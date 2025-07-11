Prampram-based taxi driver, Patrick Tetteh, has been murdered by passengers he was reportedly transporting to Aflao

One of the four suspects, who is in the grips of the police, confirmed being a passenger in the vehicle Patrick was driving

Police are on a manhunt for the rest of the suspects who ran into nearby bushes upon encountering highway patrol officers

A tragic incident involving the murder of a taxi driver and the subsequent theft of his vehicle has led to the arrest of one suspect, with the police actively pursuing three other suspects involved.

The case, which began with a taxi ride from Prampram to Aflao, unfolded in a town near Dzodze, Ketu North, where the driver, Patrick Tetteh, was reportedly killed before his car was stolen.

A taxi driver reportedly loses his life and his car stolen in Ketu North. Photo credit: UGC.

According to a situational report from the police in Dzodze, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at approximately 10:00 pm, a police patrol team from the SWAT/National Highway Patrol, led by C/Inspr. James Saarah intercepted a Toyota Vitz vehicle with registration number ‘GN 2586 22’ on the Tadzewu - Akatsi road at Lume.

During a routine check, the taxi driver and three other occupants, who are said to be Nigerians, abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby bushes.

The abandoned car was then taken to the Dzodze police station for further investigation.

Later that same night, around 11:00 pm, vigilant youth from the Lume community, according to the police situational report, apprehended one of the suspected occupants, a 25-year-old Freeman Xesumali, and handed him over to the police.

However, upon interrogation, Freeman Xesumali admitted and confessed that he was one of the four occupants of the car.

A search of the intercepted vehicle yielded crucial evidence, including an ECOWAS card, driver's licence, and a voter ID, all bearing the name ‘Tetteh Patrick Akwetey,’ believed to be the rightful driver or owner of the car.

“C/Inspr. James Saarah… two other men onboard S/V No. GP 279 driven by Inspr. Samuel Kumah, all of the SWAT/National Highway Patrol team of Police Dzodze District, intercepted a coffee-coloured Toyota Vitz car with registration No. GN 2586 22,” the Dzodze police situational report provided to YEN.com.gh, noted.

"While on patrol duty along the Tadzewu - Akatsi road, they stopped the said car, which had pulled up from the Akatsi direction at Lume to conduct a routine check. During the process, the driver and all three other occupants of the car took to their heels and escaped through nearby bushes," the report continued.

“The abandoned car was hence brought to the station for further action. On the same night at about 23:00 hours, some youth from the Lume community searched, arrested, and handed over to the Police one Freeman Xesumali, 25 years, suspected to be one of the occupants of the car,” the report added.

Volta regional police PRO confirms the incident

The incident has been confirmed by the PRO of the Volta Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Francis Gomado, and the Dzodze district police crime officer.

However, C/Insp. Gomado, in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, could not immediately provide further details on the case, citing a lack of updates from the Sogakope Police Command, which is currently handling the case. He also could not confirm the nationality of the suspects.

The search for the remaining three suspects is ongoing, with authorities emphasising their commitment to bringing all individuals involved in this heinous crime to justice.

Tensions rise in Ketu North as Fulani herdsmen given ultimatum to leave the farming communities. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Tensions rise in Ketu North

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Fulani herdsmen were given a new deadline of August 31, 2025, to leave the area amid tensions with local farmers.

The herdsmen were accused of harassing farmers, destroying farms, and threatening residents.

Law enforcement officials had been attempting to mediate a peaceful resolution to the farmer-herder tensions.

