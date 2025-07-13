The Electricity Company of Ghana released a list of areas that will experience power cuts on Sunday, July 13, 2025

The power cuts will be due to planned maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery

The areas affected by the power cuts are the Western Region, Tema Region and Greater Accra Region

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that several parts of the country will experience temporary power outages on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

This is due to planned maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery and strengthening the reliability of the power distribution network.

The Electricity Company of Ghana releases list of areas that will experience temporary power outages on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online reported that the maintenance exercise will affect the Western, Tema, and Greater Accra regions.

The company explained that the works are necessary to upgrade infrastructure and ensure efficient energy delivery to homes and businesses.

Which areas will experience power cuts?

In the Western Region, two separate operations are scheduled, starting with Vienna City, Mankessim White House, Accra Station, and surrounding communities from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The second operation will impact Daboase, Sekyere Krobo, Sekyere Nsuta, Aboaboso, Bosomase, and nearby communities from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

In the Greater Accra Region, the exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and will disrupt power supply to Kings Cottage, KICC, Taxis Tires, Western World, Guinness Depot, Rebecca Fashion Manufacturing Ltd, Frosty Bite Company, Perfect Pharmaceutical, Shivan Ghana Ltd, Mawums, Akuaba Refinery, Eskay Pharmaceutical, Royal Crown Ltd, West Coast Beverages, Equator Foods, Intelligent Card Products, Healthy Life, DPS, Daysack Company Ltd, Afro Tropic, and adjacent areas, Timber market, Adedenkpo, and surrounding areas.

In the Tema Region, maintenance works are expected to last from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Communities such as Mobole, Ataa Mensah, Boishe, Afienya, Philip Kope, Greenhouse Enclave, and their environs are expected to be affected.

In Tema, there was also an operation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am which affected Buade, Junction Mall, Ravico, ALTON Hotel, Addogonno, Queensland Int., Abrantee, Glow Lamp, C&J Hospital, ICGC Sakumono, Comm 13, 14, 17 & 18, Sakumono Village, Nungua (SHS, Traditional Council & Township), Devtraco Estate, Collins Dauda and its environs.

Earlier warning of power disruption

The government had warned of this disruption, noting rehabilitation work by gas supplier ENI.

This temporary disruption from the ENI rehabilitation work is part of measures to increase gas production.

Explaining the situation to consumers, Energy Minister John Jinapor said this rehabilitation would lead to more efficient gas supply in the long run.

Energy Minister John Jinapor ives notice of the rehabilitation works expected to affect power supply.

Source: Getty Images

Recent power disruptions from ECG

In May, parts of the Greater Accra and Tema regions endured power cuts because of maintenance work by the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The Electricity Company of Ghana at the time also said the maintenance work was necessary to enhance overall service delivery.

The Electricity Company of Ghana had a similar disruption due to maintenance on March 11 and March 12, 2025.

These maintenance activities affected power supply in the Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern regions.

Earlier in May, a part of the Electricity Company of Ghana's Achimota Bulk Supply Point Station ‘H’ was gutted by fire, leading to power cuts.

Electricity tariffs to go up again

YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission raised electricity tariffs for all categories of consumers by 2.45% from July 1, 2025. This increase in tariffs came during the commission's quarterly review.

In a statement, the commission said it considered key economic variables including the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate, inflation, natural gas prices, and the electricity generation mix between hydro and thermal sources.

It said these factors impacted the cost of delivering utility services significantly and needed to be reviewed regularly to sustain the financial health of service providers.

In May, electricity tariffs increased by an average of 14.75%, while water tariffs went up by 4.02% that time around.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh