all-around at the American Classic and 25th at her first National Championships after placing 24th at the U.S. Classic that year.

Her big break came in 2017, when she was picked for the United States' junior national team and made her international debut at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy. She won the gold medal with the team and finished 6th in the all-around competition.

Olivia Dunne competes on the vault during the US senior women's competition at the US Gymnastics Championships at TD Garden in Boston. Photo: Matthew J. Lee

Source: Getty Images

Livvy made her senior debut in 2018, competing at the U.S. Classic. Due to injury, she was limited to the uneven bars as an elite athlete and placed 15th on that apparatus. She finished 17th on bars and 18th overall at the 2018 U.S. National Championships.

The American gymnast retired from elite gymnastics following the 2018 season to recover from injuries before committing to compete collegiately for LSU in 2020. Before attending LSU, she competed in the Nastia Liukin Cup, finishing 11th, and her elite career ended without any further international senior appearances.

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers is in action at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Reagan Cotten

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Dunne then joined the LSU Tigers in 2020 and mainly competed on uneven bars and floor exercise, setting career highs of 9.925 on bars and 9.900 on floor during her stint on the team.

In her final full season (2023-24), she helped LSU win the SEC championship and the university's first-ever NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) women's gymnastics title. The athlete consistently performed well in both events before suffering an avulsion fracture during the NCAA Championships.

Livvy retired from competitive gymnastics in April 2025, after competing in only four meets during her fifth (COVID-granted) year in 2024-25 due to a knee injury.

Livvy Dunne's NIL deal

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers warms up before a meet against the Iowa State Cyclones at the Pete Maravich Assembly Centre in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo: Derick E. Hingle

Source: Getty Images

Olivia's financial breakthrough started in July 2021, when the NCAA allowed student-athletes to profit from their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). The former college athlete was among the first to take full advantage, becoming one of the highest-paid NCAA athletes of all time.

She signed with WME Sports and quickly secured major NIL deals with brands like American Eagle, Vuori, Grubhub, Bodyarmor, Nautica, Motorola, and Leaf Trading Cards.

Olivia Dunne’s digital reach and TikTok success

Besides NIL opportunities, most of Olivia's income stems from her digital influence. The gymnast is well-known for her strong social media presence, with over 8 million TikTok followers and an additional 5.4 million Instagram followers as of this writing.

Her content ranges from gymnastics routines to lifestyle vlogs and fashion hauls, making her a top pick for advertisers. During a June 2023 podcast session with The Full Send podcast, Olivia revealed she received more than $500k for a single social media post:

I usually don’t ever talk about money, but … I would say, six figures

Asked to narrow it down to over or under $500,000, Livvy said she received over half a million dollars.

Olivia Dunne's influencing partnerships

Olivia Dunne's brand partnerships have extended far beyond athletics. She became a model for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, appearing in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 editions, and graced the cover in 2025.

In 2025, she launched her own Cotton Candy-flavoured Accelerator drink, appeared in advertisements alongside Travis Kelce, and became an Invisalign brand ambassador.

The athletic star was also the focus of Amazon Prime's The Money Game: LSU, a docuseries on the rise of NIL in collegiate sports. Her accomplishments have landed her on the Time100 Creators list, the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and even a Sports Emmy nomination for her documentary appearance.

FAQs

Who is Olivia Dunne? She is an acclaimed American social media influencer and former artistic gymnast. How old is Olivia Dunne? The former gymnast is 22 years old as of July 2025. She was born on 1 October 2002. What is Olivia Dunne's TikTok following? She has over 8 million followers of this writing. What does Olivia Dunne do for a living? Livvy started as a gymnast, social media star, and eventually a full-blown influencer, entrepreneur, and model. How much money did Olivia Dunne make? She earned at least $10 million during her college years. Why is Livvy Dunne so rich? She had a successful NCAA career with lucrative NIL deals. She also leveraged her social media presence into a multi-million-dollar venture. Did Olivia Dunne participate in the Olympics? Dunne did not compete in the Olympics, as a knee injury ultimately terminated her Olympic dreams. How much are Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne worth? Paul Skenes reportedly has a net worth of $5 million, while Olivia Dunne's is estimated at $6 million.

Olivia Dunne's net worth stems from ground-breaking NIL deals, social media influence, modelling, media exposure, and brand partnerships. Starting with gymnastics, she became a well-rounded influencer in fitness, media, and fashion.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Duke Dennis' net worth and his rise as a YouTube sensation. The American streamer rose to fame through his NBA 2K content and grew his brand further as a core member of the AMP collective.

Duke Dennis served in the U.S. Army before starting his gaming and YouTube career. In this piece, discover his career milestones, investments, and assets.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh