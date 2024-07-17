Top 10 Attack on Titan voice actors: Their popularity and roles explained

Attack on Titan is a popular Japanese manga series turned anime, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The series features a cast of fictional characters voiced by talented actors. Discover the most popular Attack on Titan voice actors and how their roles impacted the series' success.

Japanese voice actor Yûki Kaji (L), Attack on Titan cover art (C) and American voice actor Bryce Papenbrook (R). Photo: @KAJI_OFFICIAL, @AoTWiki, @BrycePapenbrook on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When compiling this list of top Attack on Titan voice actors, we focused on actors voicing the main characters, number of appearances (episodes), and character popularity. The list mainly focuses on Japanese and English voice artists, as the show is available in many languages. The list is subjective and presented in no specific order.

Top Attack on Titan voice actors

Attack on Titan features multi-dimensional characters brought to life by its talented voice actors. Most of these stars have become popular due to their longevity in the series, while others are popular for their character depictions. Learn more about the famous Attack on Titan voice actors and their roles.

Japanese voice actors English dub voice actors Character Yûki Kaji Bryce Papenbrook Eren Jaeger Yui Ishikawa Trina Nishimura Mikasa Ackermann Marina Inoue Jessie James Grelle Armin Arlelt Hiroshi Kamiya Matthew Mercer Levi Ackermann Yû Kobayashi Ashly Burch Sasha Braus Romi Park Jessica Calvello Hange Zoe Yoshimasa Hosoya Robert McCollum Reiner Braun Tomohisa Hashizume David Matranga Bertholt Hoover Kishou Taniyama Mike McFarland Jean Kirstein Daisuke Ono J Michael Tatum Erwin Smith

Attack on Titan Japanese voice actors

The original Attack on Titan animation series features famous and seasoned Japanese voice actors. According to IMDb, here is a list and brief description of some leading voice actors and actresses.

Yûki Kaji – Eren Jaeger

Japanese voice actor Yuki Kaji (L) and the animated character Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan (R). Photo: @AoT_Theories, @_eren_jeager_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 3 September 1984

3 September 1984 Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Episodes: 82 (2013–2023)

Yuki Kaji voices Eren Jaeger, the main protagonist of Attack on Titan. Apart from voice acting, he is also an established singer affiliated with the agency VIMS. He also voiced Konekomaru Miwa in Demon Slayer and Kanato Sakamaki in Fairy Tail.

Yui Ishikawa – Mikasa Ackerman

Japanese voice actress Yui Ishikawa (L) and her Attack on Titan character Mikasa Ackerman (R). Photo: @KaroshiMyriad, @AoTWiki on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 30 May 1989

30 May 1989 Place of birth: Hyōgo Prefecture, Japan

Hyōgo Prefecture, Japan Episodes: 82 (2013–2023)

Yui Ishikawa is a Japanese voice and stage actress who works for Mitt Management. She voices Mikasa Ackerman, a highly skilled soldier and Eren Yeager's loyal protector. Ishikawa has voiced Violet Evergarden in Violet Evergarden and Sayuri Haruno in Bonjour Sweet Love Patisserie.

Marina Inoue – Armin Arlert

Date of birth: 20 January 1985

20 January 1985 Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Episodes: 82 (2013–2023)

Marina Inoue is a Japanese voice actress affiliated with Aoni Production. In the Attack on Titan anime, she voices Armin Arlet, a strategic genius and the 15th commander of the Survey Corps. She has voiced Yoko Littner in Gurren Lagann and Yozora Mikazuki in Haganai.

Hiroshi Kamiya – Levi Ackerman

Date of birth: 28 January, 1975

28 January, 1975 Place of birth: Matsudo, Chiba, Japan

Matsudo, Chiba, Japan Episodes: 53 (2013–2023)

Hiroshi Kamiya is a Japanese voice actor, singer, and narrator affiliated with Aoni Production. He voiced Levi Ackerman, the squad captain of the Special Operations Squad within the Survey Corps, known as "Humanity's Strongest Soldier," in Attack on Titan.

Yû Kobayashi – Sasha Braus

Voice actress Yû Kobayashi poses and smiles in pink (L), and her voice character from Attack on Titan, Sasha Braus (R). Photo: @reioftheikeda, @xiaoxiaopurin on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 5 February, 1982

5 February, 1982 Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Episodes: 47 (2013–2023)

Yū Kobayashi is a Japanese voice actress and singer affiliated with Holy Peak. She voices Sasha "Potato Girl" Braus, a member of the Scout Regiment and one of the few former members of the 104th Cadet Corps. Other roles by Kobayashi include Tadamichi Aoba in Dan Doh!! and Setsuna Sakurazaki in Negima! Magister Negi Magi.

