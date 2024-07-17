Top 10 Attack on Titan voice actors: Their popularity and roles explained
Attack on Titan is a popular Japanese manga series turned anime, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The series features a cast of fictional characters voiced by talented actors. Discover the most popular Attack on Titan voice actors and how their roles impacted the series' success.
When compiling this list of top Attack on Titan voice actors, we focused on actors voicing the main characters, number of appearances (episodes), and character popularity. The list mainly focuses on Japanese and English voice artists, as the show is available in many languages. The list is subjective and presented in no specific order.
Top Attack on Titan voice actors
Attack on Titan features multi-dimensional characters brought to life by its talented voice actors. Most of these stars have become popular due to their longevity in the series, while others are popular for their character depictions. Learn more about the famous Attack on Titan voice actors and their roles.
|Japanese voice actors
|English dub voice actors
|Character
|Yûki Kaji
|Bryce Papenbrook
|Eren Jaeger
|Yui Ishikawa
|Trina Nishimura
|Mikasa Ackermann
|Marina Inoue
|Jessie James Grelle
|Armin Arlelt
|Hiroshi Kamiya
|Matthew Mercer
|Levi Ackermann
|Yû Kobayashi
|Ashly Burch
|Sasha Braus
|Romi Park
|Jessica Calvello
|Hange Zoe
|Yoshimasa Hosoya
|Robert McCollum
|Reiner Braun
|Tomohisa Hashizume
|David Matranga
|Bertholt Hoover
|Kishou Taniyama
|Mike McFarland
|Jean Kirstein
|Daisuke Ono
|J Michael Tatum
|Erwin Smith
Attack on Titan Japanese voice actors
The original Attack on Titan animation series features famous and seasoned Japanese voice actors. According to IMDb, here is a list and brief description of some leading voice actors and actresses.
Yûki Kaji – Eren Jaeger
- Date of birth: 3 September 1984
- Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan
- Episodes: 82 (2013–2023)
Yuki Kaji voices Eren Jaeger, the main protagonist of Attack on Titan. Apart from voice acting, he is also an established singer affiliated with the agency VIMS. He also voiced Konekomaru Miwa in Demon Slayer and Kanato Sakamaki in Fairy Tail.
Yui Ishikawa – Mikasa Ackerman
- Date of birth: 30 May 1989
- Place of birth: Hyōgo Prefecture, Japan
- Episodes: 82 (2013–2023)
Yui Ishikawa is a Japanese voice and stage actress who works for Mitt Management. She voices Mikasa Ackerman, a highly skilled soldier and Eren Yeager's loyal protector. Ishikawa has voiced Violet Evergarden in Violet Evergarden and Sayuri Haruno in Bonjour Sweet Love Patisserie.
Marina Inoue – Armin Arlert
- Date of birth: 20 January 1985
- Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan
- Episodes: 82 (2013–2023)
Marina Inoue is a Japanese voice actress affiliated with Aoni Production. In the Attack on Titan anime, she voices Armin Arlet, a strategic genius and the 15th commander of the Survey Corps. She has voiced Yoko Littner in Gurren Lagann and Yozora Mikazuki in Haganai.
Hiroshi Kamiya – Levi Ackerman
- Date of birth: 28 January, 1975
- Place of birth: Matsudo, Chiba, Japan
- Episodes: 53 (2013–2023)
Hiroshi Kamiya is a Japanese voice actor, singer, and narrator affiliated with Aoni Production. He voiced Levi Ackerman, the squad captain of the Special Operations Squad within the Survey Corps, known as "Humanity's Strongest Soldier," in Attack on Titan.
Yû Kobayashi – Sasha Braus
- Date of birth: 5 February, 1982
- Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan
- Episodes: 47 (2013–2023)
Yū Kobayashi is a Japanese voice actress and singer affiliated with Holy Peak. She voices Sasha "Potato Girl" Braus, a member of the Scout Regiment and one of the few former members of the 104th Cadet Corps. Other roles by Kobayashi include Tadamichi Aoba in Dan Doh!! and Setsuna Sakurazaki in Negima! Magister Negi Magi.
