Inside the life of Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn, her kids and cancer battle
Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, is an English financial consultant, innovation and technology manager, and environmental manager. The couple struck up a romantic relationship in the mid-2010s, and have been married for over five years.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Cherry Seaborn's profile summary
- Ed Sheeran's wife: Cherry Seaborn's background
- Cherry Seaborn's career highlights
- Inside Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran's relationship journey
- 2015: Cherry and Sheeran reconnect in New York City
- July 2015: The couple goes for their first official date
- 2016: Seaborn returns to the United Kingdom to be by Ed's side
- March 2017: Christopher sheds more light on his first official date with Seaborn
- January 2018: Edward announces his engagement to Cherry
- January 2019: Seaborn and Christopher tie the knot in England
- August 2020: The couple welcomes their first child
- May 2022: Ed and Seaborn celebrate the arrival of their second daughter
- May 2024: The couple displays their romance publicly
- October 2025: Edward and Cherry watch a basketball game
- What happened to Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have known each other since the early 2000s.
- The couple exchanged marriage vows in January 2019 in England.
- Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour in 2022 while she was six months pregnant with their second child.
Cherry Seaborn's profile summary
Full name
Cherry Seaborn Sheeran
Gender
Female
Date of birth
6 May 1992
Age
33 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Place of birth
Suffolk, England, United Kingdom
Current residence
Suffolk, England, United Kingdom
Nationality
British
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'6''
Height in centimetres
168
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Father
Matthew Seaborn
Mother
Ann Lancaster
Siblings
1
Marital status
Married
Husband
Edward Christopher Sheeran
Children
2
Education
Thomas Mills High, Durham University, Duke University, University of Cambridge
Profession
Finance consultant, innovation and technology manager, environmental manager, hockey player
Net worth
$1million-$5 million
Ed Sheeran's wife: Cherry Seaborn's background
Cherry Seaborn was born on 6 May 1992, in Suffolk, England, United Kingdom, to Matthew Seaborn and Ann Lancaster. Her father is an architect. Cherry grew up alongside her brother, Charlie Seaborn.
Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry, attended Thomas Mills High and later earned a Bachelor of Science in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Durham University in 2013. Cherry then attended Duke University, where she graduated with a Master's degree in Management Studies and a Foundation in Business in 2014.
In 2021, the celebrity wife was awarded a Postgraduate Certificate in Sustainable Business from the University of Cambridge.
Cherry Seaborn's career highlights
According to her LinkedIn profile, Cherry began her career as a finance and operational risk consultant at Deloitte’s New York office, where she worked from 2014 to 2016. Between 2016 and 2018, Seaborn worked in Deloitte’s London office as a senior consultant in tech, digital, and innovation.
The senior consultant later served as the manager of Deloitte’s tech, digital, and innovation department in the London office from 2018 to 2020. Between 2021 and 2024, Seaborn also worked in the same office as the manager of nature, climate, and sustainability.
Additionally, the Suffolk native is a field hockey player. She played collegiate field hockey for both Durham University and Duke University as a forward. According to her Goduke profile, she led the Durham University squad to the British University championship in 2012 and 2013.
Inside Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran's relationship journey
Below is a detailed breakdown of Ed Sheeran, a renowned English singer, and Seaborn's relationship from 2015, when they began dating, until now.
2015: Cherry and Sheeran reconnect in New York City
Cherry and Sheeran had known each other since the early 2000s; they both attended Thomas Mills High. However, the lovebirds lost touch when the hockey player enrolled in Duke University in North Carolina while Ed pursued his music career.
Their paths crossed again in 2015 in New York City after they were introduced by a mutual friend.
July 2015: The couple goes for their first official date
The British singer and Cherry went for their first official date at an American singer, Taylor Swift's mansion in Westerly, Rhode Island, on 4 July 2015. Cherry and Christopher met there while attending one of the actress’s famous Fourth of July celebrations.
2016: Seaborn returns to the United Kingdom to be by Ed's side
The innovation manager moved back to the United Kingdom from New York City in 2016 to be near the Beautiful People singer.
March 2017: Christopher sheds more light on his first official date with Seaborn
Christopher opened up about the magic of his first official date with Seaborn during an interview with People on 15 March 2017. He stated,
I’ve known Cherry since I was 11... She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows around New York in 2015... It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party.
He continued,
I was texting Seaborn and she was like, I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party, and I was like, So am I. I kinda said to Taylor, Can I invite one of my old schoolmates? The rest is history.
January 2018: Edward announces his engagement to Cherry
The I Don't Care singer announced his engagement to Cherry on 20 January 2025, sharing photos from his proposal on Instagram, with the caption,
Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.
January 2019: Seaborn and Christopher tie the knot in England
The British songwriter and Seaborn eventually walked down the aisle in January 2019, in England. The wedding was attended by around 40 guests.
August 2020: The couple welcomes their first child
Ed and the tech manager welcomed their first child, a daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, on 31 August 2020. The singer made public the birth of Lyra via an Instagram post in September 2020 by uploading a photo of tiny baby socks and a knit blanket.
May 2022: Ed and Seaborn celebrate the arrival of their second daughter
Ed and Seaborn's second daughter, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, was born on 19 May 2022. Jupiter, the youngest of all Ed Sheeran's kids, is 3 years old as of 2025 and her zodiac sign is Taurus.
May 2024: The couple displays their romance publicly
On 6 May 2024, Sheeran and Cherry were spotted kissing each other at The Metropolitan Museum of Art during the 2024 Met Gala Celebrations in New York City.
October 2025: Edward and Cherry watch a basketball game
The couple was seen sitting beside each other on 22 October 2025, enjoying a basketball game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
What happened to Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry?
Cherry was diagnosed with a tumour in February 2022. Unfortunately, the diagnosis happened when she was in her sixth month of pregnancy with their second daughter. As a result, Cherry's treatment could only begin after the delivery.
Has Ed Sheeran's wife recovered from her tumour? According to Elle, Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, underwent a successful surgery after delivering her second child, and she recovered from the tumour.
FAQs
- Who is Cherry Seaborn? She is a finance consultant, innovation and technology manager, environmental manager, and hockey player from the United Kingdom.
- How old is Cherry Sheeran? The finance consultant is 33 years old as of 2025. She was born on 6 May 1992.
- Is Cherry Sheeran married? Sheeran is married to Ed Sheeran, an English musician. The couple exchanged marriage vows in January 2019.
- Who are Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran's daughters? Seaborn and Ed are parents to two daughters, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter.
- Is Ed Sheeran's wife okay now? Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry, recovered from a tumour after she underwent successful surgery. Cherry was diagnosed with a tumour in 2022.
- Where do Ed Sheeran's wife and kids live? Ed's primary residence is in Suffolk, England, United Kingdom, where he lives with his wife and their daughters.
Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, leads a private life away from the spotlight. However, their marriage has sparked public interest, given Sheeran's celebrity status. They are parents to two daughters, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and Jupiter.