Romi Park – Hange Zoe

Date of birth: 22 January, 1972

22 January, 1972 Place of birth: Edogawa, Tokyo, Japan

Edogawa, Tokyo, Japan Episodes: 56 (2013–2023)

Romi Park is a Korean-born Japanese actress and singer affiliated with LAL. She voiced Hange Zoe, the 14th commander of the Survey Corps and a passionate researcher of Titans. Romi is known for her roles in the TV series Digimon Adventure 02 and Fullmetal Alchemist.

Yoshimasa Hosoya – Reiner Braun

Japanese voice actor Yoshimasa Hosoya in a black blazer (L) and his voice character Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan (R). Photo: @hourlyswim, @hourly_reiner on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 10 February, 1982

10 February, 1982 Place of birth: Onomichi, Hiroshima, Japan

Onomichi, Hiroshima, Japan Episodes: 49 (2013–2023)

Yoshimasa Hosoya is a freelancer Japanese voice actor known for voicing Reiner Braun, the Vice Captain of the Warrior Unit in Attack on Titan. He also voiced Kojou Akatsuki in Strike the Blood and Fumikage Tokoyami in My Hero Academia.

Tomohisa Hashizume – Bertholt Hoover

Date of birth: 13 April

13 April Place of birth: Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo, Japan Episodes: 22 (2013–2021)

Tomohisa Hashizume is a distinguished Japanese voice actor. He is best known for his role as Bertolt Hoover, the "Colossus Titan", an Eldian and one of Marley's Warriors in Attack on Titan. His voice acting career spans various anime and video games, with roles in Dynasty Warriors and Gangsta.

Kishō Taniyama – Jean Kirstein

Kishō Taniyama poses in a red shirt and holds a mic (L) and (R) with some of the anime characters he has voiced. Photo: @monymt, @AoTWiki on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 11 August 1975

11 August 1975 Place of birth: Ube, Yamaguchi, Japan

Ube, Yamaguchi, Japan Episodes: 68 (2013–2023)

Kishō Taniyama is a voice actor, singer, and lyricist affiliated with Ken Production. He is known for voicing Chuuya Nakahara in Bungo Stray Dogs, Jean Kirschtein in Attack on Titan, and Kittan Bachika in Gurren Lagann.

Daisuke Ono – Erwin Smith

Date of birth: 4 May 1978

4 May 1978 Place of birth: Sakawa, Takaoka District, Kōchi Prefecture, Japan

Sakawa, Takaoka District, Kōchi Prefecture, Japan Episodes: 42 (2013–2023)

Daisuke Ono is a highly respected Japanese voice actor and singer. He has won the 4th and 9th Seiyu Awards for best lead actor roles as Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler, Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Shukuro Tsukishima in Bleach.

Attack on Titan English voice actors

Attack on Titan is available on various platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and Disney+ in English. The English dubbed version includes all the seasons with high-quality voice acting. Here is a list of the show's English dub voice actors and their roles.

Bryce Papenbrook – Eren Jaeger

Voice actor Bryce Papenbrook attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Crunchyroll's "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 February, 1986

24 February, 1986 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Episodes: 85 (2013–2023)

Bryce Papenbrook, voicing Eren Jaeger, is among the top Attack on Titan American voice actors. Other notable roles (English dubs) include Kirito in Sword Art Online, Rin Okumura in Blue Exorcist, and Adrien Agreste/Cat Noir in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Trina Nishimura – Mikasa Ackerman

American actress Trina Nishimura onstage at the Attack on Titan 10-Year Celebration and Dub Panel at Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 8 August, 1983

8 August, 1983 Place of birth: Sacramento, California, USA

Sacramento, California, USA Episodes: 83 (2013–2023)

Trina Nishimura is an American voice actress, notably recognized for her roles as Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan and Kurisu Makise in Steins Gate. Nishimura has also voiced video game characters like Etie in Fire Emblem Engage.

Jessie James Grelle – Armin Arlert

Date of birth: 2 November 1985

2 November 1985 Place of birth: Clifton, Texas, USA

Clifton, Texas, USA Episodes: 93 (2013–2023)

Jessie James Grelle, born Joshua James Ervin Grelle, is an American voice actor and ADR script writer known for their work in Attack on Titan as Armin Arlert. Grelle has also voiced Fumikage Tokoyami in My Hero Academia and Shido Itsuka in the Date A Live series.

Matthew Mercer – Levi Ackerman

Matthew Mercer speaks at Critical Role: Fireside Chat and Cast Q&A at 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 29 June, 1982

29 June, 1982 Place of birth: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA Episodes: 54 (2013–2022)

Matthew Mercer, born Matthew Christopher Miller, is a prominent American voice actor and game designer. He is best known for his role as Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan and the video games Resident Evil 6, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Overwatch.

Ashly Burch – Sasha Braus

Ashly Burch attends the premiere of Apple's "Mythic Quest" Season 3 at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study in Hollywood, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19 June, 1990

19 June, 1990 Place of birth: Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Episodes: 44 (2013–2019)

Ashly Burch is a versatile American voice actress, singer, and television writer. She is known for her roles as Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn, Chloe Price in Life Is Strange, and Sasha Braus in Attack on Titan.

Jessica Calvello – Hange Zoe

Date of birth: 8 August, 1973

8 August, 1973 Place of birth: Webster, Texas, USA

Webster, Texas, USA Episodes: 54 (2013–2022)

Jessica Calvello is a voice actress and production assistant known for her anime voiceover work. Her notable roles include Excel in Excel Saga, Nanael in Queen's Blade, Kanako Miyamae in Maria Holic, and Honey Kisaragi in New Cutey Honey.

Robert McCollum – Reiner Braun

Date of birth: 8 September, 1971

8 September, 1971 Place of birth: Bentonville, Arkansas, USA

Bentonville, Arkansas, USA Episodes: 47 (2013–2022)

Robert McCollum is an American voice actor, television host, and producer known for providing voices for several English-language versions of Japanese anime. Notable roles include Baki in Baki the Grappler, Teen & Adult Goten in Dragon Ball Z and Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan.

David Matranga – Bertholt Hoover

David Matranga attends "My Hero Academia" World Dub Premiere at Regal Cinemas LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 20 April, 1975

20 April, 1975 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA Episodes: 25 (2013–2022)

David Matranga is an American voice actor, television host, and producer known for his work in English-dubbed Japanese anime. He has voiced Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia, Tomoya Okazaki in Clannad, and Bertholdt Hoover in Attack on Titan.

Mike McFarland – Jean Kirstein

Date of birth: 14 July 1970

14 July 1970 Place of birth: Texas City, Texas, USA

Texas City, Texas, USA Episodes: 66 (2013–2022)

Mike McFarland is an American voice actor, ADR director, scriptwriter, and line producer. He is known for his roles as Master Roshi and Yajirobe in Funimation's Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z dubs.

J Michael Tatum – Erwin Smith

J. Michael Tatum (L) and Brandon McInnis attend the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village" premiere at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steven Simione

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 May, 1976

25 May, 1976 Place of birth: McKinney, Texas, USA

McKinney, Texas, USA Episodes: 41 (2013–2019)

J. Michael Tatum is a versatile American voice actor, ADR director, and scriptwriter. He is known for playing Erwin Smith in Attack on Titan, Kyoya Ootori in Ouran High School Host Club, Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler, and Okabe Rintaro in Steins Gate.

Who is the Female Titan?

The Female Titan in Attack on Titan is Annie Leonhart. She is a graduate of the 104th Training Corps and a former member of the Military Police Brigade.

How many voice actors does Eren have?

Four actors have voiced Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan: Yūki Kaji (Japanese), Bryce Papenbrook (English dub), Max Felder, and David Turba (German dub).

Did Eren's voice actor cry?

Yuki Kaji, the Japanese voice actor for Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan, cried while voicing the character. According to Screen Rant, Kaji mentioned that despite knowing the storyline from the manga, the process of acting and genuinely feeling what Eren felt brought him to tears.

Why did Eren become evil?

Witnessing his mother's death was traumatic enough, but seeing countless allies die in front of him was a significant factor in Eren's fall to the dark side. In addition, several of his friends died when the Titans invaded Trost.

Who voices Armin and Ackerman?

Marina Inoue voices Armin Arlert in Japanese, while Jessie James Grelle voices the character in the English dub. Matthew Mercer voices Levi Ackerman in English and Hiroshi Kamiya in Japanese.

These Attack on Titan voice actors are among the talents that helped make the show successful. They include Yuki Kaji, Trina Nishimura, Yui Ishikawa, and Marina Inoue. Their performances have made them stand out and contributed to the success of the Japanese fantasy anime television series.

Yen.com.gh released a piece about the most prominent Japanese actors. They include well-known stars like Ken Watanabe from The Last Samurai and Tatsuya Nakadai from Harakiri and Kwaidan.

Japanese actors rank high worldwide and are featured in high-budget, critically acclaimed movies and TV shows. These prominent actors have helped showcase talent in the country. But with an extensive list, which actors are the most famous?

Source: YEN.com.gh