Romi Park – Hange Zoe
- Date of birth: 22 January, 1972
- Place of birth: Edogawa, Tokyo, Japan
- Episodes: 56 (2013–2023)
Romi Park is a Korean-born Japanese actress and singer affiliated with LAL. She voiced Hange Zoe, the 14th commander of the Survey Corps and a passionate researcher of Titans. Romi is known for her roles in the TV series Digimon Adventure 02 and Fullmetal Alchemist.
Yoshimasa Hosoya – Reiner Braun
- Date of birth: 10 February, 1982
- Place of birth: Onomichi, Hiroshima, Japan
- Episodes: 49 (2013–2023)
Yoshimasa Hosoya is a freelancer Japanese voice actor known for voicing Reiner Braun, the Vice Captain of the Warrior Unit in Attack on Titan. He also voiced Kojou Akatsuki in Strike the Blood and Fumikage Tokoyami in My Hero Academia.
Tomohisa Hashizume – Bertholt Hoover
- Date of birth: 13 April
- Place of birth: Hyogo, Japan
- Episodes: 22 (2013–2021)
Tomohisa Hashizume is a distinguished Japanese voice actor. He is best known for his role as Bertolt Hoover, the "Colossus Titan", an Eldian and one of Marley's Warriors in Attack on Titan. His voice acting career spans various anime and video games, with roles in Dynasty Warriors and Gangsta.
Kishō Taniyama – Jean Kirstein
- Date of birth: 11 August 1975
- Place of birth: Ube, Yamaguchi, Japan
- Episodes: 68 (2013–2023)
Kishō Taniyama is a voice actor, singer, and lyricist affiliated with Ken Production. He is known for voicing Chuuya Nakahara in Bungo Stray Dogs, Jean Kirschtein in Attack on Titan, and Kittan Bachika in Gurren Lagann.
Daisuke Ono – Erwin Smith
- Date of birth: 4 May 1978
- Place of birth: Sakawa, Takaoka District, Kōchi Prefecture, Japan
- Episodes: 42 (2013–2023)
Daisuke Ono is a highly respected Japanese voice actor and singer. He has won the 4th and 9th Seiyu Awards for best lead actor roles as Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler, Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Shukuro Tsukishima in Bleach.
Attack on Titan English voice actors
Attack on Titan is available on various platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and Disney+ in English. The English dubbed version includes all the seasons with high-quality voice acting. Here is a list of the show's English dub voice actors and their roles.
Bryce Papenbrook – Eren Jaeger
- Date of birth: 24 February, 1986
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Episodes: 85 (2013–2023)
Bryce Papenbrook, voicing Eren Jaeger, is among the top Attack on Titan American voice actors. Other notable roles (English dubs) include Kirito in Sword Art Online, Rin Okumura in Blue Exorcist, and Adrien Agreste/Cat Noir in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.
Trina Nishimura – Mikasa Ackerman
- Date of birth: 8 August, 1983
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, USA
- Episodes: 83 (2013–2023)
Trina Nishimura is an American voice actress, notably recognized for her roles as Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan and Kurisu Makise in Steins Gate. Nishimura has also voiced video game characters like Etie in Fire Emblem Engage.
Jessie James Grelle – Armin Arlert
- Date of birth: 2 November 1985
- Place of birth: Clifton, Texas, USA
- Episodes: 93 (2013–2023)
Jessie James Grelle, born Joshua James Ervin Grelle, is an American voice actor and ADR script writer known for their work in Attack on Titan as Armin Arlert. Grelle has also voiced Fumikage Tokoyami in My Hero Academia and Shido Itsuka in the Date A Live series.
