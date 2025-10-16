Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Jim Irsay's daughters, Carlie, Casey, and Kalen, and their role as Colts owners
Jim Irsay's daughters, Carlie, Casey, and Kalen, and their role as Colts owners

by  Racheal Murimi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
5 min read

Jim Irsay's daughters, Carlie, Casey, and Kalen, represent the Indianapolis Colts' new generation of leadership. The three sisters had years of active participation in the organisation and worked in various capacities within the Colts. They formally assumed ownership and executive roles after their father's death in May 2025.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Carlie is the co-owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts. As the eldest daughter, she has been active with the organisation for years.
  • Casey is the team's co-owner and executive vice president. She oversees its marketing and community relations initiatives.
  • Kalen is the co-owner, chief brand officer, and president of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, which oversees the team's philanthropic efforts.

Jim Irsay's daughters' profile summary

Full name

Carlie Irsay-Gordon

Casey Foyt

Kalen Jackson

Gender

Female

Female

Female

Date of birth

29 September 1980

10 February 1983

6 July 1987

Age

45 years old (as of 2025)

42 years old (as of 2025)

38 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Libra

Aquarius

Cancer

Place of birth

Dallas, Texas, USA

Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Current residence

Indianapolis, Indiana

Carmel, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana

Nationality

American

American

American

Ethnicity

White

White

White

Religion

Christianity

Christianity

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Straight

Straight

Hair colour

Dark brown

Blonde

Dark brown

Eye colour

Blue

Brown

Brown

Marital status

Married

Married

Married

Husband

Zach Gordon

A. J. Foyt IV

Boyd Jackson

Children

3

5

2

Father

Jim Irsay

Jim Irsay

Jim Irsay

Mother

Meg Coyle

Meg Coyle

Meg Coyle

Siblings

Casey, Kalen

Carlie, Kalen

Carlie, Casey

Education

Skidmore College, Park Tudor School

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana University Bloomington

Profession

Businesswoman, football executive

Businesswoman, football executive

Businesswoman, football executive

Net worth

$1.9 billion

$1.9 billion

$1.9 billion

Jim Irsay’s daughters and their roles in the family business

Jim Irsay, the late CEO of the National Football League's (NFL) Indianapolis Colts, had three daughters who later assumed ownership and leadership of the team. His daughters with ex-spouse Meg Coyle are Carlie, Casey, and Kalen. Here's more about them:

Carlie

Carlie Irsay-Gordon looks on from the sideline
Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon looks on from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium on 7 August 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Perry Knotts
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Carlie Irsay-Gordon
  • Date of birth: 29 September 1980
  • Age: 45 years old (as of 2025)
  • Role: Co-owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts

Carlie is an American entrepreneur and football executive who co-owns and heads the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League. She became the Colts' major owner and CEO in 2025 after serving as vice chair and owner for 13 seasons.

According to her Colts profile, the entrepreneur grew up in and around the Colts and interned in several of the club's departments while earning her undergraduate degree. She joined the team in 2008 and has represented the Colts in NFL owners meetings since 2004.

Carlie is an active member of the NFL administration, serving on the league's Media Owned & Operated Committee. She established and manages the Colts' Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellowship and Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football initiatives.

Jim Irsay's daughter is also a member of the NFL Player Care Foundation's board, which promotes the well-being of retired players.

Casey

Casey Foyt looks on during warmups
Casey Foyt looks on during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on 26 October 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Robbins
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Casey Foyt
  • Date of birth: 10 February 1983
  • Age: 42 years old (as of 2025)
  • Role: Co-owner and executive vice president of the Indianapolis Colts

Casey Foyt is an American football executive and businesswoman. She is the co-owner and executive vice president of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, having previously served as vice chair and owner for 13 seasons.

According to her Colts profile, Casey worked for the NFL in London, England, after graduating from Indiana University with a degree in sports marketing. She joined the Colts in 2007 and is primarily responsible for marketing and community relations.

Foyt was instrumental in revitalising the Indianapolis Colts Women's Organisation and planning the group's inaugural major fundraiser in 2007. She also represents the club at NFL Owners' Meetings and other league functions.

Kalen

Kalen Jackson speaks onstage
Kalen Jackson speaks onstage at Hudson Yards on 10 October 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kalen Jackson
  • Date of birth: 6 July 1987
  • Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)
  • Role: Co-owner and chief brand officer of the Indianapolis Colts

Kalen is an American entrepreneur and football executive. She is the co-owner, chief brand officer, and president of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation. According to her Colts profile, Kalen joined the team in 2010.

She supervises the organisation's numerous functions, including coordinating the Irsay family's community and philanthropic efforts. Kalen is currently in charge of Kicking The Stigma, the family's project to raise awareness about mental health conditions and eliminate the stigma associated with them.

The football executive serves on Project Healthy Minds' national and United Way of Central Indiana's local boards. She currently serves as president of the Indianapolis Colts Women's Organisation.

Kalen Jackson attends the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala
Kalen Jackson attends the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on 10 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images

Kalen is the league's Employee Benefits Committee chair and represents the Colts at NFL Owners' Meetings. She is a member of the NFL Foundation Committee, which works to improve the lives of those affected by football. Kalen is also a member of the NFL Flag Working Group.

FAQs

  1. What are Jim Irsay's daughters' ages? As of 2025, his daughter Carlie Irsay-Gordon is 45, Casey Foyt is 42, and Kalen Jackson is 38.
  2. Which of Jim Irsay's daughters is on the sideline? Carlie Irsay-Gordon is frequently spotted on the sidelines of Colts games, wearing a headset to listen in on plays.
  3. Who is Jim Irsay's daughters' mother? Meg Coyle is the mother of Jim Irsay's three daughters: Carlie, Casey, and Kalen.
  4. Who are Jim Irasy's daughters' husbands? Carlie Irsay-Gordon's husband is Zach Gordon, Casey Foyt's husband is A. J. Foyt IV, and Kalen Jackson's husband is Boyd Jackson.
  5. Who will inherit Jim Irsay's fortune? Jim Irsay died in May 2025, leaving his fortune, which included ownership of the Indianapolis Colts, to his three daughters.
  6. Who is Jim Irsay's ex-wife? The former American businessman's ex-wife is Meg Coyle. They were married in 1980, separated in 2003, and their divorce was finalised in 2014.
  7. Is Jim Irsay's daughter married to AJ Foyt's son? His daughter, Casey, is married to A.J. Foyt IV, the grandson of the legendary American racer A.J. Foyt.
  8. What is Jim Irsay's daughters' net worth? According to Forbes, Jim Irsay's three daughters' net worth is estimated at $1.9 billion, based on an equal 33.3% share in the Colts.

Jim Irsay's daughters are the third generation of their family to lead the Indianapolis Colts, ensuring their late dad's legacy lives on. Having been deeply associated with the organisation for years, the sisters effortlessly stepped into their new, expanded positions after Jim Irsay died in May 2025.

Yen.com.gh published a related piece highlighting Warren Beatty’s children. Although their father is a well-known Hollywood figure, Beatty’s children have mostly lived away from public attention.

The actor and his wife Annette Bening have four children, comprising two sons and two daughters. The couple has always kept their family life private. Read more about Warren Beatty’s children and their lives.

