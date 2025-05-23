The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has demanded action in response to the increasing incidences of violence against teachers

NAGRAT President Angel Carbonu suggested that the teachers could start arming themselves

Teachers have been physically assaulted or threatened by students, prompting concerns about lawlessness in schools

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is eying drastic action to address the reportedly increasing incidences of violence against teachers.

The union told Citi News it would begin a series of actions starting June 1, 2025, if the Ghana Education Service fails to address the concerns of teacher safety.

3News reported that the teachers are also considering a strike over the concerns.

Adom News reported that the Pre-tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (Pre-TTAG) has also threatened to embark on a strike over the growing spate of violent attacks against teachers.

NAGRAT President Angel Carbonu suggested that the teachers could start to take their safety into their own hands.

“The first order of life is self-preservation. If someone can arm himself and harm me, I should be able to come to school armed."

“We will have to protect ourselves. We will have to make sure that no stupid student kills us in the line of our duty,” he stated.

His comments follow a string of disturbing incidents in which teachers have been physically assaulted or threatened by students, sparking national concern over discipline and safety in schools.

NAGRAT has been upset with the government over what it calls a lacklustre response to these threats and has been calling for immediate, concrete measures to safeguard educators across the country.

Recent attack on teachers

One of the notable student attacks on teachers saw a teacher in the Asuoso Senior High School at Offinso stabbed in the eye.

The teacher, Ishmael Famous, was stabbed after he stopped the student for loitering, who subsequently attacked him.

Famous has lost his eye in the incident which occurred on November 8, 2024.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers called for justice for the teacher following the incident.

Concerns with armed students

The teachers have also expressed concerns with students arming themselves.

Most recently, on May 19, a 16-year-old student of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) was arrested after a gun was found in his possession.

The second-year student was found with the gun after a routine dormitory search by school authorities on May 14.

A 16-year-old student of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School is in trouble with the law after a gun was found in his possession. Source: Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School

In September 2024, there was a violent incident at O’Reilly Senior High School in which a student was stabbed and killed by a fellow student.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder following the incident.

This was followed by a video of a student of O'Reilly Senior High School showing off a machete going viral in the wake of the stabbing.

Teachers ambush Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that a group of newly posted teachers staged a protest in Kumasi on Monday, April 28, to demand payment of their nine-month salary arrears.

The teachers thronged the streets to welcome President John Mahama to the Ashanti Region with a demand for the payments to be settled.

The president was in Kumasi to launch one of his administration’s key flagship initiatives, the Adwumawura programme.

