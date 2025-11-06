The government of Ghana has given details on the state funeral that would be held for Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

This comes after President John Dramani Mahama told the family when he visited that the state would honour the late First Lady

Many Ghanaians welcomed the news of a state burial for the former first lady and prayed that everything would go well

The government of Ghana has announced the details of the state funeral to be held for the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The wife of the late Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital, Accra, after a short illness.

Government to hold state funeral for Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at the Independence Square.

When President John Mahama visited the family to commiserate with them, he announced that the state would honour Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings for her role in governance all these years by giving her a befitting state funeral.

In a statement signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, it stated that the state funeral would be held on Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Independence Square.

"The government of Ghana, under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama, will hold a state funeral for the Late Former First Lady, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, on Friday, 28th November 2025, at the Independence Square."

"The state funeral is in recognition of Mrs Rawlings' invaluable contributions to the advancement of the rights of women and children in Ghana, and national development," the statement added.

Read the statement below:

Reactions to Nana Konadu's state burial

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the statement Felix Kwakye Ofosu shared on social media. Read them below:

@pk_YNWA said:

"It should be a holiday if you ask me."

Governor Philip Belfort wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Ibrahim Bature Junior said:

"She deserves it! Ghana has lost a great leader of women."

Osei Prempeh II wrote:

"Rest in peace 🪦 mother of the fourth republic."

Ebenezer Agyapong Yeboah said:

"May she rest well."

Korley Maxwell wrote:

"God bless His Excellency."

MK Ghaddafi said:

"This is a national funeral and the public purse must be opened wide for all of us to enjoy in the ‘National’ cake."

D'new Divine Lanslot Tettey responded:

"Oh, how 🤔. You want more funeral jollof with chicken 🐔? 😆."

Mascot Mawuli Kudiabor wrote:

"Stan Dogbe, your job come ooo 😊."

Fawzaan Mila H T said:

"I thought my signature was the simplest until I saw Felix Kwakye Ofosu 's signature? 😂."

Osman Giwa wrote:

"Baby’s with sharp teeth."

Richmond Atuah said:

"May her gentle soul rest in eternal comfort."

