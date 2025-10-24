Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana's longest-serving First Lady, has passed away, with the news confirmed by the presidency

The NPP has paid tribute to her legacy, praising her resilience and advocacy for women’s rights

The party expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging the loss of a political giant and an inspiration to many

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mourned the passing away of Ghana's former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The death of the late Ghanaian First Lady was announced by the presidency on Thursday, October 23, 2025, a few hours after she passed away at Ridge Hospital in Accra.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justine Kodua Frimpong, the NPP stated that it received the news of Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings' death with deep sorrow.

It further added a glowing tribute to the memory and legacy of the late former First Lady, stating that she epitomised the strength and resilience of the Ghanaian woman.

"The late Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, the founder of the 31st December Women's Movement and Ghana's longest-serving First Lady, epitomised the strength and resilience of Ghanaian women, particularly in political leadership and socio-economic empowerment," the statement read.

NPP celebrates Nana Konadu's advocacy for women

According to the NPP, Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings' unparalleled advocacy greatly influenced national policies and laws relating to the rights of women and children.

"Indeed, she played a pivotal role in bringing into force the famous Intestate Succession Law (PNDC 111), which has guaranteed the inheritance rights of women and children," the NPP further stated.

"The former First Lady is a perfect example of a true woman who was resolute in the fight for women's emancipation. She is also credited with making significant contributions to the provisions on gender equality in Ghana's 1992 Constitution," the NPP statement added.

According to the NPP, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' death is a major blow to Ghana, as the country has lost a political colossus and an embodiment of inspiration.

The NPP also extended its heartfelt condolences to her family and to the nation for the untimely demise of the dynamic politician and former First Lady.

Nana Konadu's political career

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was born in Cape Coast in the Central Region to the late J.O.T. Agyeman and his wife.

She is widely regarded as a pioneer of women's empowerment and activism in Ghana, establishing the 31 December Women’s Movement in 1984.

Through this movement, the late former Ghanaian First Lady promoted women's participation in business, politics, and community development.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings married Jerry John Rawlings, who was then an officer of the Ghana Air Force, in 1977.

The couple have four children, Dr Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi.

She is Ghana's longest serving first lady, from June 4, 1979, to September 24, 1979 and from December 31, 1981, to January 7, 2001.

As a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a party founded by her husband, she was elected in 2009 as the first female vice-chairperson of the NDC.

In 2011, she made history as the first Ghanaian woman to challenge a sitting president, the late John Evans Atta Mills, for the NDC’s flagbearer position at a delegate congress held in Sunyani.

Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, however, lost the flagbearer race by a wide margin.

Having lost the presidential primary, she later left the NDC to form the National Democratic Party (NDP), using the same logo and colours as her former party.

She contested the 2016 presidential elections, becoming the first woman in Ghana to contest for the presidency, but failed to make any significant inroads.

In 2020, she also attempted to contest for the presidency for the second time, but ended her campaign prematurely after the death of her husband.

Nana Konadu's children mourns her death

