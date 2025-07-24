Ghanaian actor Lil Win has opened up on allegedly receiving an invitation from the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) and National Security over his upcoming movie

The actor said the invitation was to assess any possible security implications present in the movie about Burkina Faso's President, Ibrahim Traore

Lil Win's movie, officially titled Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero, is set to premiere in Kumasi on August 2, 2025

Ghanaian actor and producer Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has disclosed that the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) and National Security have allegedly invited him over his upcoming Ibrahim Traore Movie.

The actor has ramped up promotion for the movie, which is a biopic about the Burkina Faso President, ahead of its premiere on August 2, 2025, in Kumasi.

He visited the studio of Y 102.5 FM in Kumasi on Thursday, July 24, 2025, and opened up about new challenges facing his movie.

Lil Win said the NIB – which he described by its old acronym BNI (Bureau of National Investigations) – had ostensibly invited him over the upcoming screening of his movie.

The actor said shortly after that, National Security also invited him for the same purpose.

Lil Win claimed that both agencies wanted to satisfy themselves of the security implications of airing a movie about Traore, who came to power in the West African country after a military coup in 2022.

The producer also spoke some improvised French to promote the movie, eliciting delighted reactions from those in the studio.

Lil Win invites Burkinabe ambassador to premiere

On Monday, July 21, 2025, Lil Win extended an official invitation to the Burkina Faso ambassador to Ghana, David Kabre, to attend the exclusive premiere of his movie.

The actor visited the Burkinabe diplomat to present his invitation, dressed in his now-signature Ibrahim Traore military garb.

Aside from Kabre, Lil Win has also invited Despite Media’s general manager, Fadda Dickson; the presidential special envoy to the alliance of Sahelian states, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey; and others to his premiere.

Lil Win’s alleged BNI invite stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared varying reactions to the video of Lil Win opening up about his purported BNI invite and also showing off his French-speaking skills.

Lil Win discloses cost of Traore biopic

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win opened up about the amount of money he spent shooting his new Ibrahim Traore biopic.

Speaking to a Kumasi-based content creator ahead of the movie’s August 2 premiere, the popular Ghanaian actor disclosed that he spent close to $1 million on the movie, titled Captain Ibrahim Traore, The Last African Hero.

Lil Win explained that he spent $500,000 on the production of the movie and another half a million dollars on promotion.

