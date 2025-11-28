Meet Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife,Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and their separation

Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, is a Canadian public speaker and former radio and television host. The two were childhood friends who reconnected as adults, began dating in 2003, and married in 2005. Their marriage, however, ended 18 years later.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire got married in Montreal , Quebec, Canada, in May 2005 .

, Quebec, Canada, in . The ex-couple separated in August 2023 . Trudeau has since been romantically linked to American singer Katy Perry .

. Trudeau has since been romantically linked to American singer . Sophie has three children with her ex-husband Justin Trudeau: Xavier James Trudeau, Ella-Grace Margaret, and Hadrien Gregoire.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's profile summary

Full name Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Gender Female Date of birth 24 April 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Current residence Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father Jean Grégoire Mother Estelle Blais Marital status Separated Husband Justin Pierre James Trudeau Children 3 Education Saint-Nom-de-Marie boarding school, University of Montreal, McGill University Profession Public speaker, yoga instructor, reality TV personality, former radio and television host, receptionist Net worth $5 million Instagram @sophiegregoiretrudeau Facebook @SophieGregoireTrudeau

Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife: Meet Sophie Grégoire

Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, was born on 24 April 1975 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to Jean Grégoire and Estelle Blais. Her father was a stockbroker while her mother worked as a nurse. Unfortunately, Jean died on 7 August 2024, aged 81.

After high school, the Montreal native attended Pensionnat du Saint-Nom-de-Marie and Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf. She then pursued commerce at McGill University.

Sophie proceeded to Université de Montréal, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. Grégoire later studied television and radio journalism at École de radio et télévision Promédia.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's career highlights

Grégoire began her career as a receptionist and assistant at an advertising firm. She later transitioned into the media industry and worked for Le Canal Nouvelles (LCN)’s daily Showbiz segment as an entertainment reporter. Sophie also contributed to TVA segments, including Bec et Museau, Bonjour!, and Salut.

Besides contributing to TVA segments, she co-hosted CKMF-FM Radio's morning shows and contributed to Radio-Canada's Coup de Pouce. Additionally, Sophie was hired by eTalk, CTV's Canadian entertainment news show, in 2005, where she worked as eTalk's Quebec correspondent until 2010.

The former media personality is also a public speaker, addressing topics such as gender equality and conscious leadership. She has been a public speaker at several reputable events and places, including at The Aspen Institute in June 2025.

The public speaker is a yoga instructor. She has been a certified yoga instructor since the early 2010s. Grégoire is also a philanthropist. She actively supports several charities and non-profit organisations, including the Canadian Cancer Society and Canadian Mental Health Association.

Finally, according to her IMDb page, Sophie is a reality TV star. She has played a role in several reality TV specials, including König Charles III - Tag der Krönung and SAT.1 - Das ist die Krönung!.

Sophie Grégoire and Justin Trudeau's relationship timeline

Sophie and Justin walked down the aisle in May 2005. The two later separated in August 2023. Here is their relationship timeline.

June 2003: Grégoire and Justin reconnect as adults and start dating

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Justin reconnected as adults in June 2003 while co-hosting a charity fundraising event in Montreal. Grégoire and Justin struck up a romantic relationship a few months later.

The reality TV star and Justin first met during childhood; they were both raised in the Mount Royal suburb of Montreal. Additionally, Sophie was a childhood friend and classmate of Justin's younger brother, Michael.

October 2004: Trudeau proposes to Sophie

After dating for about a year, Trudeau proposed to Sophie on 18 October 2004, at Montreal's Hotel Le St-James, Quebec, Canada.

May 2005: The former couple exchanges marriage vows in Montreal

Several months after their engagement, they eventually tied the knot on 28 May 2005, at the Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont Church in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

June 2005: Grégoire recalls her childhood kiss with James

During an interview with Maclean's on 6 June 2005, the former Justin Trudeau's spouse revealed that she used to hide in the closets with Justin to have their first kiss during their childhood days. Grégoire said,

They had a really cool pool with a trapeze and ropes, and we could play Tarzan for hours. We would hide in the closets to have our first kiss.

October 2007: They welcome their first child

The former radio host and Trudeau had their first child, a son, Xavier James Trudeau, on 18 October 2007. Xavier is 18 years old as of 2025.

February 2009: The ex-couple gets their second child

Sophie and Trudeau's second child, Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau, was born on 5 February 2009, making her 16 years old as of this writing.

February 2014: Grégoire and Trudeau welcome their third child

Hadrien Gregoire is the youngest of all the Grégoire and Justin Trudeau's children. He was born on 28 February 2014. The celebrity kid is 11 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

March 2017: They visit New York City

On 15 March 2017, the former TV personality and Pierre attended the hit musical Come from Away on Broadway at The Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.

February 2018: Trudeau, Sophie, and their kids take a trip to India

Justin Trudeau's ex-wife and kids accompanied him to India on an official visit in February 2018. According to Yahoo Life, Trudeau and his family came under fire for cultural appropriation during their state visit to India.

September 2021: Justin is flanked by Grégoire as he delivers his victory speech

Justin gave his victory speech at election headquarters in Montreal, Canada, on 20 September 2021, with Grégoire glowing at his side. The former Canadian prime minister had won a third term in a federal election.

May 2022: Grégoire celebrates 17 years of marriage to Trudeau on Instagram

Grégoire honoured her 17 years of marriage to Trudeau via an Instagram post on 28 May 2022. Justin and Sophie's marital problems surfaced gently in that Instagram post, after the yoga instructor stated that she had navigated heavy storms in her marriage to the politician.

August 2023: Justin announces his separation from Sophie on Instagram

Pierre revealed to the public that he had separated from his wife through an Instagram post on 2 August 2023. Justin wrote,

Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversation, we have made the decision to separate.

He continued,

As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.

FAQs

Who is Justin Trudeau? Justin is a Canadian politician. He served as the 23rd prime minister of Canada between 2015 and 2025. Who is the woman behind Justin Trudeau? The woman behind Justin was Sophie Grégoire. The two tied the knot in 2005 and later separated in 2023. How old is Sophie Grégoire? Grégoire is 50 years old as of 2025. She was born on 24 April 1975. What does Sophie Grégoire do for a living? Sophie is a public speaker, yoga instructor, reality TV personality, and former radio and television host. What is Trudeau's salary? According to The Hill Times, Trudeau's annual salary as Canadian prime minister was $406,200. Why did Justin Trudeau resign? According to his resignation speech, he resigned due to internal battles within his Liberal Party. Are Sophie Trudeau and Meghan Markle friends? Sophie and the American actress Meghan have had a friendly relationship for years. The two met in Toronto, Canada. Are Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry dating? Trudeau is allegedly dating Katy, an American singer and television personality.

Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, is a public speaker who became more famous through her marriage to the former Canadian prime minister. Following their 18-year marriage and subsequent separation in 2023, she has chosen to focus on her personal life and currently resides in Ontario, Canada.

