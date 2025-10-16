Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson's friendship timeline and key moments in their bond
by  Racheal Murimi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
6 min read

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson's friendship timeline is a beautiful journey that chronicles their bond from high school classmates to lifelong best friends. Their relationship has remained one of Taylor's most authentic and enduring connections, inspiring songs, public tributes, and heartfelt dedications.

Taylor Swift and her best friend Abigail Anderson
Taylor Swift (R) and Abigail Anderson during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center. Photo: Lester Cohen (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson first met in 2004 as freshmen at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee.
  • In 2008, Taylor released the Fearless album with the song Fifteen, which mentions Abigail in the lyrics and features her in the video.
  • In 2015, Abigail joined Taylor Swift as her plus one to the Grammy Awards.
  • In 2017, Swift was a bridesmaid at Abigail's wedding.
  • Recently, Taylor and Abigail went on a double date with their partners, Travis Kelce and Charles Berard.

Profile summary

Full name

Taylor Alison Swift

Abigail Lauren Anderson Berard

Gender

Female

Female

Date of birth

13 December 1989

14 April 1990

Age

35 years old (as of October 2025)

35 years old (as of October 2025)

Zodiac sign

Sagittarius

Aries

Place of birth

Reading, Pennsylvania, United States

Hendersonville, Tennessee, United States

Nationality

American

American

Ethnicity

White

White

Religion

Christianity

Christianity

Education

Hendersonville High School

Hendersonville High School, University of Kansas

Hair colour

Blonde

Red

Eye colour

Blue

Hazel

Height in feet and inches

5'11"

5'6"

Height in centimetres

180

168

Weight in pounds

60

58

Weight in kilograms

132

128

Sexual orientation

Straight

Straight

Relationship status

Engaged

Married

Partner

Travis Kelce

Charles Berard

Profession

Singer-songwriter, producer, businesswoman, actress

Business executive

Instagram

@taylorswift

@abigail_lauren

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson's friendship timeline

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson have been besties for over two decades. Below is a chronological, story-driven history of their friendship and crucial moments that show how their bond has evolved over the years.

2004: Classmates at Hendersonville High

Abigail and Taylor Swift
Abigail Anderson in a blue dress (L) and Taylor Swift in a yellow jacket (R). Photo: @abigail_lauren, @taylorswift on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson first met as freshmen at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee in 2004. They sat next to each other in English class, bonding over their shared take on Romeo and Juliet.

While Taylor pursued music, Abigail pursued competitive swimming. Eventually, Abigail earned a college scholarship to the University of Kansas, where she was one of the top swimmers in the butterfly and backstroke events. Despite their different life trajectories, they remained close.

2008: The "Fifteen" era: Songwriting and growing up

Abigail Anderson and Taylor Swift
Abigail Anderson in green dress (L), and Taylor Swift during a performance (R). Photo: @abigail_lauren, @taylorswift on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

During this period, the young American singer released several music videos featuring Abigail, including Fifteen, from the Fearless album (released 2008), which names Abigail explicitly:

You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail and soon enough you're best friends / Laughing at the other girls who they think they're so cool.

On the day the Fearless album came out, the pop artist went on The Ellen Show to promote it. Ellen surprised her not only with her celebrity crush at the time, but also with her childhood best friend, Abigail.

Earlier still, for Once Upon a Prom (an MTV special), when Taylor Swift was on tour and couldn't attend her high school prom since she was on tour, Abigail helped her prepare and even went on a double date with a superfan and his best friend.

2009: Taylor gushes about her friendship with Abigail on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Taylor Swift in a red dress
Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer
Source: Getty Images

During her interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Taylor talked about her friendship with Abigail, detailing how they met and how they both pursued different paths but remained close.

The musician revealed that her perfect day off would involve visiting Abigail at the University of Kansas.

2012 to 2016: The social media years and shared celebrations

As social media became more popular, Abigail officially joined Instagram in November 2011. Her feed was filled with photos of her and Taylor at CMAs, award events, candid moments, and throwbacks.

In 2014, Taylor sent Abigail a touching homemade card on her 24th birthday. She wrote:

Once upon a time, there lived a girl named Abigail whose spirit was as fiery as her hair. She never did anything the way they told her to, fell hopelessly in love, and turned 24 without a single regret. Happy birthday. Love, Taylor.

Then, in 2015, Abigail accompanied Taylor to the 57th Grammy Awards; the two walked the red carpet together and shared the spotlight.

Abigail also attended Taylor's 1989 World Tour and posted about the concerts, showing her support for his artistic endeavours.

By 2016, Abigail was integrated into Taylor's social life: she attended Taylor's Fourth of July party in Rhode Island, sang karaoke with the group (with Kesha and the Haim sisters), and was also vocal in defending Taylor during a public feud, particularly the one with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

2017 to 2020: Weddings, tours & documentaries

Abigail Anderson during her wedding
Abigail Anderson and her bridesmaid during her first wedding. Photo: @harpergraemusic (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

In 2017, the pop artist was a bridesmaid in Abigail's wedding to her first husband, photographer Matt Lucier. The wedding took place at Martha's Vineyard, and Taylor carried Abigail's train down the aisle.

In 2018, Abigail attended Taylor's Reputation Stadium Tour in Nashville. Then came 2019, with the release of Miss Americana. The Netflix documentary shows a beautiful scene where Taylor and Abigail have dinner and drinks and talk about their friends and their lives.

2023 to 2025: More tours, a song mention, and a double date

In 2023, Abigail posted a beautiful selfie with Taylor Swift, in which they are seen laughing while lying down. She captioned it with lyrics from the song Fifteen.

Later, Abigail attended the Eras Tour in Nashville. During the concert, the singer-songwriter performed Fifteen, dedicating it to her "beautiful redheaded high school best friend," Abigail.

In 2024, Taylor Swift's best friend announced that she was expecting her first child with Charles Berard. She shared a photo of her baby bump holding a box of Cheez-Its and quoted lyrics from Taylor's song "But Daddy I Love Him."

Then, in 2025, Swift released The Life of a Showgirl, which included a mention of Abigail in the song Ruin the Friendship. In the song, Taylor references Abigail contacting her with sad news about a friend who died.

Recently, the two best friends reportedly went on a double date with their partners, Charles Berard and Travis Kelce, at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

FAQs

  1. Who is Abigail Anderson? She is Taylor Swift's longtime best friend.
  2. Is Abigail Anderson famous? She is not for her own career, but due to her status as Taylor Swift's childhood best friend.
  3. Were Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson young when they first met? They met on their first day of high school when they were 15.
  4. Are Taylor Swift and Abigail still friends? They recently went for a double date with their partners in Nashville.
  5. What does Abigail Anderson do for a living? She is a business executive working as the Chief of Staff for Corporate Development at Celero Commerce.
  6. Where does Abigail Anderson live? She resides in the United States of America.
  7. Was Taylor Swift in Abigail's wedding? The singer attended her best friend Abigail's wedding as her bridesmaid.

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson's friendship timeline exemplifies consistency in an ever-changing world. The two are not just best friends but also people with their own personal lives and ambitions, yet they have remained profoundly and passionately connected through shared memories, public gestures, and emotional support.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Grimes and Elon Musk’s unconventional love story. The pair’s romance attracted global attention due to their contrasting personalities and shared interest in technology and art.

Pop musician Grimes and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk were together for about four years, during which they welcomed two children. Read more about their unique relationship and timeline.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

