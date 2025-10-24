Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, Ghana's longest-serving First Lady, passed away on Thursday, October 23, 2025

Daddy Lumba, a Ghanaian music icon, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital

Ghanaians on social media compared the family heads of the two deceased prominent personalities and shared their thoughts online

The head of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' family and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, confirmed the death of the former First Lady in a brief press conference at her residence in Accra.

Ghanaians compare Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie on their roles as heads of different families. Photo credit: @plus1tv/TikTok & @Mey3asanteni/Facebook

After the short media address, which went viral on social media, several Ghanaians online compared Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings’ Abusuapanin to that of the late music legend, Daddy Lumba.

The late music icon passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, and since then, his family's head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has been in the news for various reasons.

Kofi Owusu first grabbed headlines on July 29, 2025, after he granted an interview, during which he issued a strong warning to Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni, the widow of the late highlife legend.

At the time, he accused Odo Broni of being very disrespectful to the family and vowed that the funeral would not go ahead without their involvement.

There have been subsequent issues with him. Some of them include the legal battle initiated by Akosua Serwaa and the allegations that he squandered money received during Daddy Lumba’s one-week observation.

However, Ghanaians on social media described the Abusuapanin of Nana Konadu’s family as someone who looks and sounds responsible. Some said he looked like someone who would support the children in these hard times.

Watch Nana Konadu’s Abusuapanin address the media

Reactions to comparisons between two Abusuapanins

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media on the matter. Read them below:

@KwabenaGyam_ said:

“You can tell when an abusuapanin is responsible🙌🏾…Yɛmpɛ foforɔ no bi.”

@lakedaniels wrote:

“Lumba abusuapanin ny3 wo hweee 🤣🤣🤣.”

@Nana_BoatengIII said:

“Masa, if you want to mention Lumba's Abusuapanin, pls say it straight 🤣🤣🤣.”

@SnrJusto wrote:

“I’ve forgotten his stool name. He holds a position at Manhyia.”

@Otafregya621 said:

“He’s also a Chief o😂 Otumfuo Brempong. Like I keep telling the people here. Not all Abusuapanins are poor and are looking for handouts.”

@asaberekwame wrote:

“Yɛ wɔ dehyeɛ na yɛ wɔ dehyeɛ.”

@Token_Prince25 said:

“This one be correct abusuapanin, straight from Manhyia.”

@KingCassie5 wrote:

“Like, see the steeze, the composure, the English.”

Ghana lost two public figures, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and Daddy Lumba, in 2025. Photo credit: @nanakonadurawlings & Daddy Limba

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children spotted after mother's demise

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children were seen in public for the first time after their mother's death.

In a video, Zanetor and Kimathi looked emotional as they left the Jubilee House. They went with their maternal uncle and other family members to inform President John Mahama about the unfortunate news.

Ghanaians on social media expressed their condolences as footage of the former First Lady's children in their sombre mood evoked sadness.

