Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson's friendship timeline is a beautiful journey that chronicles their bond from high school classmates to lifelong best friends. Their relationship has remained one of Taylor's most authentic and enduring connections, inspiring songs, public tributes, and heartfelt dedications.

Taylor Swift (R) and Abigail Anderson during The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center. Photo: Lester Cohen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson first met in 2004 as freshmen at Hendersonville High Schoo l in Tennessee.

at l in Tennessee. In 2008, Taylor released the Fearless album with the song Fifteen , which mentions Abigail in the lyrics and features her in the video.

album with the song , which and features her in the video. In 2015, Abigail joined Taylor Swift as her plus one to the Grammy Awards .

as her plus one to the . In 2017, Swift was a bridesmaid at Abigail's wedding .

was a . Recently, Taylor and Abigail went on a double date with their partners, Travis Kelce and Charles Berard.

Profile summary

Full name Taylor Alison Swift Abigail Lauren Anderson Berard Gender Female Female Date of birth 13 December 1989 14 April 1990 Age 35 years old (as of October 2025) 35 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Aries Place of birth Reading, Pennsylvania, United States Hendersonville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Education Hendersonville High School Hendersonville High School, University of Kansas Hair colour Blonde Red Eye colour Blue Hazel Height in feet and inches 5'11" 5'6" Height in centimetres 180 168 Weight in pounds 60 58 Weight in kilograms 132 128 Sexual orientation Straight Straight Relationship status Engaged Married Partner Travis Kelce Charles Berard Profession Singer-songwriter, producer, businesswoman, actress Business executive Instagram @taylorswift @abigail_lauren

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson's friendship timeline

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson have been besties for over two decades. Below is a chronological, story-driven history of their friendship and crucial moments that show how their bond has evolved over the years.

2004: Classmates at Hendersonville High

Abigail Anderson in a blue dress (L) and Taylor Swift in a yellow jacket (R). Photo: @abigail_lauren, @taylorswift on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson first met as freshmen at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee in 2004. They sat next to each other in English class, bonding over their shared take on Romeo and Juliet.

While Taylor pursued music, Abigail pursued competitive swimming. Eventually, Abigail earned a college scholarship to the University of Kansas, where she was one of the top swimmers in the butterfly and backstroke events. Despite their different life trajectories, they remained close.

2008: The "Fifteen" era: Songwriting and growing up

Abigail Anderson in green dress (L), and Taylor Swift during a performance (R). Photo: @abigail_lauren, @taylorswift on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

During this period, the young American singer released several music videos featuring Abigail, including Fifteen, from the Fearless album (released 2008), which names Abigail explicitly:

You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail and soon enough you're best friends / Laughing at the other girls who they think they're so cool.

On the day the Fearless album came out, the pop artist went on The Ellen Show to promote it. Ellen surprised her not only with her celebrity crush at the time, but also with her childhood best friend, Abigail.

Earlier still, for Once Upon a Prom (an MTV special), when Taylor Swift was on tour and couldn't attend her high school prom since she was on tour, Abigail helped her prepare and even went on a double date with a superfan and his best friend.

2009: Taylor gushes about her friendship with Abigail on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

During her interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Taylor talked about her friendship with Abigail, detailing how they met and how they both pursued different paths but remained close.

The musician revealed that her perfect day off would involve visiting Abigail at the University of Kansas.

2012 to 2016: The social media years and shared celebrations

As social media became more popular, Abigail officially joined Instagram in November 2011. Her feed was filled with photos of her and Taylor at CMAs, award events, candid moments, and throwbacks.

In 2014, Taylor sent Abigail a touching homemade card on her 24th birthday. She wrote:

Once upon a time, there lived a girl named Abigail whose spirit was as fiery as her hair. She never did anything the way they told her to, fell hopelessly in love, and turned 24 without a single regret. Happy birthday. Love, Taylor.

Then, in 2015, Abigail accompanied Taylor to the 57th Grammy Awards; the two walked the red carpet together and shared the spotlight.

Abigail also attended Taylor's 1989 World Tour and posted about the concerts, showing her support for his artistic endeavours.

By 2016, Abigail was integrated into Taylor's social life: she attended Taylor's Fourth of July party in Rhode Island, sang karaoke with the group (with Kesha and the Haim sisters), and was also vocal in defending Taylor during a public feud, particularly the one with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

2017 to 2020: Weddings, tours & documentaries

Abigail Anderson and her bridesmaid during her first wedding. Photo: @harpergraemusic (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In 2017, the pop artist was a bridesmaid in Abigail's wedding to her first husband, photographer Matt Lucier. The wedding took place at Martha's Vineyard, and Taylor carried Abigail's train down the aisle.

In 2018, Abigail attended Taylor's Reputation Stadium Tour in Nashville. Then came 2019, with the release of Miss Americana. The Netflix documentary shows a beautiful scene where Taylor and Abigail have dinner and drinks and talk about their friends and their lives.

In 2023, Abigail posted a beautiful selfie with Taylor Swift, in which they are seen laughing while lying down. She captioned it with lyrics from the song Fifteen.

Later, Abigail attended the Eras Tour in Nashville. During the concert, the singer-songwriter performed Fifteen, dedicating it to her "beautiful redheaded high school best friend," Abigail.

In 2024, Taylor Swift's best friend announced that she was expecting her first child with Charles Berard. She shared a photo of her baby bump holding a box of Cheez-Its and quoted lyrics from Taylor's song "But Daddy I Love Him."

Then, in 2025, Swift released The Life of a Showgirl, which included a mention of Abigail in the song Ruin the Friendship. In the song, Taylor references Abigail contacting her with sad news about a friend who died.

Recently, the two best friends reportedly went on a double date with their partners, Charles Berard and Travis Kelce, at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

FAQs

Who is Abigail Anderson? She is Taylor Swift's longtime best friend. Is Abigail Anderson famous? She is not for her own career, but due to her status as Taylor Swift's childhood best friend. Were Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson young when they first met? They met on their first day of high school when they were 15. Are Taylor Swift and Abigail still friends? They recently went for a double date with their partners in Nashville. What does Abigail Anderson do for a living? She is a business executive working as the Chief of Staff for Corporate Development at Celero Commerce. Where does Abigail Anderson live? She resides in the United States of America. Was Taylor Swift in Abigail's wedding? The singer attended her best friend Abigail's wedding as her bridesmaid.

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson's friendship timeline exemplifies consistency in an ever-changing world. The two are not just best friends but also people with their own personal lives and ambitions, yet they have remained profoundly and passionately connected through shared memories, public gestures, and emotional support.

