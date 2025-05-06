Bueman SHS has appealed to the Jasikan Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to include the school’s internal roads in the township road project

The MCE has pledged to lobby for the road improvements amid concerns from the school over the safety risks posed to students and the faculty

Bueman voiced deep concerns about the deteriorating road conditions and the effects on learning, safety, and the overall school environment

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Bueman Senior High School (BUSEC), situated in the Oti Region, has formally appealed to the Jasikan Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to include the school’s internal roads in the ongoing township road project.

The school cited safety risks and accessibility challenges affecting students and staff. Led by headmaster Frank Boamah, they paid a courtesy call on the MCE, Parke-Davis Magyigbe, to seek support for upgrades to roads and facilities.

Bueman SHS is calling on the Jasikan MCE to help repair roads that are in a dangerous condition.

Source: Facebook

Bueman SHS laments poor road conditions

Boamah highlighted that the deteriorating roads within the school compound were endangering lives and disrupting daily activities.

“When it rains, it becomes nearly impossible for students and teachers to move safely between classroom blocks and dormitories. It’s a real hazard,” he said.

Parents and old students have also expressed growing concern, with Kofi Mensah, a parent, noting:

“The government must not wait for a tragic incident before taking action. These are our children - they walk these roads every day.”

MCE promises action to fix school roads

Hon. Magyigbe, who is a BUSEC alumnus and Governing Board Member, praised the school’s proactive approach. He pledged to lobby for the inclusion of the school’s internal roads in the Jasikan township project.

“I’ve already started engaging with the relevant authorities to ensure BUSEC’s road network is added once work begins,” he stated.

He also accepted the school’s invitation to participate in the upcoming SRC Week in May and 65th Anniversary celebration in November, adding that such milestones should be met with tangible support.

“With the MCE’s commitment and his role on the Governing Board, we believe we can expect progress,” Boamah added.

The Jasikan Municipal Assembly has begun stakeholder consultations on infrastructure improvements, with educational institutions listed among its priorities.

The cadet corps of Bueman Senior High School in action. Image: Busec_Official/X

Source: Twitter

With its 65th anniversary approaching, the school community believes now is the time for urgent infrastructural upgrades.

Improved roads, they argued, would enhance safety and reduce stress, ultimately supporting better academic outcomes.

Diana Hamilton honoured in Oti Region

In January 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Diana Hamilton was enstooled as Nkosuohemaa of Dodo Tamale in the Oti Region.

The title recognised her contributions to local development, including funding and commissioning a five-unit classroom block in the community.

Videos from the event showed Diana, adorned in green kente and traditional beads, warmly welcomed by residents as she sat as development queen.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh