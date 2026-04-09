President John Mahama has directed tax cuts on fuel to tackle rising prices after an emergency Cabinet meeting

The Iran war disrupts crude oil supply with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, causing steep petrol price hikes globally

The finance and energy ministers have been tasked to remove taxes on petroleum products within a week

President John Mahama has directed the energy and finance ministers to take steps to remove taxes on fuel products amid the increasing petroleum prices.

The decision was taken at an emergency Cabinet meeting held on April 9.

President John Mahama orders fuel tax cuts after emergency cabinet meeting. Credit: Ministry of Finance

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Fuel prices have seen a spike because of the disruption to the crude oil supply chain brought on by the Iran war.

Of particular impact has been the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most sea traffic, a critical global oil shipping route.

Per a press briefing at the presidency, Mahama tasked Minister for Finance Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Minister for Energy John Jinapor to engage stakeholders within the energy sector to explore the removal of certain taxes and levies on petroleum products.

The proposed measures are expected to take effect from the next pricing window, on April 15

The hike in fuel was being passed on to other services that Ghanaians depend on.

For example, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union had threatened to hike transport fares because of the increase in fuel prices.

The most recent fuel tax was the imposition of a GH¢1 tax on every litre of fuel bought.

Forson said the increase in taxes was necessary to clear the alarming US$3.1 billion energy debt as of the end of March 2025.

Parliament eventually approved the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introducing the GH¢1 levy on petroleum products.

Effect of Iran war on fuel supply

Iran has effectively stopped tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Attacks on merchant ships near the strait have killed at least seven sailors, according to the International Maritime Organisation.

AP reported that US President Donald Trump also assured threatened intensified action on Iran if the country made any “attempt to stop the globe’s oil supply.”

After the recent ceasefire in the war, benchmark Brent and WTI contracts dropped by 13% and 16% respectively to below $100 a barrel, as investors bet on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a reduced geopolitical risk ​premium.

Bawumia slams Mahama government over increased tax

YEN.com.gh reported that Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia criticised the government for raising the tax on petroleum products.

Bawumia also accused the Mahama administration of campaigning on deceptive promises because of the introduction of what he called a dumsor levy.

He believes this increased tax is more costly than the scrapped Electronic Transfer Levy.

Source: YEN.com.gh