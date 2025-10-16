Jim Irsay's daughters, Carlie, Casey, and Kalen, and their role as Colts owners

Jim Irsay's daughters, Carlie, Casey, and Kalen, represent the Indianapolis Colts' new generation of leadership. The three sisters had years of active participation in the organisation and worked in various capacities within the Colts. They formally assumed ownership and executive roles after their father's death in May 2025.

Carlie walks off the field (L), Casey poses with her late dad (M), and Kalen is at the Dolby Theatre (R). Photo: Michael Hickey, @CaseyFoyt on X, Michael Tullberg/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jim Irsay's daughters' profile summary

Full name Carlie Irsay-Gordon Casey Foyt Kalen Jackson Gender Female Female Female Date of birth 29 September 1980 10 February 1983 6 July 1987 Age 45 years old (as of 2025) 42 years old (as of 2025) 38 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Aquarius Cancer Place of birth Dallas, Texas, USA Baltimore, Maryland, USA Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Current residence Indianapolis, Indiana Carmel, Indiana Indianapolis, Indiana Nationality American American American Ethnicity White White White Religion Christianity Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Straight Hair colour Dark brown Blonde Dark brown Eye colour Blue Brown Brown Marital status Married Married Married Husband Zach Gordon A. J. Foyt IV Boyd Jackson Children 3 5 2 Father Jim Irsay Jim Irsay Jim Irsay Mother Meg Coyle Meg Coyle Meg Coyle Siblings Casey, Kalen Carlie, Kalen Carlie, Casey Education Skidmore College, Park Tudor School Indiana University Bloomington Indiana University Bloomington Profession Businesswoman, football executive Businesswoman, football executive Businesswoman, football executive Net worth $1.9 billion $1.9 billion $1.9 billion

Jim Irsay’s daughters and their roles in the family business

Jim Irsay, the late CEO of the National Football League's (NFL) Indianapolis Colts, had three daughters who later assumed ownership and leadership of the team. His daughters with ex-spouse Meg Coyle are Carlie, Casey, and Kalen. Here's more about them:

Carlie

Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon looks on from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium on 7 August 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Perry Knotts

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Carlie Irsay-Gordon

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Date of birth: 29 September 1980

29 September 1980 Age: 45 years old (as of 2025)

45 years old (as of 2025) Role: Co-owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts

Carlie is an American entrepreneur and football executive who co-owns and heads the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League. She became the Colts' major owner and CEO in 2025 after serving as vice chair and owner for 13 seasons.

According to her Colts profile, the entrepreneur grew up in and around the Colts and interned in several of the club's departments while earning her undergraduate degree. She joined the team in 2008 and has represented the Colts in NFL owners meetings since 2004.

Carlie is an active member of the NFL administration, serving on the league's Media Owned & Operated Committee. She established and manages the Colts' Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellowship and Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football initiatives.

Jim Irsay's daughter is also a member of the NFL Player Care Foundation's board, which promotes the well-being of retired players.

Casey

Casey Foyt looks on during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on 26 October 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Robbins

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Casey Foyt

Casey Foyt Date of birth: 10 February 1983

10 February 1983 Age: 42 years old (as of 2025)

42 years old (as of 2025) Role: Co-owner and executive vice president of the Indianapolis Colts

Casey Foyt is an American football executive and businesswoman. She is the co-owner and executive vice president of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, having previously served as vice chair and owner for 13 seasons.

According to her Colts profile, Casey worked for the NFL in London, England, after graduating from Indiana University with a degree in sports marketing. She joined the Colts in 2007 and is primarily responsible for marketing and community relations.

Foyt was instrumental in revitalising the Indianapolis Colts Women's Organisation and planning the group's inaugural major fundraiser in 2007. She also represents the club at NFL Owners' Meetings and other league functions.

Kalen

Kalen Jackson speaks onstage at Hudson Yards on 10 October 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kalen Jackson

Kalen Jackson Date of birth: 6 July 1987

6 July 1987 Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)

38 years old (as of 2025) Role: Co-owner and chief brand officer of the Indianapolis Colts

Kalen is an American entrepreneur and football executive. She is the co-owner, chief brand officer, and president of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation. According to her Colts profile, Kalen joined the team in 2010.

She supervises the organisation's numerous functions, including coordinating the Irsay family's community and philanthropic efforts. Kalen is currently in charge of Kicking The Stigma, the family's project to raise awareness about mental health conditions and eliminate the stigma associated with them.

The football executive serves on Project Healthy Minds' national and United Way of Central Indiana's local boards. She currently serves as president of the Indianapolis Colts Women's Organisation.

Kalen Jackson attends the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios on 10 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Kalen is the league's Employee Benefits Committee chair and represents the Colts at NFL Owners' Meetings. She is a member of the NFL Foundation Committee, which works to improve the lives of those affected by football. Kalen is also a member of the NFL Flag Working Group.

FAQs

What are Jim Irsay's daughters' ages? As of 2025, his daughter Carlie Irsay-Gordon is 45, Casey Foyt is 42, and Kalen Jackson is 38. Which of Jim Irsay's daughters is on the sideline? Carlie Irsay-Gordon is frequently spotted on the sidelines of Colts games, wearing a headset to listen in on plays. Who is Jim Irsay's daughters' mother? Meg Coyle is the mother of Jim Irsay's three daughters: Carlie, Casey, and Kalen. Who are Jim Irasy's daughters' husbands? Carlie Irsay-Gordon's husband is Zach Gordon, Casey Foyt's husband is A. J. Foyt IV, and Kalen Jackson's husband is Boyd Jackson. Who will inherit Jim Irsay's fortune? Jim Irsay died in May 2025, leaving his fortune, which included ownership of the Indianapolis Colts, to his three daughters. Who is Jim Irsay's ex-wife? The former American businessman's ex-wife is Meg Coyle. They were married in 1980, separated in 2003, and their divorce was finalised in 2014. Is Jim Irsay's daughter married to AJ Foyt's son? His daughter, Casey, is married to A.J. Foyt IV, the grandson of the legendary American racer A.J. Foyt. What is Jim Irsay's daughters' net worth? According to Forbes, Jim Irsay's three daughters' net worth is estimated at $1.9 billion, based on an equal 33.3% share in the Colts.

Jim Irsay's daughters are the third generation of their family to lead the Indianapolis Colts, ensuring their late dad's legacy lives on. Having been deeply associated with the organisation for years, the sisters effortlessly stepped into their new, expanded positions after Jim Irsay died in May 2025.

