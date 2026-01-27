Another fire has devastated a major market in Kumasi, raising urgent fire safety concerns

Eyewitnesses suggest the blaze at the Anloga Market started near a footwear factory within the market

No casualties were reported, but traders are facing significant losses due to destroyed goods

Another blaze has hit the Kumasi Metropolis, raising fresh concerns about fire safety in commercial centres.

The latest incident occurred on January 26 when fire swept through the Anloga Market near Afful Nkwanta, destroying several shops and their contents.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were deployed to the scene and worked to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjoining structures and nearby properties.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, eyewitnesses said the blaze is believed to have started from a section of the market housing a footwear factory.

No casualties have been reported so far, but traders at the market are said to have suffered significant losses, with goods and equipment reduced to ashes.

Investigations have since been initiated by the Fire Service to determine the exact cause of the incident, as authorities renew calls for improved fire safety measures in markets and commercial hubs.