Matthew Mercer – Levi Ackerman
- Date of birth: 29 June, 1982
- Place of birth: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Episodes: 54 (2013–2022)
Matthew Mercer, born Matthew Christopher Miller, is a prominent American voice actor and game designer. He is best known for his role as Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan and the video games Resident Evil 6, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Overwatch.
Ashly Burch – Sasha Braus
- Date of birth: 19 June, 1990
- Place of birth: Phoenix, Arizona, USA
- Episodes: 44 (2013–2019)
Ashly Burch is a versatile American voice actress, singer, and television writer. She is known for her roles as Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn, Chloe Price in Life Is Strange, and Sasha Braus in Attack on Titan.
Jessica Calvello – Hange Zoe
- Date of birth: 8 August, 1973
- Place of birth: Webster, Texas, USA
- Episodes: 54 (2013–2022)
Jessica Calvello is a voice actress and production assistant known for her anime voiceover work. Her notable roles include Excel in Excel Saga, Nanael in Queen's Blade, Kanako Miyamae in Maria Holic, and Honey Kisaragi in New Cutey Honey.
Robert McCollum – Reiner Braun
- Date of birth: 8 September, 1971
- Place of birth: Bentonville, Arkansas, USA
- Episodes: 47 (2013–2022)
Robert McCollum is an American voice actor, television host, and producer known for providing voices for several English-language versions of Japanese anime. Notable roles include Baki in Baki the Grappler, Teen & Adult Goten in Dragon Ball Z and Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan.
David Matranga – Bertholt Hoover
- Date of birth: 20 April, 1975
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Episodes: 25 (2013–2022)
David Matranga is an American voice actor, television host, and producer known for his work in English-dubbed Japanese anime. He has voiced Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia, Tomoya Okazaki in Clannad, and Bertholdt Hoover in Attack on Titan.
Mike McFarland – Jean Kirstein
- Date of birth: 14 July 1970
- Place of birth: Texas City, Texas, USA
- Episodes: 66 (2013–2022)
Mike McFarland is an American voice actor, ADR director, scriptwriter, and line producer. He is known for his roles as Master Roshi and Yajirobe in Funimation's Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z dubs.
J Michael Tatum – Erwin Smith
- Date of birth: 25 May, 1976
- Place of birth: McKinney, Texas, USA
- Episodes: 41 (2013–2019)
J. Michael Tatum is a versatile American voice actor, ADR director, and scriptwriter. He is known for playing Erwin Smith in Attack on Titan, Kyoya Ootori in Ouran High School Host Club, Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler, and Okabe Rintaro in Steins Gate.
Who is the Female Titan?
The Female Titan in Attack on Titan is Annie Leonhart. She is a graduate of the 104th Training Corps and a former member of the Military Police Brigade.
How many voice actors does Eren have?
Four actors have voiced Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan: Yūki Kaji (Japanese), Bryce Papenbrook (English dub), Max Felder, and David Turba (German dub).
Did Eren's voice actor cry?
Yuki Kaji, the Japanese voice actor for Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan, cried while voicing the character. According to Screen Rant, Kaji mentioned that despite knowing the storyline from the manga, the process of acting and genuinely feeling what Eren felt brought him to tears.
Why did Eren become evil?
Witnessing his mother's death was traumatic enough, but seeing countless allies die in front of him was a significant factor in Eren's fall to the dark side. In addition, several of his friends died when the Titans invaded Trost.
Who voices Armin and Ackerman?
Marina Inoue voices Armin Arlert in Japanese, while Jessie James Grelle voices the character in the English dub. Matthew Mercer voices Levi Ackerman in English and Hiroshi Kamiya in Japanese.
These Attack on Titan voice actors are among the talents that helped make the show successful. They include Yuki Kaji, Trina Nishimura, Yui Ishikawa, and Marina Inoue. Their performances have made them stand out and contributed to the success of the Japanese fantasy anime television series.
